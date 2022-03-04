× Expand Fish fry plate Fish fry from Dark Horse in Lowertown.

It's the only "batter up" you might hear for a while, so let's get at it! Today marks the beginning of Fish Fry Fridays in town. It's mainly due to the Catholics who don't eat meat on Fridays during Lent, but the rest of us benefit from crispy fish specials all over the metro. Through the middle of April you'll be able to great find places to dip tartar together—whether that be at churches, VFWs, or restaurants—and we have a little Fish Fry Face Off bracket so that you can help crown the Big Fish of St. Paul this year. If you're fish averse, there's always new dim sum, giant cookies, and footie, plus fresh axes to be thrown.

NEWS

\\ I know you want to take decisive action against global bullies and pour out all your Russian vodka, but might I suggest something ... more impactful? Throw whatever spare cash you have toward José Andres World Central Kitchen which is feeding refugees all over the region. If you want to celebrate International Women's Day next week, I suggest you celebrate and support Anastasiya Krutakova who is an absolute asskicker. I love the love for famous women, but I hope it never eclipses the work of those lady boots on the ground.

OPENS

+ Pagoda is back open! Dinkytown's favorite dim sum spot has moved north to Roseville and finally opened their new location in Har Mar. Check out daily dim sum options (there's an all-you-can-eat option for $35 but rules in place to combat decadent food waste, a.k.a. don't be that guy), but don't overlook the roster of comforting congee dishes, steamed pork soup dumplings, and specialties. Hot pot will come back once they get rolling.

+ Allianz Field is firing up for the Loons home opener this weekend! They've got a bunch of new food items to try, boosting their local partnerships. Freehouse has a rotisserie chicken hoagie, Handsome Hog brings the sausage gravy poutine, Nixta partnered up on some tostadas, Cry Baby Craig's brings the heat on cheese curds, and J. Selby is offering up the The Dirty Secret vegan burger for the first time. Plus there are some wickedly huge chocolate chip cookies that you should scout. Pre-game for the home opener starts at 2;30 on the great lawn with additional food trucks like K-Town and iPierogi.

+ The Burrow is now open in Oakdale. The multi-fun spectacular spectacular which first opened in Victoria, has gone east. Axe chucking, go-karts, mini-golf, laser tag, foosball and more buffered by craft beer, lotsa cocktails, scratch pizzas, burgers, wings, and something called the Full Monty – a platter of chicken, pork ribs, brisket, pork belly, pulled pork and sides.

CLOSES

- The legendary Perkins in Edina has finally closed, with many a tear. But good news! There are more.

COMING SOON

>> The former Pazzaluna space will get some new life very soon. Momento Restaurant + Bar, from the Morrissey Group, will be taking over the space. New American fare with a wood-fired core menu is on deck. Word is, they are revamping the space to be smaller, more manageable, and adding more robust sidewalk action to help bring life to the corner.

>> The Gentleman Forager, Mike Kempenich, is opening a dining space called The Shroom Room in Columbia Heights. You can be among the first to try it with a special dinner on opening night, Mar 26. The Forager's Feast will be a 5-course wild-themed dinner that includes porcini-crusted beef tenderloin and blackened Arctic char with lion's mane succotash, for $90. Get your tix soon!

>> Venn Brewing is expanding their Hiawatha-adjacent location to add coffee. Sometime this spring, you’ll be able to show up at 7 am, any day of the week, for caffeinated beverages. If you want beer, there will be more hours for that too. Meanwhile, please enjoy Wings Wednesday at the brewery, in which Northbound Smokehouse shows up at the taproom with a wicked deal: 6 wings + 1 beer = $12.

AGENDA

// Fish Fry Friday!

Here's the goods: We have eight restaurants in St. Paul that are vying for the title of Big Fish in the Fish Fry Face Off (guys, the site will launch at 9am). We have bracketed them up, and each week they go head-to-head with judges videos, and then it's open for you to vote. Show your cod haulers some love!

(guys, the site will launch at 9am). We have bracketed them up, and each week they go head-to-head with judges videos, and then it's open for you to vote. Show your cod haulers some love! Support your Ukrainian friends with the Ukrainian Center's annual varencky/pierogi fish fry feast . It's take-out only this year, so use the link to order ahead and bring the goods home. Then go show your support at the #StandWithUkraine rally on Sunday.

. It's take-out only this year, so use the link to order ahead and bring the goods home. Then go show your support at the #StandWithUkraine rally on Sunday. Bap and Chicken is doing something fun: they have a couple of pieces of fried pollack on sweet potato waffle fries with honey mustard sauce.

is doing something fun: they have a couple of pieces of fried pollack on sweet potato waffle fries with honey mustard sauce. Dakota Junction in Mound has pledged to donate a portion of tonight's fish fry proceeds to the WCK to help Ukraine feeding efforts.

// Make the trek down to New Ulm at least once for Schell's legendary Bock Fest, and plan to stay over night. If you've done that, and need to stay closer to town, check out Waldmann's Bierstahlen Fest this Saturday. It's a lot of beer-sticking Dopplebock fun.

// Keepsake Cidery is launching cider season on Saturday with a Wassail. That's where you stomp out into the orchard and sing to celebrate the upcoming spring farming season. Blessing the trees and scaring away evil spirits requires much cider, and they are prepared with special ciders on tap, hot cider to warm up, fire pits, toasts (to hang on trees), and the release of Snowfort, their fortified, barrel aged cider.

// How long has it been since you belted out I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor? Time to get your karaoke pants on again for Saturday night's Infernal Singalong Machine at Morrissey's in Uptown.

// It's also the beginning of maple syrup season, if you need a bit more hope. Bring all southerners who you need to convince of our magic to Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield for the Magical Maple Syrup event on Sundays in March. Hike into the woods to help tap, collect, and boil maple sap into syrup. If you have pancakes in your pocket that you whip out at the right time, you win.

// Centro is a woman-owned business so it makes sense they are celebrating International Women's Day @ Centro by raising funds for 3 women-focused local nonprofits: Black Women's Wealth Alliance, Jeremiah Program, and Violence Free Minnesota. They'll also be pouring cocktails made with Heather Manley's Crooked Water Spirits, and New France Wines from Erin Ungerman. No tickets, free to hang, just go and support!

// As part of the national initiative, the Let's Talk Womxn event on Tuesday celebrates some of the coolest voices in local food and drink: Molly Broder, Lina Goh of Zen Box, Heidi Skoog from Serious Jam, Jametta Raspberry from House of Gristle, and many more. Come sample some food and listen to women speak about change and impact. All genders are welcome, and there's a sliding fee to make it easier for more people to attend.

// Head over to for a Meteor Bar + Wrecktangle collab event on Tuesday to sneak a peek at some of the things they are planning for the new space in LynLake. Check out some of the women-made market goods they'll have at their Silver's Market & Deli, try some of the drinks they'll have at the bar, and wrap you lips around some bungles. Buns ... bagels ... sammie. Makes sense.

// And please let's not forget the roster of amazing women that MilkJam Creamery puts up each March to rename their flavors. Loving the Betty White tribute,

// Bar Brava is bringing back Wednesday wine tastings at their chef's table. Tastings are capped at 8 people so it's a fun and intimate way to explore new wines and regions. Tasting notes are provided, as you sip and chat through wines with randos at the table (fun!) and all classes include four wines and a food pairing. May I suggest you jump on this Pet Nat tasting on April 6th?