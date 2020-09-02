A Primer on Local Spices

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Sample of sauces and spices
Mama Kicks!
Berbere is a warm and sweet Ethiopian sauce that should fully take the place of your ketchup.
Old Southern BBQ
If you think this Dixie Red tastes familiar, you should know that a formerly famous man named Dave makes it.
Heather's Dirty Good
Censored is full of fiery surprises like jalapeños, habaneros, and Aleppo peppers, with a side of sass.
Riffs Smokehouse
Competition-style barbecue sauce Voodoo Child brings it in sweet and then hits you with smoke and a soft heat.
Papa Q's
Of all his house-blended rubs, the simple but solid PaPa’s Best Steak Seasoning is the one you'll run out of most often.
K-Mama
This rich and spicy Korean hot sauce packs a deeply flavored wallop, and it’s Korean-mom approved. K-Mama donates to local charities, too.
Grandpa Clyde's
It’s hard to pick between his Habanero Honey BBQ sauce and this strangely thick and addicting Buttery Buffalo hot sauce.