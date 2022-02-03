Service: Next Gen

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams A good morning of brunch service at The French Hen in St. Paul. A good morning of brunch service at The French Hen in St. Paul.

We’ve done the hand-wringing and followed the threads, and we can now clearly see that the labor shortage is about more than unemployment checks and people not wanting to work. So as we face another year with a more hopeful outlook than the last, but still shorthanded, we have to start talking about how businesses are going to woo the next generation of hospitality workers. I asked around, and we have a six-pack of ideas for how the industry might change for the better and fill those gaps.

1. Burn Down the Brigade System

Maybe the old lines between back of house and front of house should just be erased. “I don’t know why we feel like servers can’t cross the line into the kitchen if they want to,” Alex Warren of A Bird in Hand pop-ups told me. “If we are going to be a true team, building something together, we need to erase those lines.” So servers doing prep shifts, cooks running food—it all moves toward a whole house that is stronger than two houses divided.

2. Give Them a Voice

The hospitality industry finds itself in a moment where unionization is on the rise. Workers are looking for a place where they can be heard instead of being treated like cogs in a machine. Madeline Rivard, who owns The French Hen Cafe on Selby in Cathedral Hill, has worked the pandemic like a team sport, holding regular meetings to gauge the feelings of her staff and listen to their opinions. How should they handle mask policies? When should they open the dining room? What is the timing for going back to full hours? All these were decisions they made together.

3. Make Room for Curiosity

Jon Kreidler of Tattersall knows that craft distilling is still a very new trade for many people and says that his team looks for curiosity in new hires. “Right person, wrong seat is what we say when we realize that someone could be better in a different role or wants to learn something new,” he said. They have people working in distilling and production who started out barbacking, and moving them along the path has kept them in the company.

4. Do Some Good

It’s baked into the mission at Hope Breakfast Bar, and it’s a reason to come to work every day. When Brian Ingram had to hire a whole new staff for his new St. Louis Park outpost, he was taken by how the staff got behind the Give Hope program, which collects funds for needy families. “They got very excited that we do this; they wanted to be a part of the shopping for the families,” he said. “It was important to them that this was part of their restaurant.”

5. Care about the Emotional Work

Sarah Webster Norton believes in this simple step. She’s a former server who helped establish Serving Those Serving, a nonprofit that helps set up EAP programs in restaurants. “To put yourself out there every single day in that hospitality space, where you have to give yourself to the hard work—it’s that emotional labor that people aren’t considering,” she noted. Dealing with ever-changing laws, unruly guests, long hours, and small pay takes a toll. And that toll needs to be recognized.

6. Be the Change

I know, it’s part of that cheesy saying, but it’s real. For all the managers yawping about how no one wants to work and everyone no-shows, how many of them send crappy texts demanding that a bartender sober up and come work brunch on their one day off? The power shift has created a space where maybe we can let the old brutal ways die. Change. You have no choice.