Smoke Lab: Which Smoker Is Right for You

Beginner

Illustrations by Randall Nelson Weber grill

The classic Weber grill. Affordable, with lots of capabilities, and it’s easy to move around. It takes a little more love to get a perfect long smoke, but overall a great buy. $90–$330.

Intermediate

two smokers a Traeger and a Green Egg

The Traeger, a wood pellet–fired cooker that makes smoking anything easy and seamless. And the Big Green Egg, a ceramic kamado-style cooker. Both of these smokers/grills are very versatile, relatively easy to use, and moderately inexpensive. $400–$2,000.

Advanced

Sweet Swine O' Mine smoker

Level up to box smokers (AKA cabinet smokers). A little trickier to master, and a jump in price, but they have good capacity and consistency. Sweet Swine O’ Mine’s little red box smoker is my favorite for beef ribs. $400–$4,000.

Elite

Mill Scale Metalworks Smoker

The king of smokers is the offset smoker. This is my go-to, especially for long smokes like brisket or pork butts. Remember that thicker steel, insulated fire boxes, great welding, and overall craftsmanship go a long way. Mill Scale Metalworks is what I’d get. It’s a piece of art! The 94-gallon starts at $4,150.