Next week looks to be steamy again (let's not toss that Heat Dome terminology too loosely, Sven!) which means you'll need to submerge. Finding water doesn't have to mean owning a fancy boat, or owning fancy friends with a fancy boat. Remember you can still get a $3 floaty at the hardware store, post up at any public access dock or beach, and drop in. If you have a floaty cooler with you, you might not even notice the dew point. Once you are sufficiently cooled, there are new tacos to try, river side towns to amble, and a flash mob dinner that requires your crispest duds.

OPENS

+ Fresh liquids are always welcome in a river town. Stillwater Proper Distillery & Tasting Room is now open on Main Street. The distillery and craft cocktail bar is a partnership between the Lolito/Lolo's owners and the 45th Parallel Team. Look for small batch booze and a full restaurant menu, open at 4pm daily.

+ And while you're in Stills on the weekend, maybe check out Stilly Dog's new hot dog cart. Just cuz.

+ Saba Dhaba Do is perhaps the first Pakistani kitchen in Minneapolis? This locally owned and woman-led ghost kitchen uses fresh local ingredients to bring authentic Pakistani dishes to the North. Order online for pick up and delivery, and you'll find chicken samosa, biryani, watermelon feta salad and more. There's even a kabob burger.

+ Zoe's Bakery and Cafe is opening in their new space today. Once located across the street from Mucci's in Uptown, the cute 'n' caffeinated shop can now be found downtown in the new construction across from the Music Box Theater/Ping's. They are giving away free coffee today to celebrate, and are just blocks from Pride so caf up before you go out.

+ Someone told me Barry's Bootcamp was opening in the North Loop and asked if I wanted to go workout. I did not. But, now I realize there's a smoothie bar called the Fuel Bar in the new spot (in the Loose-Wiles building) so maybe I do need a mochaliscious or a superfood flex.

+ BB Papi's Tacos is now open in Excelsior. Located right next to North Coop, this new shop offering street tacos is a takeout and delivery set up. Menu offers al pastor, carne asada, but also mango chicken tacos, ground beef burritos, and a kid's quesadilla.

COMING SOON

+ There's fried rice coming to North Loop. Billy Sushi will open a takeout concept/ghost kitchen in the former Truce Juice space next door. Look for Japanese Eatery to open in September. You'll be able to order online, then swing by the revamped space and grab it from the counter host.

AGENDA

// First, it's important to know, it's still Summer Restaurant Week 2021! For at least three more meals!

// And it's finally PRIDE all weekend in Loring Park! And of course that means the Saloon Pride Block Party.

// If you are looking for the dark and cold this weekend, your movie theater choice should be Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain. I give you a short, non-spoiler take in that link, but I have to tell you, it's really good. It's only in theaters for a while (throwback!), but at some point it will likely be on CNN and HBO Max.

// Big news at the El Burrito Mercado Elotes stand: starting today there are four new toppings for your hot corn. Cheetos Crunchy, Takis, Cool Ranch, or Flaming Hot Cheetos. Roll your dice or just have corn for dinner.

// Ok, the 10th Annual Dinner in White is happening on Saturday! Can you believe it's been 10 years? We first started writing about this flash-mob dinner party in 2012, and I've been to a few over the years. The idea is that a location will be announced this Saturday at 6:30pm on the Facebook page, it's usually a public place like a park or the Capitol grounds, where everyone is supposed to meet up and dine together at 7:30. This picnic is all up to you, you bring the food, the place settings, the chairs and the table, which you haul into the park and link up to strangers so that you form one long table (that's the idea). People go all out with candelabras, fancy cheeseboards, etc. The only rules are, you bring it in and you take it out, leave no trace at the end. And wear white.

// If you missed last weekend's truck fest, you get another round. Check out the St. Paul Food Truck Fest this Saturday at the Union Depot. More than 50 trucks will be parked for the fun, and it's an all day affair, running from 11am to 9pm. And after you're done getting your empanadas, your eggrolls, or your waffles, check out the fashion trucks or the photo booth trucks for fun.

// I don't know who needs to hear this, but Ping Pong Fight Club is back at Norseman Distillery. Every Thursday at 7pm, there's a FREE tournament and participants get $5 daiquiris all night. You can join the amateur league and just play for fun, or you can go full Kumite and join the semi-pro league in which winners walk away with gift card cash.

// Celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day next Thursday at Board & Bites with a custom cheese board and the dairy stylings of one Jodi Ohlson Reade from Shepherd's Way Farm. Sign up by today for the class on the 22nd, and you'll get a custom engraved board to use while you're learning how to artfully pile cheese and avoid stuffing it all in your mouth before the guests arrive. I could use a refresher course on that one.