The Customer/Restaurant Is Always Right/Wrong

“Le client n’a jamais tort” was what Swiss hotelier César Ritz built an empire around: The customer is never wrong. He famously said, in the 1890s, “If a diner complains about a dish or the wine, immediately remove it and replace it, no questions asked.” Ritz, along with other turn-of-the-century magnates like Marshall Field and Harry Gordon Selfridge, created a service culture that was meant to build trust and confidence in business at a time when that was lacking. People could believe that they would be treated well, instead of cheated with snake oil, in exchange for their hard-earned dollars. Not only did it inspire trust, but suddenly, in this new pact, the customer was special. That shift in power has defined customer service in our country, and really across the world, for more than 100 years.

Now, that ethos was not meant to imply that there would never be a time when a customer was wrong. But the thought was, you could suffer treating the few wrongs as if they were right if it meant your larger reputation as being respectful, honorable, and hospitable would stay intact. It was a gamble that paid off: business flourished. Though many believe it is this very ideal that has turned us into a bunch of entitled buyers (a culture of Karens would like to see the manager, please), nothing has shaken it as the core of the service dynamic. Nothing, that is, until 2020.

Well, a global pandemic is a pretty big shaker. When you take business down to zero (no cruising, no traveling, no shopping, no dining, etc.) on a global scale, there’s bound to be a reset somewhere. In my mind, the clearest evidence of a new customer-relations model emerging can be witnessed with the reopening of restaurants—though it actually started with their closing.

When all restaurants formally shuttered in March this year, we as diners were faced with something we weren’t used to: We were told no. On a massive scale, “No.” But we got it, we understood. In fact, we rallied and chalked up data points on a national survey that ranked Minnesota as the top state supporting restaurants through takeout. We bought gift cards, we donated to server tip jars, we dialed in for meal kits—all to help keep our restaurants afloat. During the lockdown, we realized what a special place restaurants held in our daily lives, and we didn’t want that to disappear.

Obviously, there was enthusiasm to get restaurants and bars back (and, by extension, a bit of normalcy). But as our towns navigated the George Floyd unrest, these small food-and-beverage businesses had to deal with permission to open under guidelines that were restrictive, new, costly, and necessary. Restaurants crafted big plans and posted every last detail to shore up trust and reassure guests that they were still special, and worthy of being kept safe. But that sort of fussing and caretaking was part of the old pact.

While many of us knew (and wrote about) how the dining world would not be the same, it was shocking to me how many people not only assumed it could be but also resented that it wasn’t. For many diners, wearing a mask, making a mandatory reservation, time limits, and sitting at widely spaced tables feels like being told no in a place where every need and every want had been systematically answered with yes in the past. I’ve heard of workers being mocked by bar guests for wearing a mask, I’ve seen tables pushed together by guests as managers protested, and I witnessed a grand meltdown of someone who couldn’t sit at an empty table because the patio was at capacity—when “all he wanted was some wings, man.” We need a new pact.

The old customer-service gamble, where a restaurant treats a few wrongs as rights in order to keep its reputation as a good place, doesn’t hold water in a pandemic. Because it’s lives and public health, not hospitality, at stake. It is a hard and unfair thing to ask restaurants to be the enforcers of public health rules, but we trust that they will. More importantly, they have to be able to trust us. We don’t get to have everything we want in the exact moment and way that we want it anymore; that’s the price of having a restaurant culture in 2020. Get used to “no.”

That’s the pact. We start seeing the people working in restaurants as more than a means to fulfill our chicken wing needs. We treat them as special, we say yes to their needs (whether that’s a mask or a temperature check at the door), and we get to have a nice space, great food, and good times in return. Otherwise, get used to eating at home. It’s actually not about being right or wrong; neither is it about politics or even business, really. It’s about humanity.