Let's just mash up all the fourth quarter holidays, shall we? Hallogivingmasukkah is a three month party where you get to dress up in crazy outfits, feast every Thursday, put candy in all your socks, and open presents every eight days. Who's in? While planning what dangerous things you might sing for spooky caroling, consider really celebrating those pumpkins at the Arb, finding a booya around which to gather, and enjoying a real mash up of cool kids coffee and tea launching this week.

NEWS

\\ The Great American Beer Festival happened in Denver last weekend (I saw you!), and some locals came away with a bit of serious hardware. Congrats to gold medal winners Bent Paddle, Insight, Forgotten Star, Ursa Minor and silver winners Pantown and Wooden Hill! The Dabbler friends have created this awesome round up of tasting notes for the winners.

OPENS

+ Momo Dosa has a new location in the Midtown Global Market. This is the second food hall spot for the dumpling and crepe makers, after the OG location in Malcolm Yards Market. More momos are good momos.

+ The back room of Masu in Northeast has be relaunched. The Nomu Room has its own vibe that mashes some Japanese influences with Nordeast traditions to make a good ol' bar. Panko crusted tofu katsu bites are drinky snacks, so is the slow-cooked then flash fried chicken leg. The burger is a goodly bomb, but the meatloaf sandwich with gochujang glaze and kimchi is the move. Grean Tea Highball if you need to detox to retox.

+ On Monday, the former Jinx Tea shop will re-open as Folly Coffee Cafe + Jinx Tea Bar. The two local liquid makers have teamed up to relaunch the Edina space as a collaboration. After five years roasting great beans, this is the first storefront for Folly. Look for a full coffee and espresso menu and a wide selection of tea beverages.

CLOSES

- Uptown Tavern is calling it done. The party bar with a legendary rooftop is hanging it up on Oct. 22 after 17 years of unbridled hedonism. Well done kitties.

- Prieto is closing this Friday for a re-do. The Mexican eatery from Alejandro Castillon which started at the corner of LynLake in 2019, but then moved to Tangletown area in 2021, will shut down for a re-brand. They are promising "new leaders, new menu, and new cocktails" when they re-open.

COMING SOON

>> Wildflyer Coffee is working on their second metro location, and would like your help. The mission-driven non-profit works to provide job stability for youth who are experiencing homelessness, and are already achieving great things at their Minnehaha location. They've launched an IndieGoGo campaign to help bring the mission to a location in St. Paul.

>> FRGMNT Coffee is adding their third location. First opened in 2019 in the North Loop, the coffee shop opened a second spot this spring in Eden Prairie. Next up, a new spot in the freshly renovated atrium at Riverplace. Look for coffee, a bit of retail, baked goods from Honey & Rye, and grab-n-go.

AGENDA

// You still have time to get some great deals for FALL RESTAURANT WEEK! It goes through the weekend, and if you haven't scored a rezzie, you still might be able to amble into some of the places I would eat from.

// Ok this is the last best Oktoberfest report. Get to Schell's Brewey in New Ulm for one more zicke. Canterbury Park is saddling up for their Oktoberfesting all weekend. The Food Building is Oktoberfesting on Saturday with boilermakers featuring Red Locks whiskey, and I think that caps the season well.

// Now we can move on to Booya SZN! There's always a big pot of soupy stew simmering somewhere in the metro this time of year, you might as well go get a gut warming bowl, and maybe a pint to bring home. This weekend, find booya on Saturday at the Arcade Phalen American Legion, the Blue Heron Grill in Hugo, and the American Legion in Lino Lakes.

// There are still a few tickets left for the Autumn Brew Review, one of the best craft beer festivals of the year! Back at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis, tickets are $60 for this 21+ outdoor fest with tons of local and regional craft breweries sampling that runs from 1:30-5pm on Saturday. If you have other plans, maybe you can make it to the after-party at nearby Pryes Brewing. They have pizza.

// Who doesn't love a meaty collab? Revial and Nixta are teaming up on Saturday for a Barbacoa Collab at the Mpls Revival, and it's ALL YOU CAN EAT TACOS (did I bury the lead?) and two drinks for $55. Oh and the drinks are by Pip Hanson and O'Shaughnessy Distilling (is that a double lead??).

// Not only are there pumpkin trees at the Arboretum, but you can view more than 300 varieties of pumpkins and squash before getting your cider donut fix at the Apple House. And it's Pumpkin Fest at Tangletown Gardens starting on Saturday, which means tons of gourds, pumpkin cookies and chili at neighboring Wise Acre Eatery, and prizes for the best decorated pumpkin. While you're there, you can order a Thanksgiving Share which are already selling like hotcakes.

// If you missed Buddy Boy Fine BBQ at Smoke Out this year, just head out to their Buddy Boy BBQ Festival this Saturday for some smoky good times. They've got some local makers, a bit of local music, and some local heat for those meats.

// You're going to the Aebleskiver Breakfast on Sunday morning at the Danish American Center aren't you? You get those puffy pancake balls, egg bake, sausage, juice, and coffee for just $12!

// Do you feel like your orchard trips have been missing something? Same. It's probably cheese, right? Come down to Sweetland Orchard on Sunday for a walk through the trees with owner Gretchen Perbix, cheesemonger par excellence Benjamin Roberts from France 44, and me! We are going to eat apples, pair with cheese, throw witticisms, and just complete each other.

// You could go from apples to chili and round out your karma wheel on Sunday if you show up for Chef Jack's Memorial Chili Bowl. The chili cook off will be held at the Saint Paul College as a tribute to our Jack Riebel who passed last year. Bring your crockpot and measure up against some rising stars, or just come and sample and get real judgey. Proceeds and donations go to benefit the college's culinary scholarship fund.

// Can't not make a bad mothershucker joke every time Smack Shack brings back their Oyster Shucking Classes. Just let it fly. But do get tickets soon, because even though there are multiple dates, they sell out. Pony up $60, get one-on-one training, a dozen bivalves to play with, an oyster knife and glove so that you don't cut yourself and shout SHUUUUUUCK.

// You know the Asia Mall is coming very very soon to Eden Prairie, so why not get out and get a little bit of the flavor to come at next weekend's Taste of Asia event. Sunday, the 23rd, head to Union Depot for a gathering of bubble tea makers, Szechuan restaurants, sushi spots, noodle masters, egg roll savants, mochi donut crafters and more. There will also be dance performances and cultural activities celebrating the AAPI communities, entry is free.