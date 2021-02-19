Can We Fish Fry?

× Expand Shutterstock Fish Fry .

One of the favorite food sports of late Minnesota winter is the Lenten Friday fish fry. Catholics and non-Catholics alike plan Friday outings in which the seeking of fried fish is central. There have been clubs formed, blogs written with rankings of offerings and critiques of coleslaw, because the Good Lord knows we need something to distract us from the lack of spring. Many of the favorite churches are on hiatus this year, but there is still worthy fried fish to be found. And fish isn't the only news: a SE Asian restaurant will open, a favorite steak and pizza bar will stay closed, and there's always a good wassailing to get you through.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Heyo my Badass Northern Warriors, I know we have a hard time not unleashing all kinds of frosty snark on those who can't handle the cold, but might I caution us that the situation in Texas is no joke. I'd say, hold on to that perfect one-liner about the big coat, maybe whisper it into your pillow like a good puritan, and then do the strong work I have seen you do. Throw some cash to help Houston people get fed , support Good Work Austin's free meals, and give some love to Feed the People Dallas. Also, jokes re: Ted CanCruz are open season.

Fish Fry Friday!

Usually I do a few of these every week, rotating between churches, American Legions, and restaurants. But many legendary places like St. Albert the Great are taking a pause this year, so let's just revel in the fish where we find it! It's not an exhaustive list, but here are some of my favorites:

+ Holy Family Maronite Church is ON for Lenten dinner. Not only are they known for fish fry, but they have the Lebanese rice and green beans with tomato sauce, fried cabbage, and garlic sauce that could cure lepers (one of the members told me that two years ago, please don't pray for me). Here's the deal, this is a drive-up and takeout situation this year. The meal is a steal at $15, but you have to register by noon the Wednesday before. So plan for next week.

+ Epiphany in Coon Rapids is doing drive-thru dinners. The pick up dinner includes fried and/or baked fish, tater tots (or baked, but nah), coleslaw, applesauce, dinner roll, and a cookie for $10!!! Love that they also do family style for $40 feeding 4-6. No pre-orders, this is drive up and order from 4:30 to 6:30 on Fridays.

+Eagan's St. John Neumann church doesn't mess around, calling it their Walleye Fry that starts Feb. 26. They are working curbside pickup of the the $15 dinner that has walleye, choice of potato, coleslaw and a roll. Kids under 8 score a $3 meal of mac-n-cheese with animal crackers.

+ Many places are limiting their fish fry to select days, not every Friday. And because some require pre-order, they are already selling out. I feel like you need to know about Robbinsdale's Sacred Heart Fish Fry, in its 42nd year, which will happen the four Fridays in March. They have amazing beer battered cod (with baked potato, green beans, garlic bread, and brownie for $13) and a killer meatless spaghetti (with garlic bread and a brownie for $12) for strict vegetarians, all takeout only. You'll need to pre-order by noon on the Thursday before.

+ Shout out to the Churches of St. Michael and St. Mary who are taking the pause on their Mens Club Fish Fry and asking their congregation to go out and support local restaurants instead. Let's do:

Red Cow has some beer battered white fish with fries and lemon, plus fish tacos on Fridays. Dine-in or takeout.

has some beer battered white fish with fries and lemon, plus fish tacos on Fridays. Dine-in or takeout. Birchwood Cafe has battered Red Lake Nation walleye with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce on Fridays. And it's gluten free. Takeout only.

has battered Red Lake Nation walleye with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce on Fridays. And it's gluten free. Takeout only. Urban Growler does a good ol' 'Sconnie fish fry every Friday. Just $18 for coleslaw, tartar sauce, and that pumpernickel rye bread to boot, plus choice of sides (you know I'm going to say tots). Takeout or beer garden.

does a good ol' 'Sconnie fish fry every Friday. Just $18 for coleslaw, tartar sauce, and that pumpernickel rye bread to boot, plus choice of sides (you know I'm going to say tots). Takeout or beer garden. Obb's Bar is still one of my favorites, and they are back with indoor dining. You can hunker down here for some classic and crisp all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays for $14.95. (And if you come back for that patty melt mid-week, who's ta say?)

is still one of my favorites, and they are back with indoor dining. You can hunker down here for some classic and crisp all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays for $14.95. (And if you come back for that patty melt mid-week, who's ta say?) The Lexington has a fish special (ok it's not fish fry really) of herb crusted halibut and potato rosti on Fridays, for you posh cows.

