Yay! A long holiday weekend celebrating freedom! Whether you take that statement as written in sarcasm font, or read it with full exclamation point fervor, you do you. That's actually what the holiday is supposed to be about. So grill your hot dogs or Impossible burgs, drink craft beer or craft liquor, go find fireworks or sit in and watch The Bear on Hulu (do it!), however you take your freedoms this weekend, do not take them for granted.

NEWS

\\ Did you hear that pot is kinda legal now? In small doses sure, but more importantly it's legal to use those small doses in food and beverages. Bring on the THCsmoothies and McHempburgers.

\\ You should really go out and try Henry at the Lake ice cream at Sebastian Joe's. It tastes great, it helps kids, and it's only here for one month!

OPENS

+ Noyes & Cutler is now open off of Mears Park in St. Paul. In the space formerly known as Public, the Madison restaurant group decided to gut and revamp the kitchen, which was undersized and ill-functioning for the seating capacity of the space. The rebrand comes with some light decor changes and a new, more modern steakhousey menu with the consulting help of Justin Sutherland.

+ The new roof deck off of the 4th floor of the Four Seasons, Riva Terrace, is now finally open to the public. There's a separate chef and menu from the Gavin Kaysen projects on the main floor, so look for more of an Italian flavor to salads, snacks, and plates. Full list of Summer Spritz drinks at the first-come-first-serve bar.

+ Earl Giles Distillery is now softly open as they ramp up to full potential by the end of the month. The distillery hasn't quite been fired up, still waiting on some tanks, but the pizza oven is roaring, the bar is flowing and the space is lush and ready to welcome you on weekends.

+ Nashville Coop has opened their latest shop in their quest for hot chicken domination: Stadium Village, now open!

CLOSES

- The Wilder Scratch Kitchen in Bayport has closed. The family that runs the small but welcoming river town spot has purchased a restaurant upriver in St. Croix Falls, WI, and intends to focus their energies there.

- Sad to see Canton Restaurant in Burnsville closed recently. After nearly 40 years running, it's a landmark in the south metro to be sure. But Arthur and Lai Wong are ready to close the books on the family-run restaurant, and take a well-deserved break from those 70-hour work weeks.

- Bar Brava announced that it will cease to be full service restaurant and bar as of July 8th. The North Minneapolis natural wine bar will re-open on July 12th as a "Brava-Lite" version: wine and snacks will be on offer during the weekdays, while weekends will showcase chef pop-ups and special events.

AGENDA

// Bent Brewstillery is partnering up with Pinstripes in Edina tonight for an all-you-can-eat BBQ. Just $45 for all the ribs, burgers, mac 'n' cheese, chicken, salads, brownies and more alongside a collection of BB beers. Live music and the beautiful Centennial Lake view should make this a nice kick off to the weekend.

// Blue Sun Soda Shop which has a redonkulous amount of pop in all the pop flavors, is welcoming summer in by re-opening their on-site soda fountain. They'll have floats, milkshakes and malts in 50 flavors, Heggies Pizza, egg creams and phosphates and more good time fun.

// You're not working Monday, so go eat your weight in eggrolls at the Food Truck Fair in St. Paul's Gustavus Adolphus Luthern Church parking lot off of Arcade Street. Just park it, right at Sumo Eggrolls.

// Find your Fireworks (and snacks)!

Sovereign Estate Winery is the perfect spot to watch the fireworks over Lake Waconia, because of all the wine. Also, there's great music, lawn seating, and classic American cook out food.

Summer Fete 2022 at Normandale Lake bandshell should be classy as hell. Be aware this one is on Sunday night, but features a full symphony orchestra, youth choirs, kid fun zones, tons of cool food vendors (Tot Boss, Muddy Tiger and more), and one of the biggest sky fire shows in the state.

Canterbury Park is also celebrating on Sunday, with fireworks and live racing. Watch the ponies! Plus pony rides and face painting for the kids, Boogie Wonderland has all the vibes, and the very necessary full bar.

Chanhassen's 4th of July, brings in 70,000 for the three day event. It has everything, from a farmers market to water wars, Taste of Chanhassen + beer garden, fishing contest, medallion hunt, llamas!!!

Delano 4th of July is the states oldest celebration, started in 1857. While it's a huge party spanning days and many parts of town, it still manages to feel small town. Baseball, a parade, lots of live music, a real midway, and tons of fried food.

Manitou Days in White Bear Lake are winding down after three weeks of good summer living. This weekend it the finale, with a grand parade, fishing contest and sandcastle building, plus a beach dance, and fireworks over the lake. Hit up Tally's Dockside for killer ribs.

// Surly Brewing has a LOT of stuff going on this month on one of the metro's best patios. First, and most importantly, is a screening of Alien on Weds the 6th. We could use Ripley right about now.

// Let's cast the weeks aside to gather together and drink pink. Rosé Fest is Saturday July 9 in St. Paul and there is a balm in looking over the river, sipping some summer blush, and taking a break from the rest of ** gestures wildly around** all this.