× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Tall stack of S'mores

The science on this is easy: Place puffy sugar blob on stick over fire, and it transforms into a toasty, gooey, tanned (or blackened, you do you) element that might hold the universe together. It certainly seems to hold chocolate and graham crackers steadfastly. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you will likely be compelled to seek further innovations, like Dr. Frankenstein (a good story to tell while working on your s’more tech). Allow us to help you build a hypothesis that needs proving over and over again.

Control Variable: Golden Valley–made North Mallows are beyond great for s’mores. They toast up perfectly and hold shape. And they were created by camp counselors, so.

S’malty and Gluten-Free

× Expand potato chip and chocolate and marshmallows

Ingredients: Old Dutch Ripples chips, B.T. McElrath Chocolatier’s Salty Dog chocolate, Plain ’mallow

The GF kids are using thick or ripple-cut potato chips, and they’ve hit on a eureka moment. Salty s’mores are amazing. Serve it open-faced with pinkie out to keep it fancy.

Minnes’moreta

× Expand Caramel and Chocolate and graham cracker

Ingredients: Caramel Swirl North Mallow, TC Chocolate’s Caramel Crack bar, Grahams

Classic construction with nuance. The caramel swirl in your ’mallow meets the cracked bits of caramel crunch embedded within the dark chocolate of this Fergus Falls candy bar.

S’meaches

× Expand grilled peach and marshmallow and caramels and graham crackers

Ingredients: Grilled peach slice, Vanilla Bean North Mallow, Annie B’s caramels, Grahams

Get your peach slice grilled, and don’t be afraid to warm up that caramel on a stick over the fire for a moment. Smash the caramel on the graham, top with peach, and close the deal with the ’mallow.