+ While I'm still waiting to hear on some as they figure out their plans (Hey Holy Name, are we a go on the Asian seafood buffet?) you can peruse the list put up every year by the trusty Catholic Spirit. Next week we'll do Legions, VFWs, Clubs and more bars.

News/New Stuff

+ Well, the big news that came off the wire this week was the official decision to permanently close Burch Steak & Pizza. Though it had been totally dark since the March shutdown, many people held out hope that it would return. I had a chat with Isaac Becker about his reasons why he chose to close, and he assured me that the other shops (Bar La Grassa, 112 Eatery, and Snackbar) were safe and likely to re-open this summer. Repeat: your foie gras meatballs and lobster soft eggs are safe.

+ And on another upside: Chef Ann Ahmed is having a third! The Lemongrass Thai + Lat14 owner will open Spice Market in Minneapolis later this year. SE Asian food and a killer cocktail program will live in the former Harriet's Inn space at 40th & Lyndale.

+ Remember last week, when I said chef Jason Sawicki was going to launch Fare Game as a ghost kitchen out of the former El Burrito Mpls. space next to the Parkway Theater in a few weeks? Scratch that, open now.

+ However you feel about them (and there seem to be a lot of feelings) you have to give props to Barstool Sports for choosing our own little Ideal Diner as one of the recipients of money from the Barstool Fund. The money is meant to help keep the iconic little yellow diner afloat through the pandemic, and owner Kim Robinson couldn't feel more lucky about that.

+ Hey have you sent a note to your governmental official about supporting the Drink Local Economic Recovery Package so that our beverage laws can be modernized? So that we don't sit behind Utah in this?

Adjusted Sails

>> OH HEY IT'S RESTAURANT WEEK next week! Starting on Monday, there are a ton of meal deals that also support local restaurants. Dine-in and takeout are available up and down that list, as are many cups of chicken wild rice soup, lunch ramen, chicken tagine, a pimento cheese lucy, tacos, trout, and torchio.

>> Did you remember to get your map to the Ice Sculpture Exploration? Because here's a bonus tip: One of the spots on the icy scavenger hunt is the new Ice Bar and Smoker pop-up happening at Revival on Selby this week. Besides the chopped pork chili cheese burritos, burnt end chili, and house smoked Cubanos, there will be libational support in the form of bourbon sweet tea, hot buttered rum, Old Fashioneds, and Hot Choco. See. You. There.

>> Hey wanna make Hell's Kitchen Jucy Lucifers at home? You can! They've got a new $37 four-pack situation that includes everything you need to make 4 cheesy, slightly-dangerous Juicy Lucifer burgers, including patties with the cheese already inside (this is key, the pre-stuffing). Choose Inferno with patties stuffed with ghost pepper-jack cheese, jalapeños, and shallots, or you can wimp out and go regular. But you also get buns, pickles, that signature sweet-and-spicy red pepper jelly, and tiny little bits of signage. Gotta have signage.

>> You should really put Feb. 27 on your calendar for Keepsake Cider's Wassail. Are you unsure you could wassail, if wassailing is required? I believe in you. In accordance with English traditions, to wassail in a cider orchard means to recite incantations and sing to the trees in promotion of a good harvest for the coming year. At Keepsake they like to get loud as they recite traditional cheers, play instruments, bang on pots & pans, and sprinkle the orchard with cider and toast. The sprinkling of toast is what makes that cider so good, no? Of course they'll have toasties, bonfires, and merrymaking.

>> Sunday is World Kombucha Day, so.