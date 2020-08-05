3 Haus Alpenz Bottles for Your Summer Bar

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Rare sprits for craft cocktails Bottles of Batavia Arrack van Oosten, Aperitivo Cappelletti, and Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

While we were missing our favorite bartenders all spring, a funny thing happened. We started mixing really good drinks at home. Perhaps you didn’t know, but the American cocktail scene is better because of a Minnesota man. Eric Seed, owner of Edina-based Haus Alpenz, imports the rare wines, spirits, and apéritifs that have helped define the modern era of cocktailing.

Back in 2005, before we all became Aperol spritz–obsessed, Seed began to imagine the craft cocktail movement as a way to celebrate historic and traditional flavored spirits. This at a time when the American market was being flooded by cake-flavored vodkas.

Seed scouts for small producers in distant places like Italy, Java, and the West Indies. He’s looking for bottles with a distinctive provenance and a versatility that can help deepen the story of a drink. On his list you’ll find a stone pine liqueur from the Austrian Alps, French blanc vermouth (all the rage in blonde Negroni drinks), and the rum-based Velvet Falernum from the West Indies that heightens your favorite tiki drinks.

These finds end up on back bars around the country, so why shouldn’t they end up on yours at home?

Here are three Haus Alpenz bottles that Seed recommends for your summer bar.

× Expand Batavia Arrack van Oosten

Batavia Arrack van Oosten

The mezcal of the rum world. Before there were cocktails, there was punch. And it wasn’t punch unless it had Batavia Arrack. Made from sugarcane and fermented rice, it’s both fruity and funky. And it packs a wallop: They bottle it at an elevated proof without aging. Pour a few glugs of this into a pitcher with some cans of Earl Giles ginger beer, and add lime.

× Expand Aperitivo Cappelletti

Aperitivo Cappelletti

The original Italian spritz drinks used aromatized wine like this family-made label from the Alto Adige region of Italy, which tastes less sweet than Aperol or Campari. It incorporates natural carmine for the bright red color and holds a vinous texture with a nice dry finish. Pour in a goblet with club soda over ice, and spritz on.

× Expand Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

Amaro Sfumato Rabarbaro

Sfumato—which comes from the Italian word for smoke—is an herbal liqueur suffused with smokiness, balancing the notes from mountain woods and berries. It’s a dark and light play, running across the straight line of the main ingredient: the root of a Chinese rhubarb that grows in the Alps. Perfect for a Campfire Sour, with equal parts Sfumato and bourbon, with just a dash of lemon juice.

Read more about these labels on alpenz.com, and find all three bottles at France 44, Surdyk’s, and Liquor Boy, among other local liquor stores.