When The Today Show's Harry Smith hit the State Fair in 2018, he tried to skip the corn roast, because he thought it was just corn. Silly rabbit. As a rivulet of butter made its way to his chin, while on his second ear of corn, he said, "You were right, this is no ordinary corn." Minnesota sweet corn is here. It's at your farmers markets, it's being sold from corn stands in parking lots, and it's on patios around town. Don't let The Pandy stop you from indulging in grown sunshine. Get your ears before you hit up a new seafood counter, try some international pizza, and get in line for good bread.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Don't know if you know this, but there is a massive, impending transition of land as baby boomer farmers retire. Singing Hills Goat Dairy is facing that moment, and taking it as an opportunity to affect a new and different future. They are in the process trying to Grow a Young Black Farmer. Lizy Bryant is working hard to raise $365,000 to buy the 25 acres of land and farming infrastructure, which will be converted into an agricultural and artistic resource for Black Minnesotans and their families. Her ultimate goal, will be to have the farm function as a gathering place, a learning facility, and a generative nexus for wellness and creativity. There will still be goats, but also maybe tart cherries, hazelnuts, bees, elderberries, pastured pork, and apple trees. Give a young farmer a hand, won't you?

Nice To Be Out

>> Not sure if you saw, but we went right ahead and gathered up ALL OF THE STATE FAIR PIVOTS in one handy place for ya. Didja hear about the Taste of Hamline, with the hamloaf? It's in there!!

>> FYI, The Pandy did NOT kill the 17th Annual Corn and Brat Feed at the NE Farmers Market on Saturday. Scoot your boots down for Kramarczuk brats and ears of roasted corn that you won't mind eating at a social distance from others, because you can't talk anyway with a face full of corn.

>> You miss the ballpark? Get as close as you can this weekend with a Twins Experience at Fulton Brewing. Grab a rezzie for $25/person, for up to 4 people, and you'll get 2 beers (batter's choice), stadium peanuts, crackerjacks, and some swag. Plus there will be baseball bingo for some BIG swag and the taproom is all spiffy and new so you need to see it.

>> The Oliver Kelly Farm is going to reopen for five Saturdays from August to October, starting the 22nd. Talk about Victory Gardens, you want to check out what this 1850's farmstead is up to, all of their grown produce goes to support families hit by the pandemic. Tickets go on sale this Saturday, so set an alarm.

New Stuff

+ East metro is grinning ear to ear as they now have an actual Bridgeman's Ice Cream Parlor in Woodbury. Swear to Princess Kay, you can now get a massive and daunting but very life affirming Lalapalooza sundae, along with plenty of other normal sized sundaes, pints, scoops, and more any time you need a lift. We used to go to the Wayzata Bridgeman's counter after seeing the Children's Theater when I was a kid and every time I begged and begged for a Lalapalooza. My mom hated me. Bygones.

+ There's some new international pizza in town. Bombay Pizza Kitchen opened a first location in Eden Prairie this week. Their "east meets west" concept puts up pizzas like the Bombay Butter Masala with tomato-cashew cream and yogurt drizzle with tandoori chicken or masala paneer. Or Punjab Palak with spinach sauce and curry lamb. Plus they've got fiery vindaloo wings, curry bowls, garlic naan bites, and chaat fries topped with tamarind chutney and yogurt.

+ There was a line of cars outside Le Delicious Bread on opening day last Saturday. The French bakery is a family project, a father and son team with Tieng and chef Brandon Yang covered in flour for the love of a great baguette. Find croissants, brioche, and tarts here off of Rice Street in Maplewood, but also an entire section dedicated to banh mi sandwiches (including one with spicy lamb merguez sausage).

+ Okome House is now open on 42nd St, in the old DiNoko's spot. Chef Hide Tozawa of Kyatchi has launched his own spot with his favorite Japanese dishes. Using as many locally sourced ingredients as he can, his menu is full of donuri graced with pork, chicken or curried veg. Plus onigiri rice balls filled with delish things such as sweet smoked shredded tuna or pickled plum. Dine in or takeout, Tu-Sun.

Coming Soon

+ Coastal Seafoods is movin' on up, across the block, really. A whole new big and shiny space, bumping up from 800 to 3,000 square feet, will be their new retail home starting next week. And not only will they be sporting the largest seafood counter in the state, but they have added a full kitchen which will service their new cafe. Curbside starts the 17th, with in-person shopping commencing on Aug. 31.

+ Ann Kim has signed on to partner with Omni Hotels in helming the new restaurant in the coming Omni Viking Lakes Hotel in Eagan. Kyndred Hearth will be centered on a copper-clad wood oven, so you know there will be pizza, but as a hotel spot this will be a breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu with "handmade pastas, unique small plates and chef’s take on nostalgic favorites like the fried fish sandwich, all-American cheeseburger and her favorite dessert, soft-serve ice cream." Look for an October opening.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> Feels a bit like Oprah is handing out food trucks. New Scenic Cafe, YOU get a food truck! Mama Shiela's House of Soul, YOU get a food truck! Birchwood Cafe, YOU get a food truck!

>> NOLO's Kitchen in North Loop has opened up their rooftop seating on Friday and Saturday nights. It's first come, first serve so grab that rezzie at the door.

>> Maybe the downtown kids can make it! Barrio Tequila Bar is back open on Nicollet Mall. Make a reservation for patio dining, indoor dining, or grab takeout and don't forget some of the margarita mix to go.

>> What are you doing for lunch today? Going to the freshly launched lunch service at Bungalow Club? Starts at 11am and will run Friday through Sunday with some sassy new menu items: there's a gazpacho, and a creamed cucumber sandwich, not to mention a flippin' soppressata hoagie I might have to go grab. Rezzie up or takeout!

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ You've maybe heard by now that Taco Cat, in the Midtown Global Market, is planning to close permanently at the end of September. They'll be running their Th-Sa dinner service until then, but be advised they got 135 orders in one hour the other night, so. Patience, kitties, patience.

+ And Don Raul, the most recent Hector Ruiz restaurant in South Minny, named after the chef's grandfather, will not be re-opening.

+ The Big Ten will not give you a reason to tailgate this year. Guess you'll have to find one on your own.