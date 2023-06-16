Street of Eats: Refreshed

The families from Bebe Zito and Zen Box Izakaya have launched a fresh street-food game in a new food hall in Minneapolis, named for the street where it lives. Eat Street Crossing brings more of the world to Nicollet Avenue.

1) Ramen Shoten

There’s a stand-up ramen-eating tradition in Japan, so feel free to pop in quick for a double-walled bowl of piping hot noodles, no table required (but there are some if desired).

2) Bebe Zito

At the ice cream counter, you’d be hard-pressed to skip the 21+ mezcal chocolate ice cream (center). And across the room, the other BZ counter has debuted a new chicken sandwich to rival its already cult-status burger.

3) Sushi Dori

Did you know you’ve been missing out on sushi sandos? All the fresh sushi ingredients, crafted into a handheld sandwich with nori as the “bread.”

4) Ouro Pizzaria

Brazilian pizza has a touch more spring to it and, here, a golden-hued crust. You’ll find both sweet and savory, plus South American cheeses making their Minnesota debut.

