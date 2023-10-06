Small Bite: Olio in Bayport Proves Pop-Ups Work

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Olio

This isn’t breaking news, but pop-ups—defined as emerging restaurant concepts hosting dinners in someone else’s kitchen—work.

Five years ago, we were still unsure if we should call them a flashy trend or not. In the St. Croix River Valley, it’s proving to be a solid way to fuel the dream. Pedro’s del Este restaurant in Hudson is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and for most of this year, Riley Jackson and Luke Sawtell—the duo behind Olio—have been taking over the space for those two days, selling out dinners.

This has given them the confidence and following they needed to bring their inventive and fresh pasta and focaccia dishes to a more permanent home. Loyalists and new fans will now find them in their own kitchen in Bayport, working the dream. 338 5th Ave. N., Bayport