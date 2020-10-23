× Expand Shutterstock October Snow

Look. Talking about the weather is a MN birthright, and we do it a lot in the FEED because it fully informs how we eat and drink. That October has held all four seasons in one month, well how 2020. Two weeks ago we were still grilling sausages, and then slyly slid into pot roast season, which has suddenly become hot toddy season with this week's thunder snow. We don't make the rules, we just tell you how to exploit them. Now, go pick up fresh curries, buy wine as a good deed, and dig out your favorite patio.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> The pop-up crew from El Norte Kitchen is ready to drive off into the burrito colored sunset when they get a new food truck. But they need your help! Hit up the Go Fund Me with a few bucks so that we can have nice things like breakfast burritos, churros with caramel, carne asada fries, and some of those crazy burgers that live in the mind of chef Ben Allen.

>> Simple stuff here: Buy wine, do good. Stinson Wine, Beer, and Spirits will be holding a special sale from Nov. 1-7, during which all wines will be 15% off and 100% of the profits will go to the Minnesota Central Kitchen. So, yes, best way to stock up for election night methinks.

Nice To Hang Out

>> Hello it's still Fall Restaurant Week !

>> You know what else you can still do? Go to a drive in movie! Check out this weekend's showing of the classic Ghostbusters movie at Glimmer Drive-In which is perhaps the only urban drive-in, set up in the parking lot adjacent to The Lab taproom just off University and 280. That's smack dab in between our two towns. This venture is being run by creatives who are employing out of work actors and crew to help run the gig, so pull out $20 per car and pop some corn, sip some pre-Zool beers, and invite the coming of Gozer. Stay tuned for more fun from this collective as they stretch into the cold.

>> Starting Sunday, you get to wear a Halloween costume every day of the week if you want. Those are the rules. And if you're sporting something cool (I'm hearing: sexy mail in ballot, RBG, sexy sourdough starter, so much Tiger King, and Pence fly), why not pop into Bebe Zito ice cream shop where your duds will be judged, and you could win a $200 gift card and more ice cream than you can shake a wand at. Winners announced on Nov. 1.

New Stuff

+ Curry in a Hurry is now open in the former Chef Shack space on Franklin. A temporary home for Gandhi Mahal, the counter-service spot has been painted a friendly orange and a small stage has been built out front. Order up some samosas, rogan josh, a little tandoori mixed grill on Tu.-Su., 4-9pm.

+ Avocadish has opened a new counter in Graze Food Hall in the North Loop. Look for your favorite green besties on chicken sandwiches, protein bowls, toast (natch), even in the avo chocolate pudding.

+ Open in LynLake, Gyu-Kaku is a new table-side Japanese charcoal grill barbecue concept. Cook your meat slices or veg over coals, or get noodles, bowls, and bento to go.

+ Starting Monday, you'll be able to indulge in the French crepes and cider tradition when Breizh Creperie opens at Minneapolis Cider Co.. Open 7 days a week, including brunch on Sat-Sun starting at 11am, the offerings will be both sweet and savory. Yes, Nutella and caramelized pear, but also brie with cornichon, ham and egg with gruyere, and smoked salmon with creme fraiche.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Union Hmong Kitchen is now open inside in Republic Seven Corners. Plan to pop by for this winter residency, for dine-in, takeout, or even special event catering.

>> Fruit and Grain, the kicky pop-tarts and bakery stand you can't stay away from at the farmers markets, has a new home. They're taking over the kitchen at Northern Coffeeworks off Washington near the stadium. If you have ANY designs on ordering one of their Thanksgiving pies, get on it, it might already be too late!

>> Red Wagon Pizza has started delivering the goods within a three mile delivery zone, on Wed., Thu., and Sun. Get the app, then get the door.

>> Trattoria Mucci in Uptown is now taking reservations for indoor dining. Rezzies are required, and the $35 three-course tasting menu dinner will be set for 90 minutes, with a limited number allowed so that spacing is comfortable.

>> Did someone say frozen pizza pickup from Pizzeria Lola?

>> Yeah, it snowed. But there are still plenty of local restaurants working hard to stretch your cozy outdoor dining situation as far and long as possible.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Sonder Shaker in Northeast has decided cease service with an eye to the coming winter. They're planning to come back stronger, so it's not a permanent close, and they've teased out a bit about potentially selling cocktail kits or mixes at liquor stores.

// Dinkytown's Purple Onion Cafe has called it quits after 30 years near the U of M campus.

// Sushi Tango in the mall formerly known as Calhoun Square has closed. The Woodbury location remains open.

// Charlie T's BBQ food truck, which launched earlier this fall in Hamel, will wrap up their season this weekend. Go get your ribs on through Saturday!

// Clay's Galaxy Drive-In has decided to shut for the season, a few days earlier than expected. So has The Drive-In at Taylor's Falls, after a good season of visitors.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.