It may be the biggest collective heartbreak for our state, ushering in the sultry month of August without the promise of a trip down the yellow Giant Slide to cap it off. Luckily, it seems that we are resolute in capturing whatever bits of Fair joy we can, and there are many plans afoot. While deciding where to plunk our curd coins, let's also support some fresh patios back in the game, get excited for guava glitter rolls, and welcome a restaurant ghost back to life.

State Fair Fun

>> Send a box of State Fair To Go to someone you love. But make sure they like to fry. This box of goodies from a Minnetonka company will come brimming with Sweet Martha's cookies, Ellsworth cheese curds, mini-donuts, and sweet corn that you can make at home. It's $60 with free shipping in state, but at the minimum you need an oven.

>> Grilled peach mania does NOT have to subside just because of 2020. The Produce Exchange is taking orders for their State Fair favorites: Sweet Dream Peaches, Fruit & Booch, lemonade apples, and even offering a Grilled Peach Kit so you can make that herbed goat cheese and honey grilled peach exactly as you like it.

>> France 44's State Fair Parking Lot Party is being held on Aug. 23. It's a fundraiser with 100% of profits benefitting the VEAP food bank in Bloomington and quite honestly the $15 ticket should be $30 (so choose the donate more option when selecting your ticket). You get to help others while snacking on cheese curds, french fries, foot long hot dogs, and more for one great hour of summer fun.

>> I'm sure you saw the Sweet Martha's swag coming your way?

>> Omni Brewing is throwing down with Fair Food Trucks on Aug. 15-16. They've got pronto pups, cheese curds, egg rolls, shaved ice and more along with a few crapht specialty beers: Key Lime Lake Day, Chocolate Chip Cookie Nightcap, and on Sunday only, Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Melt.

>> Get alllll the goodies at Potluck Minnesota Fare in Rosedale. From Aug. 27-Sept. 7, all the cool food stands will be offering super fun fair-themed foods. Let's just tease you up with bacon cheddar biscuits on a stick, lamb gyros, a Sassy Waffletarian with plant-based sausage, and lobster corndogs.

>> And Blue Barn will clearly be popping up at all the sister restaurants from Aug. 31-Sept 7. Can't even miss that hot chicken on a stick from last year. Let's hear it for the preservation of heritage on-a-stick cuisine, can we get UNESCO on that?

>> And if you need a quick fix, MyBurger is vying for a blue ribbon with August's Burger of the Month: The State Fair burger is topped with Big Fat Bacon, cheese curds, fried pickles, and a mini corn dog, all held together by special sauce and the ghost of Dan Patch.

Nice To Be Out

>> You'll probably be grilling out on Saturday in your backyard, so why not set up a little live stream of the Blues Brews N BBQ's show with Myra & the Moonshiners to make the night sparkle. And since this is a fundraiser for PRISM food shelf and Loaves & Fishes that you can watch for free, maybe hit that donate link first.

>> On Monday, the food and beverage industry will come together and march to 86 Hate. Service workers, chef, cooks, bartenders, hosts anyone who works in or supports the restaurant and hospitality industry is welcome to show up in your whites or uniforms and masks at the Lowertown Farmers Market at 4pm. They plan to march to the Capitol, where there will be speakers, story tellers, and food for the protestors. Show up. Listen.

New Stuff

+ The Birdhouse in Robbinsdale opened its doors for the first time ever this week. The neighborhood pub promises poutine, a ground-chicken burger, and a chopped burger on a hoagie bun called the Chop Cheese. They've also got a couple of steaks and ribs, plus a MN ratatouille.

+ The Gnome opened this week, with patio only seating. Bringing life back to the neighborhood's old Happy Gnome spot, this new version has a massive patio that stretches around the building. Just try to get one of the canvas bucket swing seats while you snack on duck wings, beef barbacoa sandwiches, crusted beer can chicken, or a giant pretzel while likely bumping into other people. Damn, Stacy, stay in your oscillation.

Coming Soon

+ Chef Yia Vang announced a secured location for his first Hmong restaurant, Vinai. Northeast is the lucky neighborhood that gets the restaurant in 2021. He's also nabbed Marshall Paulsen from Birchwood to be his operations guy.

+ The relaunch of the Popol Vuh space has been revealed to be ViV¡R, a bakery cafe and market from same owners, Jami Olson and Jose Alarcon. The redo will open the space up with a new door on the street side, while bringing Quincy Ave all the good bakery smells of masa cookies, glitter guava rolls, empanadas, and more.

+ Back from the grave of restaurants passed, Pearl and the Thief is making a comeback for a limited time. Justin Sutherland's seafood and whiskey joint will bring the best hits for an 8 week residency in the Octo Fishbar space.

+ Gandhi Mahal has announced that they have signed a temporary lease on the old Chef Shack space off of Franklin, and hope to be up and cooking again soon. It is their plan, hope and desire to rebuild, and do take the time to read this account of what Ruehl Islam has planned: it's spectacular.

Takeout + Patio + Indoors Notes

>> The Hewing Hotel is back open for business. While Tullibee and the lower lobby bar remain closed, the rooftop bar is open again Tues.-Sat., for small bites and cocktails. Brunch starts this weekend, with breakfast sandwich action. Reservations need to be made in advance. Do not just get in that pool, heathen.

>> Those ramen heads (that's high praise, to be clear) at Zen Box Izakaya have opened up their patio for your breezy slurping needs. Takeout is still available, but you can now show up and order/pay onsite and have your Japanese potato salad, grilled beef short ribs, katsu sando, and yes, ramen brought to your street side table.

>> Welcome back Hell's Kitchen! After being dark for 5 months, the edgy subterranean eatery is back with a fresh new curbside takeout menu available Th-Sun, from 8am-2pm. Yes, lemon ricotta hotcakes and sausage bread are there, but they are also offering brunch platters for 2-4, a Mahnomin wild rice porridge kit with instructions, build your own Bloody kit, even a Make Your Own Peanut Butter kit! Because: moving on from bread baking to peanut butter making is episode 8 of the pandemic.

>> Grand Cafe has started opening for Friday night patio dinners. It's Friday Act Like It, is a five course patio pop-up with two seatings, 5:30 and 7:30. Tickets are $90 for French classics such as sweetcorn madelines with foie gras butter, seabass wrapped in greens with smoked buerre monte, and there will be caviar. You can bet your best lipgloss on that.

>> Olivia's Organic Cafe in Burnsville is open again. The dedicated gluten-free and dairy free kitchen is easing back in with service only on Fri-Sun, from 8am-2pm. They have vegan options, but also love some Larry Schultz organic chicken tenders, so it works for all.

>> Over on Eat Street, The Bad Waitress opens again today. The long-standing diner has been taking the downtime to refresh the interior. The new digs will include easier service with ordering from a kiosk at the counter, so that your plate-sized breakfast pancakes can alight on your table with less human contact (for now, a good thing).

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

+ Sad news from across the border, RIP Fat Porcupine Noodle Bar in Lacrosse. The ramen shop was opened by two local industry alums, Brie Roland and Dustin Thompson, and in there own words, it was, "a space where we could foster creativity and community; a place that honored the food grown in this region; a place for weirdos, artists, and visionaries; a place where people could come and be themselves, unabashedly and together; a dystopian-inspired bar wading through the murky waters of a living dystopia, a beacon in a storm. A lighthouse." These are the big losses, friends.

+ It seems that RA MacSammy's Elbow Room has also hung it up, after two years in South Minny.

+ The competition BBQ world is a little bummed, because the American Royal World Series of Barbecue in Kansas City (the largest barbecue contest in the world) has officially been canceled for 2020.