Spooky SZN trails right into Feast SZN. It does NOT go directly to Holiday SZN, ok? Give the Feast its due! Especially since many of us sacrificed the gathering last year, this one should definitely set the table with extra chairs. Use these weeks to get your body into feasting shape by checking out a renewed brewery, planning for paella night, and getting in line for Thai. Mariah can wait.

NEWS

// Did you see all the places doing takeout or meal kits for Thanksgiving? We'll keep adding, so bookmark that turkey, K?

// In that round up, there's a sneaky bit of news. Chef Donald Gonzales has landed as Executive Chef of Surly Brewing, overseeing the brew hall and pizza joint and all things food. He's a French Laundry alum who did a long stint at Forepaugh's before it closed, then worked around town with Justin Sutherland at Grey Duck among other kitchens.

OPENS

+ Miracle at Lawless Distilling has launched! Now through Dec. 30th, the distillery cocktail room will be a winter wonderland offering festivity of all kinds. New this year, you'll book a tasting session that will run about 70 minutes with stations set up to give you sips of seven holiday drinks: Hot toddy, Cosmo, Old Fashioned, Mule, Gin and Tonic, Gimlet, and a Painkiller. Full booze tastings run $50 while there is an NA package of four drinks for $30.

+ Maple Island Brewing in Stillwater has changed ownership and are on their way to rebranding as River Siren Brewing. The brewhouse on Main St. and Mulberry is getting a light remodel, a new paint job, and some fresh brews.

+ Slice, the Nordeast pizza shop that was closed because of fire, is planning to re-open this Saturday at noon.

+ MB Foodhouse, which was formerly slinging tacos off of Lyndale, is the newest tenant in the Galley North Loop food hall. Look for some soft opening info on their socials or get set for the grand opening next Fri. Nov. 12. Their mission is to make breakfast tacos a thing: help them do it!

CLOSES

- Tillie's Farmhouse in St. Paul has closed its doors after 4.5 years at Cleveland and Marshall. No word on what's happening to the space (which was formerly Trotter's Cafe) but Tillie's hints at a next venture and says you will see them again soon.

- Firelake at the Radisson Blu Downtown has closed, because the hotel has changed hands. It's now the Royal Sonesta Minneapolis Downtown with their dining space currently called The Restaurant. The Firelake at the Mall of America is still alive and kicking.

AGENDA

// The Winter Markets are beginning!

This Saturday launches the Farmers Market at Bachman's on Lyndale . Stock up on produce, sweet treats, crafts, and gifts from local farmers, bakers, and artisans hosted by the St. Paul Farmers Market. This is their only Nov. date, but they'll pick back up in January.

. Stock up on produce, sweet treats, crafts, and gifts from local farmers, bakers, and artisans hosted by the St. Paul Farmers Market. This is their only Nov. date, but they'll pick back up in January. The Neighborhood Roots Winter Market starts on Saturday at the Lake Harriet United Methodist Church parking lot. This is the mashup of the Kingfield, Fulton and Nokomis Farmers Markets, and will go from 11a-1p this Saturday and Nov. 20, then various dates through to April.

// It's Art Attack 2021! at Northrup King in Nordeast all weekend. Wander the many studios in the building for great art and scope out some seriously cool pieces that could make your Feast table the coolest (one of my best blown-glass serving platters was procured from a studio here). Plus there are food trucks on site all weekend, and like breweries a-plenty in your sightlines.

// Bagel Taïm, everyone's favorite new bagel on the block, will be popping up at Lowry Hill Meats this Saturday from noon to 4pm (or until sold out ahem). They'll have some everything bagels of course, but also orange cardamom, lavender lemon, Old Bay and others, plus schmears of a sort: roasted garlic & chive, cashew & date. And an Eggerman sandwich with house pastrami and a fried egg, plus bagel and lox for you humans from the 1980's.

// Keepsake Cidery has a cool event this weekend: Eat an Apple, Drink an Apple. Cider maker and apple man Nate Watters will walk your through a tasting featuring 5 incredible apples and the 5 single varietal ciders they produce. Then stay for the live music of Tractorhead and all the good bonfire jams.

// A new little art space called Mess Hall is opening this weekend in Hopkins and it looks fun. On Saturday from 12-3pm, you'll be able to pop over and help paint their wall mural, do some face painting, and take a shot at paint balloon darts (fun!), but there's also a corn husking competition, a cake walk, and Paella Depot will be on hand with their hot n delish chicken and chorizo paella. Cotton candy too? Yes.

// Last week: fake blood. This week: A Pint for A Pint at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Make an appointment and head down to the bloodmobile on Saturday, donate and get a free pint the next time you come in.

// I kind of can't believe this is the second weekend in a row that I'm calling you to this dish, and yet. The Lutefisk Dinner at Minnehaha Communion Lutheran Church is as good as any entry point if you've never tried it. Church basement dinners are cannon in this state, and that fish requires community for first time eaters. Also: meatballs to wash it down with.

// Celebrate Diwali: The Hindu Festival of Lights this weekend at Midtown Global Market. The family friendly event brings craft tables for the kids, live music, henna artists, dance performances, and food from Hot Indian to celebrate. In honor of the holiday, guests may purchase any bowl or roll and get a free side on Saturday.

// Able Brewing is a whole six years old on Saturday: So big! They promise a tantrum-free afternoon with DJs, special beer releases, killer hot BBQ from Animales, plus prizes.

// I guess there is some sportsball action on Sunday? Viking's Game Day at Wild Minds Artisan Ales features a deal on pilsner and Heggie's for $20. Plus if you open a tab before the end of the first quarter you will be entered to win a ripping up of said tab (up to $100).

// Come to Dangerous Man Brewing on Tuesday for the live-action fun of David Crabb and Yia Vang's White of Rice Podcast with special guest: ME!!! I promise to say all the right and wrong things! Plus there will be super special Sumac Pseudo Lager and food from Union Hmong Kitchen, so really how can you pass that up.

// On Thursday the 11th, the lovely and talented Amalia Moreno-Damgaard is launching her latest book Amalia's MesoAmerican Table at the Lynhall, and you can come grab some interesting discussion and delicious flavors with us. I'll be there to run the conversation all over the place (in a good way) while Amalia cooks us her heritage foods and tells us stories. Your $55 ticket includes a welcome glass of cava, a signed book, and bites from Amalia's book. A portion of ticket sales will benefit Open Arms of Minnesota, which helps like crazy in these times.

// Feast Intel: Jump on this wine class from Zenska Glava and you might feel lighter about your #feastgoals. How To and How Not To Pair Wine on Nov. 21 will feature some real talk about food and wine pairings, and work through a step by step guide on what pairing really is, and basically: how to win.