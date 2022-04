× Expand Rosé Fest 2202 logo

Rosé Fest is back in sunny downtown St. Paul for another celebration of everyone's favorite summer sippers.

Now in its second decade as an annual rite for Minneapolis-St.Paul’s wine drinkers, Rosé Fest is back and bigger than ever before. This year, we are expanding to accommodate more folks, more fun, and most importantly – more rosé! No matter if you're a casual consumer, or a serious connoisseur, Rosé Fest offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to rosé all day!

Sponsored by:

St. Paul Downtown Alliance