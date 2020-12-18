2020 is Fully Cooked

× Expand Shutterstock 2020 Burned on a Hotdish

That’s right, turn off the oven, this year is done. True, it may be a bit overcooked, or undercooked in the middle, and charred around the edges, but we will take that over nothing. Let’s invest all the good vibes in finishing strong with some chill patio action, a hearty round of takeout, and a big fat cheers in any direction. Then, start mixing that new dish.

The FEED will be sleeping in and then day-drinking in footie pajamas next Friday, Christmas Day. But check back in on New Year's Day for some special stuff to smoove in that 2021.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> Tori44 in North Minneapolis was hit by a car yesterday, smashing into its dining area. Apparently, that's a hot curve, as this has happened before. Good news: they are still open for ramen takeout, and wouldn't that be a nice boost for them? And you. Might I throw my ardent support behind a bowl of Bali Bali here? ALSO> they have a Noodles and Broth donation page, throw $5 in and someone in need gets a hot bowl of warmth.

>> Do you want to help a family ice cream institution? Grand Ole Creamery, founded in 1984 by a working mom, finds themselves at the end of their financial rope. They are looking for a little neighborhood help from ice cream fans.

>> Red Rabbit is feeding hospitality employees for FREE, on Dec 29. All you need is a 2020 pay stub and ID to get a free spaghetti and bolognese meal kit. AND they've got patios that are open and ready to be warm for you (samesies with all the Red Cows).

>> Soul Bowl will get Christmas dinner into the hands of those who need it, and all you have to do is send them $10 (Cashapp or Venmo) to sponsor a hot, fresh Christmas Eve meal. Or send $50 and imagine a family of five sitting down to the gift of a meal.

>> The Food Group is paring up with the Guthrie Theater for a food drive from Sat-Mon, from 10am-2pm. Just drive up to the theater's curbside drop off for a smooth and easy hand off. What do they need?

Vegetables (low-sodium canned veggies, pasta sauce, salsa, mushrooms)

(low-sodium canned veggies, pasta sauce, salsa, mushrooms) Dairy (powdered/shelf-stable milk, milk alternatives like rice, soy, almond)

(powdered/shelf-stable milk, milk alternatives like rice, soy, almond) Fruits (canned fruit, sugar-free applesauce, dried fruit, 100% fruit juices)

(canned fruit, sugar-free applesauce, dried fruit, 100% fruit juices) Grains (brown/wild rice, whole-grain pastas, low-sugar oatmeal, gluten-free options)

(brown/wild rice, whole-grain pastas, low-sugar oatmeal, gluten-free options) Proteins (canned tuna/salmon/chicken, canned/dried beans, unsalted nuts, peanut butter)

(canned tuna/salmon/chicken, canned/dried beans, unsalted nuts, peanut butter) Oils and spices (olive/canola oil, onion/garlic powder, dried spices like basil, oregano, thyme)

(olive/canola oil, onion/garlic powder, dried spices like basil, oregano, thyme) Household items (can openers, toilet paper, baby wipes, dish soap, hand sanitizer, face masks)

News/New Stuff

+ You heard about the new rules and new aid that has been set forth, but maybe you don't know how it's really affecting everyone: Restaurants at the Close of 2020 gives a peek. And explains why there won't be a giant list published of metro restaurants opening in defiance.

+ There is some sneaky good news to look forward to in this Dana Wessel chat with Kevin Smith of Mooby's.

The Winter Vanguard

>> Here's what. The new rules that last until January 11th (at least) have thrown an icy life line to restaurants and breweries, in allowing them to open their patios for service. In December. That means we should probably get out and support that effort like the badass Northern humans we like to tell everyone we are. Follow the WCCO list of winter patio action which is updating and adding places that open their patios for your winter fun. Starting Saturday: Boots on, pinkies out, a cold gin martini is calling.

>> Birch's on the Lake has made you a free skate rink right on the lake. Grab a drink inside and take it outside to the warm patio, or bring your Tuuks and get some gliding in first. First come first slide.

>> These people know how to roll out patio, that's for sure. Volstead's will open Saturday, Tequila Butcher on Sunday, Whiskey Inferno on Monday, and Bourbon Butcher on Tuesday. Not only will there be some piping hot mugs of boozy infusions, but there are drink kits, and gift cards (which allot 10% of sales to the employee fund) ... PS check out the new Cluckery ghost kitchen working out of the Tequila Butcher in Channassen.

>> Pig Ate My Pizza has put the tent back up and arranged the hay bales, so that you might want to come and grab some fresh pizza and beer whilst in the fresh air. If you're staying home, tho, might you wan to grab some of Travail Bob's cashew chicken for dinner?

>> Lago Tacos in LynLake is ready for patio time with fire pits, festive lighting, and best of all: margaritas.

>> Minneapolis Cider Co. is lighting the bonfire on their patio, offering crepes, hot mulled cider, and draft cider.

>> If you were thinking of heading out to Waconia's Sovereign Estate Winery for the Festival of Lights (you should, it's a goody), you will still drive through the light show, but afterward the patio will be open if you want to grab something from the wine shop or the Snack Shack and cop a squat for 30 minutes.

>> Smack Shack’s outdoor patio was BORN READY. And then, they added infrared heaters on the covered patio, which, through the magic of science, provides a more comfortable sustained temperature, even when the air temperature is just ten degrees.

>> Luce Line Brewing, which is so fresh, just one month old, is opening their patio in Plymouth with fire pits and a release of their Sugar Loaf Pastry Stout.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// The Truce juice family is calling it quits. They've announced that they'll be closing the business as of Dec. 20. "The juice business is not an easy one, and we simply cannot see a path forward without compromising the integrity of our values or product, especially given the pandemic-led uncertainty ahead."

// Waconia's Iron Tap has decided to call it quits on Dec. 24, until restrictions are lifted or real aid from the government is given. They hope to come back and come through.

// Pillbox Tavern in St. Paul is also closing for takeout until indoor dining is restored. They'll continue online gift cards if you want to support, and they have a Christmas dinner package that will still get fulfilled before they go on hiatus.

// Cast & Cru at the Old Log Theater has also made the decision to close as of Dec. 20, until a time that works better for theater and indoor dining.

// The Dinkytown McDonald's is Dead. If you went to or partied at the U of M, you likely have some feelings about this that reach further than any regular feelings you might have about a national burger chain. It may re-open in a fresh new building, but it will never be the same.