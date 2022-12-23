× Expand Shutterstock Whiskey Glass and Knife with Snow '22 on ice.

Wrap it up, folks. This is last call. We've raised glass and fork together all year, and kept our cities nourished and sustained. Personally, I think it's super right that we enter the hunker week, when almost no one works between Christmas and New Year's, with the perfect Minnesota weather. Whether you're shoveling snow plow driveway barricades at 10 p.m. or searching high and low for another pair of choppers, it's making you stop and readjust your life: perfect timing. We've got whiskey waiting for you on the other side.

NEWS

\\ Open Arms is expanding across the river with the beginning of the new year. The organization that helps feed house-bound people who are seriously ill, has found a new spot near the Saint Paul airport to open their St. Paul Kitchen & Campus. Nothing happens without the volunteers who make this mission work, so if you're in the east metro and looking for a way to help do some good, reach out.

OPENS

+ Pinoli, the Kim Bartmann re-do of the Amore Uptown space, is open for delivery and takeout while the renovations are cooking inside. Italian-inspired menu items available include a little trofie pesto pasta, shrimp linguini, and pansotti ravioli if you need a warm up.

+ Opening on January 4th, Slurp Noodle Pop Up will be the inaugural limited run concept launched by Yia Vang and Union Hmong Kitchen in the new Hilltribe space that was formerly Mucci's Uptown.

CLOSES

- If you are thinking of just popping in to somewhere tonight, make sure they are open. Due to the weather and crazy holiday schedules, some places like Wrecktangle Pizza and Sovereign Estate have opted to close early through Christmas day. Monday should offer warmer temps and more open spots for your hunker week day drinking.

- Ann Ahmed's Lemon Grass Thai in Brooklyn Park is giving you three months to visit and say a fond farewell before they close their doors for good on March 31, 2023.

COMING SOON

+ And then, Ahmed has confirmed that she will be taking possession of the former 4Bells (nee Joe's Garage) space on Loring Park to launch a new concept in the new year.

+ The David Fhima project opening in the former Ribnik Furs space in North Loop has a name: Maison Margaux.

AGENDA

>> Tonight's show for Free Movie Friday at Lush happens to be Christmas Vacation! Nothing beats a Griswold family holiday, someone pick up Aunt Bethany on the way over. It's free to attend, food and drinks are available for purchase, just try not to have three martinis and shout I DON'T KNOW, MARGO at the screen. Or do.

>> Still looking for dinner on Christmas Eve?

Rainbow Chinese which has not re-opened their dining room, is hosting a special holiday dinner in house for $85/person. Aperitifs and passed apps, plus a spread of great dishes for one night only.

which has not re-opened their dining room, is hosting a special holiday dinner in house for $85/person. Aperitifs and passed apps, plus a spread of great dishes for one night only. Origami Restaurant has open times in Uptown. They’ve got lots of small plates and different options so that everyone can get something they like.

has open times in Uptown. They’ve got lots of small plates and different options so that everyone can get something they like. Mary’s Christmas Palace at Psycho Suzi’s has a big party room for up to 15 people that you can book with a $600 food and drink minimum for 2.5 hours all day long on Xmas Eve.

has a big party room for up to 15 people that you can book with a $600 food and drink minimum for 2.5 hours all day long on Xmas Eve. Bloomington Chop House is a nice low-key steak house in the south metro. This spot feeds the nostalgia, makes a great steak, and keeps it comfortable.

>> Still looking for a restaurant for Christmas Day?

Monello in Hotel Ivy has a lovely 3 course dinner with either smoked ham or prime rib, potato puree, caramelized Brussels sprouts with pancetta, and more. Times open all day from 11am to 7pm.

has a lovely 3 course dinner with either smoked ham or prime rib, potato puree, caramelized Brussels sprouts with pancetta, and more. Times open all day from 11am to 7pm. Mara at the Four Seasons is open for your chance to relax into a 3 course meal with a dessert buffet. Look for bacon wrapped monkfish and Za'Atar crusted prime rib. Adults are $165, kids $25. Times available from 11am to 8pm.

is open for your chance to relax into a 3 course meal with a dessert buffet. Look for bacon wrapped monkfish and Za'Atar crusted prime rib. Adults are $165, kids $25. Times available from 11am to 8pm. Kumar’s in Apply Valley is a nice option for South Indian cuisine which might finally spice up your holiday.

is a nice option for South Indian cuisine which might finally spice up your holiday. Buca di Beppo, all locations, just saying, the old school Italian-American feasting spots are open! Get your spag and meatball on, book the Pope’s Table, and drink Chianti from a wicker bottle.

>> What should you do for New Year's Eve? We have mondo list of good times that includes a Beyoncé Disco, a New Year Wish Tree, a NOLA party, and both 80's and 90's dance parties.

Happy Holidays, chums! The Feed will be back in January 2023!