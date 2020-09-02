A Primer on Local Spices

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Sample of sauces and spices

Mama Kicks!

Berbere is a warm and sweet Ethiopian sauce that should fully take the place of your ketchup.

Old Southern BBQ

If you think this Dixie Red tastes familiar, you should know that a formerly famous man named Dave makes it.

Heather's Dirty Good

Censored is full of fiery surprises like jalapeños, habaneros, and Aleppo peppers, with a side of sass.

Riffs Smokehouse

Competition-style barbecue sauce Voodoo Child brings it in sweet and then hits you with smoke and a soft heat.

Papa Q's

Of all his house-blended rubs, the simple but solid PaPa’s Best Steak Seasoning is the one you'll run out of most often.

K-Mama

This rich and spicy Korean hot sauce packs a deeply flavored wallop, and it’s Korean-mom approved. K-Mama donates to local charities, too.

Grandpa Clyde's

It’s hard to pick between his Habanero Honey BBQ sauce and this strangely thick and addicting Buttery Buffalo hot sauce.