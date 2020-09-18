Autumnal Equinox

× Expand Shutterstock Basket of Apples

As we close in on the equinox next Tuesday, the moment when the sun crosses the equator and day and night are of equal length, we know where this is heading. Use your precious outside times by checking out the handful of new restos that opened this week, visit some apple orchards, or keep parading. Plus: while actual Oktoberfest is not kicking off in München this weekend, you might still find some making the best of a würst case scenario.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> September is Hunger Action Month ya know?! So if you pony up the $30 for one of Ann Kim's signature FU Fear tee-shirts, you'll be automatically donating to Share our Strength's No Kid Hungry program. It's not a small thing that 1 in 4 kids are facing hunger due to coronavirus, but even a small thing like buying a tee-shirt can make a difference.

Nice To Hang Out

>> OKTOBERFESTING: Waldmann Brewery in St. Paul is ALL IN, for the German-grade festing this weekend and next (rezzies are required). Tonight, head down to Keepsake Cidery in Dundas for an Oktoberfest that includes grilled sausages, German potato salad, sauerkraut, and a bit of Firkin Fest. On Saturday, Utepils will carry on with the marriage vows and toasty German beers during a limited version of their normal Oktoberfest party. Black Forest Inn won't be throwing their normal David Hasselhoffian shenanigans, but they are highlighting Oktoberfest beers on tap. On Sunday, the Germanic-American Institute in St. Paul is throwing a little Oktoberfest Lite, with two seatings in the Kaiser's Biergarten.

Those who have nixed their Oktoberfest parties this year so far: Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter in Stillwater, Twin Cities Oktoberfest on the fair grounds, Gasthof zur Gemütlichkeit remains closed, Gluek's is still closed.

Stay tuned to what's the haps with Schell's and the New Ulm party.

>> It's officially apple orchard season, though it will all look a little differently this year. Check out our round up of some local favorite orchards, and what they are doing to help keep guests and employees safe during the pandy.

>> The city of Excelsior is hosting Apple Fest this weekend.Stroll throughout the lakeside town tonight and tomorrow, there will be sidewalk sales and apple themed restaurant specials from places like The Suburban, Coalition (pop by for an apple brandy smash cocktail), Licks Unlimited ice cream (still open!) and more.

>> Sever's Fall Festival and corn maze insanity is still on! You just have to buy tickets online ahead of time, because attendance will be limited.

>> Head to the Thai Night Market in St. Louis Park on Saturday from 11am-9pm (hello it gets dark at 7 now). Outside of the Wat Promwachirayan temple you'll be able to grab great street food to go, or snack on at a spread out table, so that you can shop other vendors on a full belly.

PLAN AHEAD!

>> Make a plan and get tickets for a Bird in Hand pop up on Oct. 26. This tasting menu dinner evnet at The Heights theater encourages costumes (perfect time for a mask) for a socially distanced cocktail party before dinner of 10 small courses in your appropriately spaced theater seats. There will be a movie and I hope it features Tippi Hedren trapped in a phone booth.

>> Gavin Kaysen has moved his Synergy Series online. The session he had planned with the legendary Thomas Keller this month will now be broadcast on September 24th, for free (though do take the chance to donate to the Ment'or Giving Fund which gives 100% of funds to struggling hospitality workers). Register to watch a cooking demo followed by a Q&A with the renowned chefs.

New Stuff (like a lot)

+ Wendy's House of Soul has moved into a new home. Now open on Glenwood Ave. in the former Sunnyside Deli/Elite Catering spot, Wendy has a refreshed menu of her signature soul rolls. Pop in for takeout only to start, but those deep fried rolls stuffed with mac 'n' cheese, or the new Wes Reuben roll (jammed with corned beef, sauerkraut, pepperjack cheese and other goodies) travels well. So do dry rubbed whole wings and her signature triple-stacked grilled cheese.

+ Freshly launched in Northeast Mpls., Sidebar at Surdyk's is the bar and eatery as imagined by the next gen of the Surdyk family. Carved out of the back of the liquor store, and part of a total remodel of the artisanal cheese shop, the easy going bar is set up for quick snacks, with cheese and meat boards, or longer stays with a signature burger, seafood, and of course: drinks.

+ The former Rose Street Patisserie in Linden Hills has a new light, coming from a white tiled pizza oven. Rosalia Pizza is what Danny del Prado of attached Martina restaurant, thinks makes a good pizza joint. He's not wrong. They are sliding two kinds of pies: woodfired with chewy crusts and fugazza, an Argentinian style of pizza with a thick, focaccia style crust. Also: there's crudo, roasted veg, and a section of "sauces/dips" that includes both hummus and chicken liver mousse. Takeout is highly encouraged as there are only a few tables inside, and the patio is being used by Martina.

+ You know I am always saying that we need more and more actual sandwich artists in town. Well, I'm excited to dial into Lake City Sandwiches, which is a new pick-up and delivery sandwich venture from the cool kids of Nightingale. They make their focaccia daily, and then pile it with good ingredients like porchetta, or sliced roast beef with white bean puree, or collared greens and pimento cheese, or smoked ham with whipped brown butter oh god. And 50 cents from each sandwich sold is donated to charity, this month it's Women for Political Change. They're doing sandwiches daily.

+ Like the the total optimists they've been this whole time, Nashville Coop, the hot chicken food truck everyone talks about, has opened a rooted restaurant. Now open (and selling out in their first days) in St. Paul off of Snelling, the brothers Kamal and Arif Mohamed are doling out the spicy bird every day of the week for lunch and dinner. AND, the trucks are still rolling.

+ You know you need a lift, a boost during "these days" so maybe scoot your boots to Folly Coffee in St. Louis Park. Not only will you get some of the good and legal uppers in the form of cold brew and espresso from the coffee roasting facility, but you get a tour of the whole show from the owners. And they have way too much coffee and fun from what I can tell. If you're tired of overly serious coffee culture, these are your peeps. And they podcast.

+ And COMING SOON: the former Jake O'Connors in Excelsior has a new future. The Bull & Finch Gastropub is being opened by an independent collection of owners with a love for Irish pubs.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> As patio season winds down, get ready for more sassy meal kits! Let's start with Hola at Home Meal Kits from the Hola Arepa team. Their kits come in different sizes and prices but you know you're getting some good braised meats and arepas with sauces. Yes, and queso fundido. Pick up two days a week.

>> You have one day left to indulge in National Cheeseburger Day at Burger Dive's new shop. Today is the last day you get to amble in, order a cheesy borgor, and get a free tallboy for the sipping. MyBurger, on the other hand is launching a limited time Juicy Lucy special in all of their stores, but only on certain days and only at certain times and only 50 burgers per release and then they're gone. Teasers.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// This one isn't as sad as is it seasonal: Peppermint Twist Drive In out in Delano has closed for the year. See you next year!

// Prieto Taqueria Bar has closed their LynLake location, but they are working on opening a more casual, quick service spot in the south Minneapolis strip mall where C&G's Smoking BBQ is.

// The Good Acre has announced that they will be cancelling their cooking class program indefinitely, but will continue to host online webinars (like the one on 9/24 with the guys from Mpls Cider Co.) If you have a gift card, you can hang on to it as they don't expire, or use it to buy some farm share bounty.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.