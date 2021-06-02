StepChld Is a Restaurant to Call Home

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams StepChld

With the opening of StepChld, near the East Hennepin neighborhood, are we getting a glimpse of how the food industry may begin to refashion itself—by being more efficient and nimble and taking slower steps?

Kamal Mohamed, who successfully launched the Nashville Coop food truck during the shutdown, has lightly renovated a closed burger bar for this new venture. The small space, anchored by a wall mural of celebrated Black women, is warm and welcoming with plants growing from the ceiling.

The food and drink, served from succinct menus all day, has a comfortable easiness that doesn’t get too complicated but is a notch or two above what you might cook at home: Ethiopian birria tacos, sweet potato fritters, and a hefty double burger are all part of the rotation.

With its industry-redefining service in a neighborhood booming with condos, it feels like StepChld is taking a stab at giving all of us wayward children a safe place to call home.

24 University Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-354-7409, stepchld.com