× Expand Shutterstock Oktoberfest

It’s fall now. It just is. There may still be hot days ahead, but the leaves are leaving, the corn has been shucked, and you’re wondering which vest to wear to the orchard. These are the temperamental glory days, there’s no way to count them down because they’ll just end when they do. Meanwhile, it’s time to swap State Fair for Oktoberfests, get ready for French food again, and think about bars nears stadiums.

NEWS

\\ The Fall Color Finder is LIVE! Leaf peeping is a go.

\\ Bauhaus Brew Labs is entering the now-legal THC beverage chat. Their new canned Tetra sparkling water will feature 5mg THC and 15mg CBD derived from hemp, launching Sept. 19.

\\ Slice, the first Black-owned pizzeria in Minneapolis, is getting in on the post-Fair pickle pizza craze with a pickle pie of their own for a limited time. PSA, for those in need of a pickle fix: Young Joni has an elevated take on the pickle 'za for now, and QC Pizza and Good Times Pizza have been bringing the brine for a while.

\\ Isles Bun & Coffee, famously known for those huge cinnamon buns and twisty puppy dog tails on Hennepin, just got a food truck. Yes, expect sweet treats and coffee from the new set of wheels, and follow their socials to find where it'll be stopping.

OPENS

+ The Sugar Factory at MOA has morphed into a Sugar Factory Express. The new concept takes the original brasserie format and turns it into a fast-casual spot more suitable for quick dining. You’ll still be able to find all the sugar-laden drinks and eats as before, just order at the counter. They plan to expand this version of the concept nationally, some might even be drive-thru.

+ Sweetgreen, the fast-growing LA-based salad chain, will finally open its much anticipated Galleria location on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning its takeover of the Twin Cities market. Locations in the North Loop, St. Paul, and the U of M are coming next. We also spoke to co-founder and chief concept officer Nicolas Jammet about it.

+ Out in Blaine, 2 Pink Squirrels is cashing in on soda fountain nostalgia with a sugary twist. Enjoy alcoholic milkshakes, a cocktail menu with a devoted '90s-themed section, plus N/A drinks for all. Your sweet tooth will thank us later.

CLOSES

- Well, not really even opening: The Angry Line Cook food truck, which last week we said would be expanding to Graze Food Hall, has put on the breaks. They will not be expanding, for some really good reasons that have to do with respecting their bandwidth and not burning themselves out. No burger is worth your sanity. They’ll still be rolling the truck, visit them there.

COMING SOON

+ News broke this week that Vincent Francoual, who recently joined Restore Restaurant Holdings and took over their kitchen at EaTo, would indeed be opening a new spot. The space formerly housing Bacon Street Social in the Mill District Hilton will be turned into a casual Frenchy spot sometime later this fall.

+ Francis Burger Joint, which has been serving up plant-based burgers and fries from a food truck outside Sociable Cider Werks, will only be parked at the cidery until Monday—their Northeast brick-and-mortar shop is expected to open later this fall.

+ The fast-casual Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café chain is bringing four stores to the Twin Cities metro, with its first opening planned for spring 2023. Get those French breakfast crêpes sweet or savory—the menu also has waffles, paninis, cocktails, and more.

AGENDA

// It's the official start of Oktoberfest season! This weekend: Hit up the St. Paul Oktoberfest, 612Brew's party, Clocktoberfest at Broken Clock Brewing, or the Blocktoberfest hosted by Dual Citizen Brewing Co.

// It’s grape stomp weekend at Sovereign Estate Winery. Come for free wine tastings and yacht rock, plus an all-white clothing, European inspired Vin en Blanc Dinner in the Vineyard on Sunday. Maybe grape stomp before changing into your finest whites?

// The three-day Korean festival Chuseok is being celebrated at Bap and Chicken this weekend. Celebrating the autumn harvest on Sept. 10, the festivities include a make-your-own-kimchi station, karaoke, and food and drink specials with giveaways and raffles.

// Having smoked meats with your mezcal tasting might just be the life balance you require. Solo Vino and Revival have teamed up for a Mezcal Brunch Sunday Series on Sept. 18 that might just be what you need to jumpstart your mezcal proficiency. Your $60 will get you a tasting and discussion about the spirit from the seven regions of Mexico, including culture, history, and traditions. Meanwhile, family-style brunch will sustain you.

// You’ll want to get tickets to the Sept. 22 launch party for Spirit of Sushiman at Tattersall in River Falls. The fest will include a live demo of Billy Tserenbat breaking down a whole tuna, plus sips of the shochu-style rice spirit, small plates, and specialty cocktails. Get a driver.

// This is fun: The Naughty Greek is now hosting Backgammon Tuesdays at its Snelling location, plus get 2-for-1 Greek wines when you BYOB (bring your own board) or a friend to play against.

// Also: It's the Minneapolis Greek Festival this weekend! Head to St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church in south Minneapolis from Sept. 9-11 for classic Greek foods, from gyros to spanakopita, not to mention Greek desserts like loukoumades (essentially Greek donuts), baklava, and other baked necessities to take home. Come for the food, stay for the dancing.