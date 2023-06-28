Small Bite: Muddy Tiger

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Muddy Tiger

To make pani puri, take a fried spherical shell, spoon in different fillings, pour in something like a cilantro-mint water, and then pop the whole thing in your mouth before it starts to leak. It instantly explodes, and you get a wash of flavor and a kaleidoscope of textures.

You find yourself thinking, Wow, it’s delightful to eat the street foods of Pune and Mumbai. No wonder people line up for these day and night!

Missing that delight is what motivated Maharashtra-born chef and co-owner Jyotiee Kistner to quit a longtime career as a software architect and open Muddy Tiger—first as a food truck, now as a tiny bistro just off Highway 100—with Minnesotan and husband Andy Kistner. Consider it our first regional Marathi (mr-AH-tee) Indian cuisine spot.

Stop in for all the good western Indian craveable treats, like pav bhaji (buttered and grilled buns with a beautifully spiced lentil filling—like sloppy joes but different) and rose falooda (a layered dessert—like a Peanut Buster Parfait but astounding).

7015 Amundson Ave., Edina