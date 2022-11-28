Tap into the Spirit(s) of the Season with These Lush Gifts

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Champagne and Cheese gift basket

We hear you: Holiday shopping can be a beast. Scratch that—it is a beast. If you’re stumped when it comes to finding the perfect gifts for the folks on your list, Surdyk’s delivers with their curated creations, from cocktail kits to baskets filled with beer, wine, champagne, or non-alcoholic bevs, and paired with the perfect assortment of sweets and treats. Need options for those nut-free and gluten-free gourmands? Say no more!

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Wine and Cheese gift basket V2

GET SOMETHING GRAPE

Savor the flavor of Surdyk’s Wine and Cheese Basket ($150), an elegantly easy answer to the age-old question: What should I get that special someone on my list? This grab-and-go gift includes two bottles of fine wine, selected by professional wine consultants to pair perfectly with three variety cheeses, as well as crackers, nuts, and preserves. As you drift away on cloud wine, sweeten the deal with some handpicked cookie and chocolate pairings.

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Sazerac cocktail kit V2

CHILL OUT

If you’re looking to shake up the holiday season with an increasingly popular cocktail kit, don’t sleep on the world’s first cocktail: the Sazerac. With a single sip of Surdyk’s Sazerac cocktail kit ($63), you’ll find yourself transported to 19th century New Orleans, where this licorice-like drink was first concocted. This kit includes the essentials: Sazerac Rye, LaFee Absinthe, Peychaud’s Bitters, and—of course—sugar cubes. * Limited quantity available

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Beer and Cheese gift basket V2

THE BEER NECESSITIES

If something sounds familiar about this most hoppy of gift selections, it’s because it combines the two things most sacred to us Midwesterners: beer and cheese. Surdyk’s Beer & Cheese Basket ($150) includes carefully selected cheeses and a variety of craft beers handpicked by buyers at Surdyk’s liquors. Crispy flatbread crackers and local spiced nuts throw in an extra crunch, while cookies and chocolates make this an impossible-to-resist gift.

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Old Fashioned cocktail kit V2

CALL US OLD FASHIONED

… But you can’t beat a classic Old Fashioned around the holidays. The drink’s simplicity makes it an easy concoction for first-time mixologists. Surdyk’s Old Fashioned cocktail kit ($49) brings bold flavors to the mix, with Ezra Brooks 99 bourbon, Prohibition Simple syrup, Bittercube Cherry Bark Vanilla Bitters, and Dardiman’s mandarin crisps.

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's Champagne and Cheese gift basket V2

MAKE IT POP

Celebrate good times with Surdyk’s Champagne & Cheese Gift Basket ($200), featuring Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne—a fresh, silky beverage dominated by Pinot Noir with an aromatic, fruity pop that makes it a perfect pairing to your holiday feast. Chow down on choice cheeses, crackers, nuts, preserves, and other accompaniments, and don’t forget the delectable cookies and chocolate. Share if you dare!

Photo courtesy of Surdyk's Surdyk's NA gift basket V2

SIP, SIP, HOORAY

We’ve come a long way from the Shirley Temples of yore—NA beverages are taking the beer, wine, and cocktail industry by storm, and Surdyk’s keeps on trend with their new Non-Alcoholic Cheese Basket ($150). The expertly chosen NA beverage is as juicy, delectable, and sweet as you’d expect in your holiday glassware (and tastes just as good as competing alcoholic bevs—take that!). Cheese, crackers, nuts, preserves, salumi, cookies, and chocolate round out the contents. Who could say “no” to that?

Order your gift baskets and cocktail kits from surdyks.com. Available for store pickup or local delivery. Surdyk’s, 303 E. Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414, 612-379-9757