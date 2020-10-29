Cookie Queen Sarah Kieffer Releases New Cookbook

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sarah Kieffer in her kitchen

Sarah Kieffer is viral, in a good way. She’s the Minnesotan creator of The Vanilla Bean Blog, but what she’s most known for is a baking technique heard across the internet.

Kieffer came up with a way to flatten and ripple her chocolate chip cookies by banging the pan during baking. After so many Instagram posts and so many ripples—all the way to The New York Times—her latest move is a new book. Kieffer’s 100 Cookies: The Baking Book for Every Kitchen reveals what many of her followers have known for a long time: Beyond her famous pan-banging trick, Kieffer is a stunningly great baker.

Find classic snickerdoodles; a whole roster of blondies and brownies; next-level treats like smoky butterscotch cookies and grapefruit cake bars; and, yes, a dozen or so pan bangers, too. This cookie book deserves shelf space. thevanillabeanblog.com