It's here my friends, the portal weekend that leads to summer living. Even if it's a slow ramp up, we seem to have our festing pants on and are ready to go. Leaning into the crisp skies and bonfire nights, maybe enjoying new cocktails in lakeside towns, slipping down to a fantastical basement bar, rifling through a flea market for vintage picnic finds, however you spend them: you have 15 summer Saturdays until Labor Day.

OPENS

+ Yep, Guacaya Bistreaux DID open last weekend! From the look of the instafans, it's gonna be Panamania over there.

+ The bar at Grocer's Table is now a cocktail bar! Summering Wayzata types will be excited to hear that there's a full list of mouth watering libations. I'm eyeballing the House Martini with yuzu, the Secretariat with rye AND bourbon, and the local favorite Grocer's Bootleg is also on the list in actual drink form (not just in that murky bottle you smuggled out of the Woodhill pool shack years ago.)

+ Edina has asked and Mr. Paul's Supper Club has answered, brunch starts next weekend! Reservations are currently being taken, menu will be posted soon.

AGENDA

// Bob's Burgers is coming to the big screen this weekend, but it's also coming to one of our fave ice cream/burger shops. Bebe Zito becomes Bob's Burgers this weekend with special burger treats (Texas Chainsaw Massa-Curd Burger) and ice creams themed around the movie.

// Feels like the right kind of weekend for a flea market stroll, yeah? Load some bootleg in your Yeti and head down to the Traders Market in Elko/New Market just south of Lakeville. Or head up to the Hairy Mosquito Trading Co flea market in Milaca. Both spots will have food trucks, and possibly a lot of junk, but maybe you'll find the perfect picnic basket, or some killer summer patio dishes or a pudgie pie maker to win your summer bonfire night with. Could happen.

// Can't beat FREE ice cream, right? On Saturday, cute little Sumo & Smoh in Falcon Heights is celebrating the launch of their dessert bar. They'll have a number of free ice cream, monster cookies, and cheesecake treats to dip in chocolate, then hit with more than 20 toppings.

// Are you kidding? A play even loosely featuring soup? IN! Check out Stock Soup at the Bryant Lake Bowl Theater both this weekend and next. I'm sure someone will call it a madcap romp, because calling it a comedic farce is an actual compliment here.

// This Saturday marks the first of a four part dinner series titled Black Atlantic. Buy your $40 ticket for a three course dinner cooked by Duaba Unenra at the Seward Cafe. The meal is a fundraiser for Wild Path Collective, an intergenerational, multicultural, and interfaith community and commons where BIPOC, Women, Queer, Trans, Poor, and all other people who experience systemic and oppressive challenges to land access may reconnect with land that is held collectively, in a commons. The series continues with its next installment on Jun. 11.

// Thai New Year is being celebrated at the Minnesota Songkran Festival this weekend. It's a huge festival of Thai food and culture at the State Capitol. So many authentic street food vendors plus traditional arts and crafts will be fun for anyone. Dances and music will be performed on the main stage, there's everything from a fashion show to kick boxing demos, and there will also be a legendary papaya salad eating contest for those brave enough to dare. Remember, a Thai chili is about 15x hotter than a jalapeño.

// Like your kids cramming for finals, you can catch up on grill tech at Cook's of Crocus Hill on Sunday, right before the big Monday weenie roasting holiday.

// You can still get in on the LAST morel hunt of the year with the Gentleman Forager on Monday. They'll take you out to their secret locations, show you what to look for, teach you to spot those tasty nubbins, and then demo how to cook them. You keep what you find!

// And you should def jump on this Nixta dinner series at Steady Pour happening next weekend, because one day is already sold out! It's a five course meal highlighting traditional Mexican flavors along with crazy good beverage pairings. The $120 tickets are all-inclusive, and include a 20% service fee for staff.