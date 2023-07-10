Small Bite: The New Lunch Counter

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Lunch counter

Finding a stellar lunch counter in the back of a small market is more common in other metros, though we’re not totally bereft.

Consider the tacos at El Sazon, the Korean treats from the back of Dong Yang Oriental Foods and Deli, and the hot-bar cabbage rolls from Paradise Market. This scavenger hunt is actually a foodist’s dream.

New to this local collection is tiny Kruse Markit, which stylishly remodeled a former furniture store in Kingfield to create an all-day café within a modern market. Shop for snacks, local foods, Heggies Pizza, a loofah if you must, but then grab a seat at the counter or one of the tables for full service. Sandwiches on house bread, pancake bowls, and creative boards with carrot butter land for neighbors and drop-in laptoppers alike. There’s coffee, beer, and wine (including nice bubs by the glass), and the overall feeling is that this wants to be the neighborhood general store—with a great Gouda grilled cheese.

4237 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.