× Expand Shutterstock Food Truck Fries .

Right, you know the diddy. But the truth behind it is real: it may have been a rough week, but there are ways to find the blooms in the gloom. Looking forward to the opening of your favorite restaurants is one way, heading out to try a new powerfully flavored food truck is another, and auditioning candidates for the role of Drink of Summer is still another way. Onward.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> There are plenty of feelings about third party delivery systems, but here's a good thing. Bitesquad is partnering with some local restaurants to help get non-perishable food to area food shelves. When you pop into one of these restaurants (Smoke In The Pit, The Block Food & Drink, Stanley’s Northeast, The Howe Daily Kitchen, Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizzeria, Burgers and Bottles, Farmer’s Grandson Eatery, Pub 819) bring some items (most-needed food bank items include proteins like canned tuna, dried or canned beans, soup, peanut butter, high-fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, and bottled water) to drop in the designated bins, and Bitesquad drivers will get them to the food shelf.

>> We might also consider it a little good if you pop into the Readers' Poll 2021: Best Restaurants and give us your shout outs for the restaurants and bars who have fought so hard to make it through these dark days.

News/New Stuff

+ It was a Twins home opener like I've never seen. So, rooooomy! If it's crowds that keep you away from ballparks, this is a nice time for you. If you plan on going, there are things you should know about How to Eat and Drink at a Twins Game in 2021.

+ Have you been missing your Truce juices since they closed? You don't hafta. Impulse Juice Co. is owned and operated by former Truce staff, and they just opened in the former Truce space in Uptown. The popular Morning Greens juice has been renamed Greenleaf, the legendary nut butter still adorns acai bowls, the cold-pressed juices are 100% organic and they have a daily mix that will be available on a sliding pay scale in hopes of making organic juice more affordable for some. Open daily, 8am-2pm!

+ Malcom Yards has more new tenant names: MomoDosa will be selling Indian and Nepalese street food, momos and dosas! And Abang Yoli is Jamie Yoo's concept for Eastern and Southeast Asian food cooked by the hands of a French-trained Korean chef. Fully ready for some ssam.

+ Muddy Tiger now has a freshly launched food truck to help them bring Marathi regional cuisine to the Twin Cities. From Western India, traditional Marathi cuisine focuses on grains, legumes, vegetables, dairy products and spices. Through farmers market stalls and pop-ups, Muddy Tiger already has a loyal following for their Vada Pav (a potato burger), Kanda Bhaji (onion fritters), Bhel Puri (puffed rice bowl), and Bombay Frankie (soft roti wrap with filling). Check out the truck's grand opening tonight at Badger Hill Brewing, and you'll find them at 56 Brewing tomorrow, and all over town this month.

+ Did you hear about what kind of crazy awesome plans the Nicollet Diner has? They will be relocating down the street to take over the old Ichiban space and relaunch to include Roxy's Cabaret: The Finest in Female Impersonation. The old space will turn into a sports bar featuring hoagies, pizza, and broasted chicken.

+ Tattersall has officially launched their entrant into the Drink of Summer pageant. Wouldn't you know, it's a spiffed up, streamlined, sass pants of a Cosmo Bianco. She's real.

+ COMING in MAY: The Butcher's Tale will take over the space formerly known as Butcher & the Boar. The Kaskaid group is bringing back some original players, relighting the space, and hoping they win you back downtown with bourbon and patio times.

Adjusted Sails

>> SEASONALS ARE OPENING!! We have a date: Sea Salt Eatery will re-open on April 16th! ... MN Nice Cream is open in Stillwater again, and their Mpls location is now open seven days a week. ... Clay's Galaxy Drive-In will also open on April 16th.

>> Yoerg Brewing, which took over the old The Strip Club space in St. Paul, is expanding. They are bumping into the next door space with a renovation project that should be completed by this summer. This additional space will allow them to do monthly cribbage tournaments and trivia. But that's not all, they are also doubling their European beer list, which is a big feather in their cap. It's already pretty good.

>> The seal has been cracked! Isaac Becker's Bar La Grassa will open for takeout on April 21st, 112 Eatery will open for takeout on April 29th, and Snack Bar will return for takeout on April 28th.

>> Meritage in St. Paul is also officially back! Reservations are live, starting April 29, and the restaurant will be open for dinner only Th-Su. They are keeping it to a 2-hour maximum seating.

>> Meteor Bar is back open! From 4pm-11pm, Thu-Sa the bar is ready to pour dranks. Walk-in rezzies only, so be patient if they are full because small is wonderful.