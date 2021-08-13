× Expand Shutterstock Zucchini and Tomatoes Buckle up.

The weeks's best alert: Citizens of MN, lock your car doors at night, or people will try to sneak free zucchini into the back seat. I would add tomatoes and cucumbers to that too. Gardens are booming, farmers markets are creating mad picklers, and the corn knows its spotlight is up next. While you're making room in your fridge, also consider new popsicles at the mall, hoofing it with the Irish, and where you next salad Niçoise is coming from.

NEWS

\\ Shout out to Zoë Francois whose Zoë Bakes baking show premiered recently on the Magnolia Network. You can see her tool around the cities baking and cooking with notable bakers and chefs, and feeding her friends. Hello, I am that friend. I filmed part of a show with Zoë at Sweetland Orchard last fall and the episode is live as of today. Swear there's (almost) no swearing, there might be some liquor, but there definitely is apple Dutch baby and apple Bundt cake. Subscribe to Discovery + (which is like $6/month for all that and a bag of true crime and HomeTown) to get access. I might give you my login since I'm not so super famous yet.

OPENS

+ Popsicles for all at the Mall! La Michoacana Purepecha is now open at MOA. For the coolest paletas and snappy bags of dorilocos while you shop for back to school duds, check out the second floor just above the East rotunda, next to Nestle Toll House shop.

+ Bellecour Bakery opened up their second satellite location in the original Cooks of Crocus Hill site on Grand Ave yesterday. Open daily, the bakery nestled in the back of the kitchen shop has a ton of goodies, from crepe cake to chocolate croissants, to iced coffee lilt with maple and oat milk (mine). But don’t sleep on the savory: salad Niçoise, ham baguettes, quiche, and quarts of soup are ready for you to pick up for lunch or dinner.

+ Revival Food Truck has officially launched at Indeed Brewing. The truck will hang out for a late-summer residency at the Quincy St brewery, and be open W-Su into the fall. The menu will incorporate some playful beer collabs, as with Mexican Honey beer battered cheese curds, but also look for Nuggs!, boneless white meat chickie nuggs regular or Tenessee hot, plus a fried chicken thigh sandwich on a potato bun, the much-loved Revival burger, and a special new Indeed Burger: Cumin-crusted turkey patty, Swiss cheese, lime aioli, cilantro, basil, lettuce, and pickles on a whole wheat bun. That feels like it wants a Zwickel Bier.

+ What used to be Parallel Coffee has become The Glass House, and they are open again as of this Saturday. Pre-pandemic, building was home to a hodgepodge of spaces, between event space, Hennepin Made glass-blowing space, and a cafe. But now it's all coming together under one "creative enclave" in the growing Root District, the area around the Mpls Farmers Market which is getting a future light rail stop. The cafe will be open for coffee, salads, toasts, and light fare on weekdays from 8a-3p, and weekends from 9a-4p.

+ Nashville Coop has opened in a new location: Uptown. The hot chicken truck opened their first storefront in St. Paul, but this new venture is operating out of the takeout window in the side of the Pourhouse (much like what CHX did last year). They have some spotty hours, due to the labor shortage, so check in with their socials before you pop by.

AGENDA

// Gotta go pick up some guac? Why not point your car down to the Eagan Hy-Vee for 50Cent to sign your bottle of Branson Cognac? This is not a coupon code, I repeat, not a coupon code.

// Hey while you're down there, you might want to pop into the Eagan Food Truck Festival happening from 4pm onwards today at the city festival grounds. I mean, everyone's going to be there: Muddy Tiger, Tot Boss, Pretty Great Cheesecake, Mister Lemonade, and somebody said probably 50Cent. I don't know, but maybe he needs some tots before his gig?

// Kick up your heels for Irish Fest which is happily back this weekend. A FAR better Irish party than that other soggy soaked mess in March, this one has a Celtic Kitchen stage with cooking demos. They show you how to get the Guinness INSIDE the chocolate cake! Of course you'll also find Anchor Fish n Chips, Burbach's European Pancakes (and Irish totchos), Emmet's Public House with fried leprechaun legs, and more.

// If ever there was a pre-game to the State Fair, it's this weekend's Carver County Fair. Just out Waconia way, it has animals barns, midway rides, demolition derby action, and many many fried food vendors we'll see at the big show, including the Minneapple Pie, Sausages by Cynthia, The Pickle Stand, and so many corn dogs of note. Smaller numbers if you're looking for that sitch.

// The science nerds are once again proving how much cooler they are than we painted in them in the 80's, by giving away FREE ICE CREAM at the Science Museum of MN this Saturday. From 2:30-4:30p, the plaza will be open to the public for chalk drawing, dino dance squads, and free ice cream while it lasts (do the math: not long).

// Ten year olds don't normally have this much chill, but Steel Toe Brewing does. Turning that decade dial on Saturday, the low-key favorite taproom of many beerists will celebrate with a food truck, a treats truck, some prizes and discounts on the good stuff.

// Promise me you'll only drink martinis if you go to Brit's Pub James Bond film fest on Sunday. At least start drinking Vespers before you get to Skyfall and the Blonde Bond.

// Please set your clocks for Cheesefest at Keepsake Cidery this Sunday. Head down to the orchard in Dundas to meet up and sample from these glorious Minnesota cheesemakers: Shepherd's Way, CannonBelles, Metz Hart-Land Creamery, and Caves of Faribault. There will be presentations all day and plenty of toasties from noon to 5pm.

// If you haven't been able to get to one of the big Yia Vang pop-up dinners happening around town, here's one on the smaller side you can still score. You can preview the tastes of Vinai at Kieran's Kitchen next Wednesday, Aug. 18. Your $35 ticket gets you Hmong sausage meatball yakitori and Mom's fermented greens from Vang, plus Red Table bacon-wrapped enoki mushrooms, chili oil flatbread, and Yum-Yum sauce over cold udon noodles by Grant Nelson of Kieran's Kitchen. Drinks from the 3Leches clan.

// Get your first taste of what the cocktailians from Earl Giles will have in store for you when their massive distillery and eatery finally opens on Quincy Street. Join Jesse Held as he pops up at Thr3 Jack in North Loop next Thursday, Aug 19. Held will take over their bar with their signature ​​, elixirs, syrups, citrates, tonics and disco citrus to make special $10 preview cocktails to tip you off to what you can expect.

// Jumping way ahead on your radar, why not peg September 16 on your calendar to have beers with a bunch of cool women farmers? Out at Schram Vineyards + Brewery in Waconia, this Wine & Dine with Common Ground brings together MN women farmers from all walks of farm and curious eaters. It's a great chance to meet up, sip and snack, while also having face to face conversations about where our food comes from and how it's grown by these women.