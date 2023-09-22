× Expand Photo by Victoria Campbell LuceLine Orchard

Gang, we have moved out of Pickle City and smack dab into the town center of Apple City. Kudos to us! It's time to go find your best orchard based on your personality (do you crave goats? Are you in need of a cider bar on site?) and grab a bag of reds. If you pick your own you get two hole punches in your Minnesota Card. Don't forget to pick up some whiskey on your way back, feast with farmers as one is wont to do, and looking to the horizon, is that ... is that a fondue party?

NEWS

\\ The U of M has unveiled their newest apple and it has the MOST Minnesota name ever. From the makers of Honeycrisp and Zestar, please welcome Kudos to the apple cart in the next few years. “Eating a Kudos™ apple is like having a crunchy, juicy tropical party in your mouth,” says University of Minnesota apple breeder David Bedford. Meanwhile, while you wait to hand out Kudos by the bushel, it's Apple Fest at the Arb this weekend!

\\ There's a new limited-run whiskey at Brother Justus that is both noisy and harmonious, IMHO.

\\ Congrats to Ann Ahmed and her team at Gai Noi who got a nod in the New York Times 50 Best Restaurants in America round up.

OPENS

+ As of this weekend, it's official. The Chattime boba tea counter in Eat Street Crossing (among other locations) will become Niko Niko Boba. Owners Johnathan Chong and Yenni Chen were the first to bring Taiwanese boba to the Twin Cities with their Chattime franchise at the MOA in 2012. But after a decade, they've decided to leave the global brand behind and re-concept their 10 locations as their own.

+ Slice Brothers Pizza has opened their third location in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood, and they are about to fire it up in Mall of America too.

CLOSES

— Soul Bowl has announced that, after 2 years, they will be closing their Richfield outpost. The Graze Food Hall location in North Loop remains open.

OKTOBERFESTING (updated weekly)

)) Gasthof's Oktoberfest at Fulton's NE brewery is one of the longest running fests in the metro. Get your hosen shined up, and find your stein for this weekend's fun, or next's. It's a stein-only party to feel free to bring your own, or buy one on-site. Look for brats, pretzels the size of your head, and of course, the Meterwurst. If you have gut space. Looks like they got the kiddoes working to make our pretz necklaces, about time.

)) Waldmann Brewing's Oktoberfest is like just another Tuesday for this very German brewery. But they do it up well starting this weekend with tents over the patio, fire pits and sausages, beers and root beers, plus a very likely Krampus visit.

)) It's Backtoberfest at Back Channel Brewing, which also happens to be their 7th anniversary. Smart move to party with the Parlour truck and their turkey legs, sausage on a stick, and pretz with cheese. They'll be playing kick-the-pickle, hole-the-corn, and hold-the-stein.

)) If you're looking for a Monday Oktoberfest, The Lex feels you. It's more like a Happtoberfesthour from 4-6pm on the rooftop featuring $6 Summits, schnitzel sandwiches, and the musical stylings of accordion master Bill Koncar.

AGENDA

// Apple Orchard of the Week: Luce Line Orchard out in Delano. AKA The Vegas of Orchards. Partly, it’s the sheer number of things to do here (apple picking, hay mountain, corn tent, archery shooting, zip-lines, 30 acre corn maze) and partly, it’s the pub right on the grounds. Sangrias, craft beer, mixed drinks, all help you get over the trauma of that corn maze "debacle" you just had. More orchard picks!

// Get out to Charlie T's for his Maui Relief BBQ party tonight. In an effort to raise funds for the Maui County Fire Fighter Relief Fund there's going to be the Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs from RC's BBQ featured at the Minnesota State Fair, espresso-rubbed smoked brisket, Texas hot links, chorizo bbq beans, coleslaw, and buttermilk cornbread.

// There's a Pumpkin Spice Party at Eat Street Crossing tonight! There will be delicious cinnamon-tinged (not all, ok) seasonal drink specials from the bar, mini pumpkins to paint on the patio, plus autumnal food specials from each stall: apple crisp ice cream from Bebe Zito, Tokyo Autumn ramen from Ramen Shoten, pumpkin pizza and more. Get your tall boots on.

// Tonight's Friday cookout at Keepsake Cidery is a Farmer's Feast of Argentinian-style beef from local grass-fed beef growers on Hanappe Ranch. Add that to the home grown potatoes roasted in the clay oven, plus a locally sourced Caesar and live music, and that's how you hang at an orchard.

// At Indeed Brewing, they are eschewing the lederhosen for plant based hosen at this Saturday's Francis Fest in collab with those kooky vegan burger kids down the block. The brewery will host a makers market and live bands while you nosh on planty vegan foods from a bevy of vendors.

// Sunday marks Momo Fest at Malcom Yards as an homage to National Dumpling Day. Those little Nepali pockets of yum will be the focus of both a momo making contest, and a momo eating contest. Sure there are prizes and whatnot, but the real trophy is your self-esteem. You are enough.

// Next Thursday, Mara is hosting its first wine dinner with DuMOL Winery of Sonoma County. The six-course dinner comes with four wine pairings from DuMOL and two distinct vermouths created from the wines by lead barman Nate Beske. There are two seatings, 5p and 8p, and tickets available for $195.

// Greener Pastures is having another round of their activism farm dinners next month, Oct. 7-8 and the 20-21. These 20-seat dinners are not just a celebration of the local harvest, but they also help foster discussion around important topics like the federal Farm Bill and how it affects small farms. Great news, through Sunday, there's a 15% off sale so tickets are $123 for all food and beverage pairings.

// DATE NIGHT ALERT. I don't know how you won't win by inviting someone special to this collaboration dinner between Paris Dining Club x Twin Cities Flower Exchange on Oct. 13. Set in the flower wholesaler's warehouse space, the elegant menu inspired by Burgundy will be paired with wines from Bill Summerville. Seating is limited, so jump on this and figure out who you like enough to invite later. Tickets are $150/person for six courses of food, beverages, and gratuity.

// It's a FonDuel! at France 44 on Oct. 24, and honestly they had me at "epic fondue matchup".