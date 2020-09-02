Smoke Lab: Which Smoker Is Right for You

Jon Wipfli of Animales BBQ on choosing the right smoker for your game.

by

Beginner

The classic Weber grill. Affordable, with lots of capabilities, and it’s easy to move around. It takes a little more love to get a perfect long smoke, but overall a great buy. $90–$330.

Intermediate

The Traeger, a wood pellet–fired cooker that makes smoking anything easy and seamless. And the Big Green Egg, a ceramic kamado-style cooker. Both of these smokers/grills are very versatile, relatively easy to use, and moderately inexpensive. $400–$2,000.

Advanced

Level up to box smokers (AKA cabinet smokers). A little trickier to master, and a jump in price, but they have good capacity and consistency. Sweet Swine O’ Mine’s little red box smoker is my favorite for beef ribs. $400–$4,000.

Elite

The king of smokers is the offset smoker. This is my go-to, especially for long smokes like brisket or pork butts. Remember that thicker steel, insulated fire boxes, great welding, and overall craftsmanship go a long way. Mill Scale Metalworks is what I’d get. It’s a piece of art! The 94-gallon starts at $4,150.