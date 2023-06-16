Street of Eats: Refreshed

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Street food at Eat Street Crossing

There’s a stand-up ramen-eating tradition in Japan, so feel free to pop in quick for a double-walled bowl of piping hot noodles, no table required (but there are some if desired).

At the ice cream counter, you’d be hard-pressed to skip the 21+ mezcal chocolate ice cream (center). And across the room, the other BZ counter has debuted a new chicken sandwich to rival its already cult-status burger.

Did you know you’ve been missing out on sushi sandos? All the fresh sushi ingredients, crafted into a handheld sandwich with nori as the “bread.”

Brazilian pizza has a touch more spring to it and, here, a golden-hued crust. You’ll find both sweet and savory, plus South American cheeses making their Minnesota debut.