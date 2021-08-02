× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams juice glass being filled on a bar

The conventional wisdom on the Minnesota creative class is that due to our long winters spent inside (and inside our heads), we tend to hatch some nifty ideas. Imagine what’s going to start popping up after a full year of being inside (and inside our heads).

Take veteran bartender Jeff Seidenstricker and the crew behind Steady Pour, who launched a line of fresh and tasty mixers that allowed the housebound to easily create elevated cocktails on their own. Just add booze and your bar is as good as any. Now, as people are venturing out of their homes, the team is ready to offer more new ideas: They’re opening a bar, kind of.

Instead of going the traditional route, Steady Pour will be a bar and a room open for pop-up collaborations with other food and drink professionals, dinner series, themed services, and other creative approaches to get high-quality food and drink experiences into your life. If this is the new normal, we are here for it.

Steady Pour Beverage Co., 2125 Hennepin Ave. E. #205, Mpls., steadypour.com