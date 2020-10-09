× Expand Shutterstock Beer on Dock

You know the drill of seasons: winter, teasy spring, second winter, fake spring, third winter, first shorts, second shorts (aka actual spring), summer, tornados, false fall, surprise summer, actual fall. So while we finish up this surprise summer, and wait for actual fall next week, it might be good to pop south for new brewery pizza, or head to a park where a new chophouse is making a go, or sprint southeast for one more cheffy dinner before that cycle starts all over again.

Doing Good in the Neighborhood

>> The James Beard Foundation has put together a different kind of Taste America 2020 event on Sun., Oct. 18. They're bringing diners and chefs from 20 cities together for a virtual event that will help independent restaurants across the country. Each $150 ticket (on sale now) includes a Jamie Malone-created three-course meal plus wine and whiskey to be enjoyed at home, and access to the special broadcast. Proceeds will benefit the foundation's Open for Good initiative which helps indy restaurants, workers, and owners.

News

+ Surly Brewing won't go union. A formal election was held among eligible employees to form a union, and 56 employees voted yes, 20 voted no, and 36 abstained. The election failed to garner a majority of votes for the union. The beer hall will still close on November 2.

+ In other union news, last week Spyhouse Coffee offered to sell its five cafes to the union and the organizing employees. Kinda felt like a: Here, you do it.

+ In response to lost revenues from patios closing, The Gov has decided to loosen the limits on table size for indoor dining. Instead of only 4 people max at a table, 6 if you're fam, they've allowed the limit to increase to max 10 in dining rooms and max 4 in bar areas. This doesn't affect capacity, which stays at 50%. So this means roughly the same amount of people in the space, just arranged differently ... which could be nice for families like mine who are a 7-pack walking in the door.

Nice To Hang Out

>> Chef GK at Home is like having a virtual dinner party with Gavin Kaysen. Get tickets for the livestream cooking class on Oct. 14, for $35, and learn the ways of cooking a perfect ribeye steak with sauce verte and pommes lyonnaise. This isn't a kit, but you'll get a recipe and ingredients list beforehand so you can cook along with broadcast or just drink wine and do the hard stuff later.

>> Union Hmong Kitchen is moving from their outdoor life at Sociable Ciderwerks to a bigger kitchen and warmer space for the winter. As of Oct. 23, Yia Vang's cooking will be taking over Republic in 7 Corners for a winter residency.

>> You may already be planning your sexy Halloween costume (go as 2020 and just spontaneously combust), and here's a place to take it. Erte & the Peacock Lounge is have a spooky 4-course Halloween dinner ON Halloween. You know their building used to be a mortuary, right? The $85 per person meal gives you choices for each course, like between butter poached langoustine and smoked lardon salad or pumpkin gnocchi-roasted cauliflower with sage butter. Bring a friend and bite.

>> Well 2020 is the only year I'm going to start celebrating Christmas, like, now. PTL for Mary's Christmas Palace which has already launched at Psycho Suzi's. Pay a teensy cover charge to hold your spot and once you're there, you can order drinks at the bar or from the QR code at your table (no elves will be serving you). Dazzle in all the goopy holiday merriment, and find the joy.

>> Also on sale next week: tickets to the Norway House Gingerbread Wonderland which can only be seen this year with ticketed appointments.

New Stuff

+ New in South St. Paul, in the former Kaposia Club, Stockyards Tavern and Chophouse opens this weekend. Run by Morrissey Hospitality, the tavern menu has burgers, handhelds, and flatbreads while the chophouse menu sports ribs, steaks, chops and chickens. There's a whole separate celiac friendly menu too.

+ Bricksworth Beer Co. is all the talk in Burnsville. The new brewery from Cooper Johnson, a son of the family-run Black Stack Brewing, is in phase one of opening. They're offering Detroit-style pizzas (from Angelo Pennacchio of Bar Luchador) and a few other snacks as takeout while they get the beer ready to flow. Give 'em a visit this weekend.

+ Jameson's Irish Bar is the new Irish pub that has launched in the former Cherokee Tavern space in West St. Paul. You know, burgers, bangers and mash, walleye tacos, the ushz.

Closes, Cancellations, and Cuts

// Birch's in Lowertown announced it would be closing after service on Oct. 17. While the Market House Collaborative spot will close, the downstairs lounge (and that great burger) will move to the original Long Lake location.

// Seasonals: Dari-ette Drive In will close at the end of the month, so get your pizza burger on while you can. Chef Shack will close Nov.1, so get your plans made for a gorgeous drive that ends with a 6 course tasting menu before then.

// On the national scale, Ruby Tuesday has filed for bankruptcy and will close 185 restaurants, leaving more than 236 still open. But it does not look like the last 4 local spots made the cut.

// We've started a list of restaurants closed since the pandemic began, and we'll keep updating it as we need to.