× Expand Bernie Sanders

I am once again asking you to see all this snow as good juice for the farmland. Sorry not sorry about the Sally Positive vibes, in the end we're just damn glad to be here and can't help but notice a few mid-30s winking at us from next week. Besides, we have soup picks, Restaurant Week carries on, and come hell or high drifts it's Fish Fry Szn.

NEWS

\\ Have you made of checklist of some of the Best Global Specialty Markets in the Twin Cities yet? Dara found some serious shawarma, curried peanuts, taro fritters, and larb.

\\ The Good Acre has just raised the bar on the CSA game. The TGA farm share is one of the best anyway, full of great locally grown goods, which you can boost with a weekly egg add-on, or a bi-weekly cheese add-on. But now, TGA has partnered with Milkweed Editions to offer a monthly book add-on. Brilliant! Starting in June, once a month, your box of produce will include a book that has a food/agriculture focus: Soil and Spirit, Late Migrations, and The Seed Keeper are all on the list.

\\ We did a hot and quick pick of soup spots on Wednesday, but maybe take note if there are more flakes in the forecast.

OPENS

+ Well, Boludo just went and opened that new Uptown location that I mentioned was coming soon last week. Find them in the former Sotaroll spot near the new Green Room music venue.

+ Muddy Tiger is having their grand opening tonight in Edina. They've been softly open for a bit, but this weekend the Marathi Indian restaurant is offering 10% off your entire order if you come in to celebrate. Maybe a little spiced lamb hash will help melt off your cranky pants.

CLOSES

- After fighting the good fight, taco slinging MB Foodhouse has decided to call it quits in town. They'll ramp up to closing on April 2nd, with events and specials, before relocating to Arizona. Go see them before they go!

FRIDAY FISH FRY

Here's a nice round up of FFF options across the metro, but each week we'll call out a few more here.

><> Fish Fry at St. John the Baptist tonight in Excelsior is set up to fund a youth trip. From 4:30-7pm you can join in the fishy fun with beer-battered Atlantic cod (gluten-free is available), baked potato, slaw, roll, beverage, and dessert for just $18 adults, and $10 kids.

><> Creekside Supper Club is big into classic fish fry, and not just on Friday! Choose cod, perch, or walleye, they all come beer-battered with house tartar, lemon, slaw, and rye bread. Side of onion rings or beer cheese soup is the move here.

><> Friends of the Boundary Waters are hosting a fish fry tonight at Black Stack Brewing. Fried walleye and $1 off beers, plus chatter about warmer days.

AGENDA

// Welp, Winter Restaurant Week which was supposed to end on Feb 26 has been given an extension! Due to precipitation preoccupation, a majority of the restaurants have decided to keep giving the deals until March 1st. Such a nice way to roll into a new month, yes?

// There are still tickets tonight for the Starlight Snowshoe at St. Croix Vineyards. Can you imagine how all this snow will look like in the dreamy luminary light, among the trees and vines. Roaring bonfires, mulled wine, tasty nibbles, all the right reasons to be wearing snow shoes, just $52.

// The Winter Beer Dabbler happens this Saturday at the State Fairgorunds. One of the best beer fests of the year, this outdoor celebration of cold beer and cold weather runs from 3-6:30pm. Besides the hundreds of beers, ciders, and seltzers to sample, there will be music, food trucks, and professional snow sculptors who, lords knows, have enough medium to sculpt a mid-sized city so LFG.

// Get ready for some Happy Little Sundays at Stilheart Distilling in North Loop. Channel your inner Bob Ross and grab a canvas for $5, paints, free bagels, and smooth jazz will help with the inspiration. Every Sunday, noon to 4pm, the "best" painting will win a $25 bar tab.

// If more syllabi had classes like Cheese On the Go: Transhumance Cheeses of the World, we'd never leave school. Join this important education on Mar. 9 at France 44 for $75 and you'll learn about the ancient traditions of shepherds, flocks, and cheese migration, while sampling cheese and beverages and earning a degree. Of sorts.

// Everyone tells you that you should make a home business out of your home made chili crisp, but you don't know where to start? To demystify the cottage food laws, perhaps you should dial in to the Home-based Food Entrepreneur Virtual National Conference 2023 on April 10-13. Practical advice, keynote speakers, workshops, Q 'n' A sessions might just be the ticket to help launch you next best life.