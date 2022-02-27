The Dabbler Depot: Community Liquor Store

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sitting on a throne of suds, creator of the Beer Dabbler Matt Kenevan is about to change the way you feel about your local liquor store. Sitting on a throne of suds, creator of the Beer Dabbler Matt Kenevan is about to change the way you feel about your local liquor store.

Liquor is not a sin. A liquor store doesn’t have to be a blight on a neighborhood. Beer and wine are agricultural products that bolster our Minnesota economy and small innovative businesses. All these truths are self-evident to Matt Kenevan, who founded the Beer Dabbler beer festivals and launched The Growler, a monthly magazine that tracked the food and drinking cultures of our towns.

Though the pandemic caused him to pause his festivals and shutter the magazine, Kenevan found other things to do with his time. “Honestly, without this pause, I would never have been able to go forward on the projects I am working on now,” Kenevan says. “We didn’t know we needed a moment to refocus, but we did.”

Kenevan and his bunch are taking something old and making something new, which is a lot like the libations industry he’s tied to. The old Stransky’s drive-in liquor store on West Seventh in St. Paul will soon become the Dabbler Depot, a liquor store with benefits.

When it launches later this spring, the rehabbed shop will have all beer stored in a massive walk-in cooler—no room-temp cases stacked on the floor. There will be spirits and wine, as well as a coffee shop on-site. And a food truck will be permanently parked on the side of the building, with a patio eating area. “We’ve been doing business in the West Seventh neighborhood for over 10 years,” he says. “We didn’t want our neighbors to think we were just bringing more liquor to the block. We wanted to make this a place where they can come grab coffee and something to eat, too.”

Also new to the liquor store genre: a content studio. “We have a lot of connections in the beer world, so when brewers or distillers come to town, we’ll have the ability to sit down and record a conversation, invite people in to create something unique. It will be fun.” Having a tech-forward liquor store is also part of the plan to reignite and reconfigure how the beer festivals work. In the near future, you’ll be standing at a beer festival sipping a great porter and thinking that you’d like to have some in your fridge. Kenevan plans to use QR codes at festival booths so that drinkers can sip a beer, snap a code, and automatically order said beer to be picked up or delivered from the Dabbler Depot.

If the spirits align, everything should be ready by the time the national Craft Brewers Conference comes to town for the first time this May.