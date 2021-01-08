× Expand Shutterstock 2021 on Oranges

Optimists gonna optimist. And the good news for restaurants (and the local makers and farmers that supply them), is that they are allowed to return to partial indoor service. Further, there are still more innovations and new ideas percolating all over this creative town: more sandwiches on the go, a fresh wings in fresh places, and a quiet space for you to plan your garden. Things to look forward to.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Dip your chip and do some good with your best pal o' the morn: Jason DeSalsa. That's right, Double Take Salsa has unleashed a cherry chipotle salsa onto the scene, named after WCCO sock maven Jason DeRusha. And when you buy a jar of the sweet 'n' spicy stuff, 100% of the profits go to Second Harvest Heartland's MN Central Kitchen which is still doing the good work of feeding people (let's help them keep on keeping on).

>> I found the slogan you need for this week: Take a cookie, leave a worry. Cookie Therapy has arrived in our lives JUST IN TIME. This BIPOC woman-owned bakery sells a chocolate-chocolate chip cookie called Deep Dream, a cookie with a PB&J core called Pj's All Day, and one called The Classic Hug with chocolate chunks and cashews. These cookies are available for you in a pay-what-you-can situation. So if you need a lift from some hard times, there is someone who will bake you cookies. If you're in a good spot, pay more, pay-it-forward, or just donate so that there are more free cookies and hopefully less worries in the world.

News/New Stuff

+ Restrictions have loosened and restaurants and bars are deciding what's next: some are ready to go, some are proceeding cautiously, and others are still thinking ... nah.

+ If you need a project to get you through the next couple of months, and sourdough is def off the table, what about planning your garden? Head out to the now open (with reservation) Anderson Horticultural Library at the Arboretum. The seed catalog collection dates back to 1614, but there are hundreds of 2021 catalogs in the library. Library staff can also help you source unusual plant varieties and point you to the many books on landscaping and garden design if you're going to go big this year. While you're there, might as well check out the exhibit of cookbooks, magazines, and recipes featuring seasonal comfort foods.

+ Shawn McKenzie has fully taken over the Penny's spot in Linden Hills and launched her own Cafe Ceres, you can smell the tahini from here. Turkish coffees will be calling you (ras al hanout latte!) and there's little chance you are anything but powerless against her chocolate tahini babka.

+ Fun news over the break, Boludo is expanding to the East Town neighborhood. They'll be carving out a part of the former McKinney Roe space right down from the stadium, and rolling those empanadas out soon.

+ Oh hey Sooki & Mimi, you sass of Uptown. Seems like things are rolling fast at Ann Kim's almost-open tortilla paradise. They are now offering curbside takeout of a couple of meal kits, along with cocktail kits and beer and wine. It's like a little box of restaurant preview.

+ The Hen & The Hog has opened up, way out Albertville way in case you need some outlet action. Independently run scratch cooking out that direction can be hard to find, and the wings and double burger pics my pal who lives out there keeps sending me, makes me think I'm probably eating in my car in the parking lot. To be clear: not mad at that.

+ The Bap & Chicken team has dipped a toe in the ghost kitchen game. Grand Sammies is now available from that same space, for pickup and delivery. The play here is sandwiches, classic sandwiches like a BLT on multi-grain, grilled cheese (with your choice of protein), chicken panini, and even a PB&J uncrustable for the wee beggars. Or, as a sammie shot in the car on the way home. No judgement.

+ New in the Graze food hall in North Loop: It's 7am Somewhere, a veteran-owned food truck that grabbed a spot next to MidNord Empanadas. It's a brunchy story they're telling through fabled breakfast hush puppies, meat raffle waffle, and a boss looking Hangover Burger.

Adjusted Sails

>> Nighthawks is collaborating with chef Scott Pampuch (lastly of 4Bells) for a Blue Plate Special pop-up. It kicks off tonight with a special meatloaf dinner (with mushroom gravy, green beans, and a spinach salad) which would be a nice meaty cushion for this week, no? Then next week the normal schedule will run Tu, Wed, Th from 4-8pm with a changing menu of comfort classic dishes like coq au vin, beef bourguignon, veggie lasagna, and the like.

>> Great news! El Taco Riendo is back open at its Northeast Mpls location! They were forced out due to a fire in early 2020, but food trucked all over town until they could bring those fat burritos home. And they have.

>> BAD Wingz, the Soul Bowl spin off wing shop that found a collaborative home at Glam Doll Donuts late last year, has moved. You can now find the whole wings (plus a bigger menu with pizza, beef ribs, and chicken tenders!) at the same spot as SB: Graze North Loop food hall.

>> Spinning Wylde, everyone's absolute favorite cotton candy purveyors, has whipped up some special magics. In a store-front across the street from Keg & Case, they've set up a Winter Wonderland display with a running train and all sorts of whimsy. They're going to keep it up through January, if you need a port in the SADS storm.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Christos in Minnetonka will see its last day on Sunday. While the Minneapolis location will continue on, this spot will soon become Duke's on 7, a new project from the Craft & Crew kids that will follow the pubby, dog-friendly road of their other locations.