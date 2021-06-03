Scouting the Restaurant Revival

× Expand pizza josefina

Butcher and the Boar is coming back; we’re still not sure where—or under whose ownership. UPDATE: The Butcher's Tale is open in the former Butcher and the Boar space, still no word on the Jester Concepts version.

StormKing Brewpub and BBQ has taken over the ONE Fermentary space in the North Loop. It’s a bit of a comeback story, with Jordan Smith of Black Sheep Pizza relaunching his former Eat Street barbecue joint in a fresh partnership with Rapids Brewing Co. out of Grand Rapids. Look for an early summer open. 618 N. 5th St., Mpls.

Where has the Bundt Cafe been all of our lives? Nordic Ware, the inventor of the mighty Bundt pan, plans to expand its warehouse by adding a small café with outdoor seating. (Does that mean that St. Louis Park is the new home of cake-eaters?) Scheduled to open in late 2021. 5005 County Rd. 25, St. Louis Park

Bebe Zito is just one of the reasons to hit Malcolm Yards food hall. The zany ice cream shop will open its second location in the market along with Wrecktangle Pizza, DelSur Empanadas, Joey Meatballs, Abang Yoli for SE Asian, and Advellum: an all-vegetable eatery. This food hall near the United Crushers silos will have a full bar, a self-pour tap wall, private event space, and lots of outdoor green space. Planning to open in June. 501 30th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-791-0717, malcolmyards.com

Are we having a booze boom? O’Shaughnessy Distilling has Pip Hanson making the whiskey drinks for its new distillery and cocktail room launching in June/July (600 Malcolm Ave., Mpls., osdistilling.com). Plus: Tattersall is opening a new distillery and event center across the water in River Falls, WI, later this year.

When will that El Norte food truck launch? Need burritos.

The dining room for Josefina is open. Danny del Prado’s overhaul of the Bellecour space in Wayzata started with Roman pizzas out of the front takeout window. But the lakeside set has been waiting for that gorgeous bar to be back in full swing. 739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, josefinawayzata.com

Chef Ann Ahmed will bring Southeast Asian resort vibes to south Minneapolis with Khâluna, the Lao word for please, opening in the former Harriet’s Inn space on Lyndale. Look for a totally fresh menu that differs from those at her other spots: Lat14 in Golden Valley and Lemon Grass in Brooklyn Park. 4000 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls.

Gavin Kaysen’s new venture in the downtown Minneapolis Four Seasons: French? Mediterranean?

Originally published in the May 2021 issue.