So. Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl, and the Winter Olympics all walk into a bar. Nobody ducks, hilarity ensues. You almost have to invent a reason to eat boring this weekend. There are still boxes of love to be ordered if you've waited to the last minute, polarizing pizzas to pick up for the sportsball watching, and plenty of ways to construct a medal-worthy brewery crawl or perform post-bar ice dancing in a slick parking lot (no points unless you stick that landing). Go for #SnackShip gold.

NEWS

\\ Soooooooo, that vax-testing to eat indoors in Mpls/St.Paul mandate just evaporated yesterday. Poof. But, you might want to keep the Docket app, some restaurants will likely keep their rules in place. And the mask mandates for indoor walking to your table are still in place.

OPENS

+ The Wild Hare is now open in Stillwater. From the same owners as the town's Velveteen Speakeasy, this above ground spot is neat little bar and eatery with a clear 90's vibe. Here's a thing: most of the food is gluten free, and there are a notable amount of vegan/veggie options for bar snacking on the menu.

+ 9 Mile Brewing is open as Bloomington's first brewery! Right? Doesn't that seem like it should have happened before now, given that city's rep as being the fifth largest city in the state? Anyhoo, it's here now. There's some Dangerous Man and Insight Brewing DNA on the team, and there's a collaboration with Olliphant on the opening roster, so they already have a good head start. Find them tucked into an industrial area, not too far from the Vertical Endeavors.

+ Champlin gets a Filipino-inspired eatery with the grand opening of Ku.ma.in this weekend. Located inside the Hometown Artisan Market, look for a variety of lumpia spring rolls, the Filipino noodle dish known as pancit, chicken adobo and more. And belly dancing, just for the grand opening party, not like, all the time.

+ The Kinder Coffee Lab opens on Monday up in St. Cloud. The locally owned shop will roast their beans in-house, offer subscription boxes, and eventually open drive-thru service later this year.

+ Nautical Bowls opens up in Woodbury this Saturday. The smoothie-bowl shop is promising free bowls to the first 50 people in line on opening day.

COMING SOON

>> Plenty of expansion plans are bubbling up:

The New Uptown Cafe , not to be confused with sibling The New Uptown Diner down the road, will be opening soon in the former North Face space at Hennepin and Lake.

, not to be confused with sibling The New Uptown Diner down the road, will be opening soon in the former North Face space at Hennepin and Lake. Hazelwood Food and Drink will open a fourth location in Woodbury this summer.

will open a fourth location in Woodbury this summer. Pizza Shark will open a second location in the former Vic's space in St. Anthony Main.

will open a second location in the former Vic's space in St. Anthony Main. Cafe Meow , Minnesota's first cat cafe, is opening a second location in New Hope (near Fat Nat's Eggs).

, Minnesota's first cat cafe, is opening a second location in New Hope (near Fat Nat's Eggs). Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is coming to the MOA. The international conveyor belt sushi company has around 540 locations all over the world. Of all the mall sushi spots, its the most fun!

AGENDA

// The coldest game of nine-hole happens at the Chilly Open in Wayzata this weekend. While the teams slots are sold out, you can still get in some cinema and skates time tonight, do some snowga on Saturday morning, and hang out at the 6Smith ice bar while you judge the sled bars as they slide by.

// For those of you not feeling it so much this weekend, Midtown Global Market is allowing you to Shred the Love. For one hour, 3-4pm, you can take advantage of shredding machines for old emails, bad poetry, divorce decrees what have you. There's an anti-love piñata, take a whack. Then enjoy 2-for-1 specials around the market (like cake jars and beers, the two main food groups of the pissed off), and win gift cards because dammit luck has to change.

// The St. Paul Farmers Market is coming up big for the weekend. Their Shop Local, Love Local campaign marries with a Super Bowl Saturday event in Lowertown. From 10am-12pm, the market will offer samples of chili to warm your guts, and you can support their Neighborhood House food drive to warm your souls.

// Hey, move on from the heart-shaped pizzas this year and get some heart-shaped pretzels from Aki's Bread Haus, or maybe a Big Ass Heart Donut from Angel Food Bakery. Or really, forget the hearts and just your sig fig a Jersey Dew.

// Wrecktangle Pizza says: choose your fighter! Is it the Birria Verde pizza which backs the Rams or is it the Cincinnati Chili pizza that delivers a Bengal roar? Both are take and bake options that you have to order tonight if you want it for game day.

// You love North Loop and North Loop loves you. Prove it at the North Loop Valentines Day Craft Bevvie Crawl on Saturday and Sunday. Six spots, which happen to craft some delicious drinks, are featured on the crawl, from Axebridge wine, to Fulton beer, to Number Twelve cider and more. Pop into your chosen first stop, grab a punch card and some special discounts, then move on to the next when the feeling moves you.

// Even if you don't have a best fur friend, but you need a little boost, you should go have a beer and just soak in the love fest that will naturally happen at Saint Paul Brewing's Puppy Love Portraits photo booth on Sunday. And, all portrait fees support Healing Heart's Rescue, so BIG love.

// Bent Brewstillery's Super Chili Bowl take the gaming off the field this Sunday, and puts it in the pot. Show up with your 6QT of signature chili if you think you've got the beans to win it all. Every entry get a free beer, so that's nice. Not sure what the big winner gets, but hopefully, more beer.

// And then, after all this, it's still Semlor Season. If you didn't know, semlor are Swedish treats which were once eaten only on Shrove Tuesday, but are now enjoyed from Christmas through Easter. The sweet buns have a light sense of cardamom, and a not so light sense of marzipan and whipped cream. You can order them at the American Swedish Institute's FIKA cafe, or you can learn to make them yourself. The previously sold out class on Feb 25 has opened a few more seats, grab them!! If you miss that, there's always Edible Evergreens, or Fish Pie next month.