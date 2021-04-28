Feeling the Glow at The Dripping Root

A new juice bar redefines wellness as community-driven.

by

In 2019, Catiesha Pierson walked into her job and quit—without savings or another job. What she did have was a strong belief that she could create a juice bar called The Dripping Root that would, as she says, “blur the lines between health, wellness, and culture.”

The Black single mother found a south Minneapolis space in early 2020, and things started to roll just before the neighborhood was plunged into chaos amid the civil uprising. But Pierson became a beacon of hope, and her determination to create a safe and healthy space for all inspired people to drive her GoFundMe past the $70K goal.

Her central belief—“when you feel good, you glow different”—isn’t just about putting fresh cold-pressed juice into your body. It’s about realizing dreams, lifting up others, bringing change, and creating community, one bottle of juice at a time.

Grand opening in May. 4002 Minnehaha Ave., Mpls., thedrippingroot.com