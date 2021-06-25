× Expand Shutterstock Pancakes Courtesy of Roy G. Biv

Pride is happening all month and the Loring Park party is even spilling into July, because you can't keep a good party down. There are lots of ways to show your love and support for the rainbow coalition, and plenty of bakeries and restaurants are doing their part. So grab a rainbow conchas to snack on while you hit new patios, explore your dumpling options, and check off another chicken sandwich on your summer quest.

PRIDE GOODIES

+ Conchas are sweet and soft Mexican breads that you can get in rainbow colors for the rest of June at Vivir on Quincy Street.

+ Check out the special Pride menu created by the LGBTQ+ staff of Parlour Bar. For this weekend, buying a special sipper will send $1 per drink to OutFront MN. Plus, you get cocktails such as the Rhubarbra Streisand and the Gaynivation.

+ Still some spots left for Sunday's Pride in the Sky: Rooftop Drag Brunch at Crave!

+ Maybe it's time to learn the radical history of the rainbow cake?

OPENS

+ Hill Tribe Station is a new Hmong food truck hitting the streets. Ger Vang is cooking up chicken with sticky rice, Hmong sausage roti, and sides like cucumber, herb, or mushroom salad. Check them out this weekend at Black Stack Brewing tonight, and parked on White Bear Avenue on Saturday.

+ Dukes on 7th is now open on Hwy 7 in Minnetonka, in the old Christos spot. Like it's other Craft & Crew siblings, there is plenty of space for pooches on the patio. Check out the patio bar with no less than four slushies, which combine to make a bucket of rainbow slushie fun, so on point for this weekend.

+ The Acadia Cafe is back open on West Bank. There's a whole new look and a new menu, and it sounds like the whole building was given a refresh that includes the patio in the back alley. The menu is sporting a French toast burger, a Mega Grilled Cheese with curds, cheddar, ricotta, and Swiss, plus a couple of salads, bar snacks, and 28 tap lines of mostly local beers. And yes, live music will be back.

+ Treats, the cereal and sweets bar from Grand Ave, has opened up another location in Blaine.

+Just gotta say how happy I am that Lowry Hill Meats is back open inside their store. Meat case looks stocked and ready for a little perusing.

+ I know I already said that Cafe Ceres in Armatage was open, but I did not know it was going to be thusly stacked with such savories as: harissa honey crispy chicken, a lamb sausage merguez pita, and grilled cheese on challah. Might need a grilled cheese crawl, hello.

COMING SOON

+ Karyn Tomlinson is almost ready for her closeup. Myriel is about to launch in the former Bar Brigade spot in St. Paul on July 7th. She's spent the down time cooking takeout and getting to know her neighborhood, while doing a light remodel that brings light, a fresh new wall of windows, and a larger kitchen (phew).

AGENDA

// First, check out the winners that YOU the reader picked for Best Restaurants 2021 Readers' Poll! I'm very proud of your choices, y'all.

// Now that we know 10000% that the State Fair is a GO, you need to consider that all that baking and canning you did last year was not for nothing! It's time, this is your year, to enter the Creative Activities blue ribbon competitions. Because it's not just glory and bragging rights, it cold hard cash sometimes.

// Tonight is the Pork-A-Palooza food truck fest out in Waconia at the Carver County Fairgrounds. More than ten trucks will be serving up pork-fueled dishes, plus there's live music, plus all proceeds go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House. Your $50 entrance fee gets you two dishes, with more food and drink available a la carte.

// The hottest club in town right now is the Saturday Dumpling Club. Peter and Linda Bian crank out hundreds of packs of fresh frozen dumplings for the lucky eaters who manage to score an order when the website releases them on Wednesday mornings at 10am. If you have not been so fortunate yet, you can get live dumpling action this weekend during their pop-up at Fair State Brewing. Saturday from 2-7pm, but don't think they won't sell out. Get there early, order your beer and wait for some scratch made doughy satchels of brisket, carrot, and Szechuan peppercorn.

// Also a good time to his a laketown this weekend, why not Wayzata? Especially since the Wayzata Art Experience is happening, which means supporting local artists, snacking on food trucks, maybe slipping into Grocer's Table for a snack or Josefina for a bite.

// There's also a Thai Night Market on Saturday at St. Louis Park's Buddhist temple. Stroll over during the day for live music and performances, just don't miss the fire dance at 8pm. Of course there will some great shopping stalls, but we know you're there for the egg rolls and papaya salad.