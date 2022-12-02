× Expand Shutterstock Pug Elf with Christmas Cookies Fa la la la arf.

Twelve of twelve, people. That means we are down to one last month to rack up the good karma points we'll need to take into the next year, that's just how it works. Be a good human and elf your way around town by giving all the cookies (not just the ones you don't like), actually attending all the parties you RSVP for, and tipping like you just won the lottery. In return you get molto baked goods, egg nog in moose cups, and a heart that grows three sizes in one day.

NEWS

\\ Saveur takes a look at the first Hmong-owned-and-operated farm on American soil, in Vermillion Township.

\\ The tickets for Wayzata's Chilly Open are on sale! The on-ice mini golf tournament that happens on Lake Minnetonka in February has announced their theme for 2023: Vegas, Baby. How many golfing Elvii will there be??

OPENS

+ The Nordic Village at Riva Terrace has officially launched at The Four Seasons. Rustic mini-cabins have been built on the outdoor rooftop deck space that overlooks the city skyline. Fire pits and curling lanes are there for your pre-game, and then adjourn to the little cabin for a four course meal from Chef Martin Morelli. It's $150 per person, but a la carte options are also available for the experience that is open on Th-Sa.

+ The Guthrie Theater has a new option for pre-theater dining, Ovation has opened on the fifth floor. The dining space will open at 11am before matinees and 5pm before evening shows with a brief menu of dishes like grilled escarole Lyonnaise, gnocchi Parisienne, and chickpea fritters.

+ Kura Sushi is now open at the Mall of America. The revolving sushi bar will drive by sushi rolls, nigiri, and sushi cones, among other Japanese dishes, or you can use the touch pad to order the items you want sent via the "sushi highway" express lane. This international company was one of the early pioneers of conveyor belt sushi, with their first restaurant opening in 1977.

+ The Lynhall in LynLake is open for dinner again. The menu is all new from Executive Chef Natalie Allesee, look for gold beet tartine, steelhead trout with celery root mash, tea brined turkey sandwich, and a ploughman's burger among other things.

CLOSES

- Ties Lounge and Rooftop announced yesterday suddenly that they would be closing due to unforeseen circumstances. The club's owners had hoped to lead a positive revitalization of downtown, and the closing notice ends with a spark that they might keep trying in another location.

- ESB East Side Bar is closing their doors for good as of the 23rd. Opened during the pandemic, they owners say they just couldn't get enough people through the doors to make it work.

- Red Stag Supperclub announced last week that it will be closing at the end of this month, after 15 years.

AGENDA

// Kicking off the month of clinking, Red Rabbit has started releasing their 12 Cocktails of Christmas. every few days, they'll offer a limited amount of special holiday themed cocktails at both the North Loop and St. Paul locations, through Christmas.

// Minnetonka Orchard is back open for the holiday season. Starting this weekend they have fresh-cut trees, holiday shopping in the gift barn, Santa visits with holiday hay rides and hot cocoa, charcuterie board making classes, and farm-made wines and ciders to taste and buy.

// The Westin Edina Galleria is going full Swiss Alps this month with an on-site Winter Village. They've got an outdoor aprés ski courtyard experience at which you can book a bitsy chalet and fondue situation. Shop and dip, I always say. Get someone to take you to the $275 ticket Möet-Hennessy dinner.

// Do not miss the No Coast Craft-o-Rama at the Midtown Global Market this Saturday. It just has awesome makers, the coolest gifts, and all the best snacks. Celebrate the completion of your list with a Manny's Torta or a slice of Slice pizza. And if you can't make it Saturday, you could pop by How Bazaar! at East Lake Brewing, which will be a smaller but still cool market.

// This whole weekend enjoy the 7th Annual Nordic Julemarket at Utepils Brewing. There will be tons of great gifts, a ridiculous amount of makers, an insane amount of beer, and a terrifying number of Krampus. Plus, there's a Nordic happy hour tonight and a Christmas singalong!

// Get your whole holiday fix during Fifty-Sixmas 2022 at 56 Brewing on Saturday. There's a makers market + vintage market (indoor and dog friendly!), plus a photo booth, live jazz, a beer release of Swift Kick Hazelnut Brown Ale, and a Saucy Holiday Show ft. Harbor & Home.

// Don't forget that the Union Depot in St. Paul is the HUB for the holidays. All sorts of festive good stuff is happening there, from the European market to the North Pole Express train, to the bake sale, family movies, and the official tree lighting this Saturday. Not to miss.

// I don't know about you, but I had to put my shoes in the hallway on St. Nicholas Day and maybe I woke to candy in them, and maybe it was rocks. Feeling like you have better odds by attending the Feast of St. Nic at the Nicollet Island Inn on Wed, Dec 7. The three course $60 meal starts with St. Nic soup of roasted root vegetables, then choose your entree between pork tenderloin, salmon, or blackened tofu, and end with a cookie! Put it in your shoe if you need to.

// I LOVE this Brews n' Bulbs tour idea where you start at Saint Paul Brewing, get on a bus, hit three total breweries, and see a bunch of lights in between. You can rent the WHOLE BUS for $550 for up to 14 people if you need an plan for a new family tradition.

// Terzo is where you should land for a Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Su., Dec 11. The traditional Italian-American holiday feast celebrating the gifts of the sea runs $175 for seven courses.