Feeling the Glow at The Dripping Root

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Catiesha Pierson with her arms full of her juice product

In 2019, Catiesha Pierson walked into her job and quit—without savings or another job. What she did have was a strong belief that she could create a juice bar called The Dripping Root that would, as she says, “blur the lines between health, wellness, and culture.”

The Black single mother found a south Minneapolis space in early 2020, and things started to roll just before the neighborhood was plunged into chaos amid the civil uprising. But Pierson became a beacon of hope, and her determination to create a safe and healthy space for all inspired people to drive her GoFundMe past the $70K goal.

Her central belief—“when you feel good, you glow different”—isn’t just about putting fresh cold-pressed juice into your body. It’s about realizing dreams, lifting up others, bringing change, and creating community, one bottle of juice at a time.

Grand opening in May. 4002 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., thedrippingroot.com