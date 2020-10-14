× Expand illustration by Sébastien Thibault Rise of the Worker

UPDATE: This article first appeared in the October issue of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Since its writing, Surly held a Union election that didn't pass, and will still close the beer hall on Nov. 2. Spyhouse has experienced employee strikes, and then, in an unorthodox move, offered to sell the company to the Union and employees. An election is pending for the first week of November. Fair State Brewing, and both Lawless and Stilheart Distilleries voluntarily accepted Unite 17 into their organization.

Just as I was putting the final touches on this piece, news rolled out that Surly Brewing employees would seek to form a union. I can’t say I was surprised; the week before, we heard that Spyhouse Coffee employees were doing the same. All of this was jump-started by the work of the bartenders and bottlers at Tattersall Distilling, who, in August, successfully organized that small company to become the first unionized distillery in the United States. As I write this now, I wonder how many more names I might have added if my press deadline were pushed back a week.

This is new territory for me. Unlike the newspapers and some broadcast media, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine is not unionized. Never, in any of my past hospitality jobs from the early ’90s through the aughts, had there been even a whisper of unionization. We used to scoff at those bartenders and servers working union gigs, as it seemed like they were stuck in rigid organizations where hard work wasn’t rewarded and they were forced to pay dues that many complained amounted to little or no advantage (for anyone other than the actual union). I personally remember a prominent restaurant owner telling me he’d rather close than go union. My feelings have long been that hospitality and unions don’t really mix.

But as I’ve stated several times in the past six months, we are all in new territory. To say that this push toward organizing feels like a different kind of movement is an understatement. Happening amid the pandemic and historic civil unrest, this call to action isn’t just workers looking for more money or better benefits; it’s employees looking to amplify their voices. This generation of workers who live their lives on social media seems to see organizing not necessarily as a way to take down management but as a moral obligation to better the industry they love.

As the pandemic forced restaurants to shutter, hospitality workers were laid off en masse, locally some 419,000 by the end of March. When restaurants started to open again, many of these people were brought back as essential workers. Even among those who were ready to come back to work and risk the kind of direct exposure many office workers could avoid, plenty found it shocking to have to deal with guests who didn’t want to wear masks and didn’t want to hear no. As a result, these essential restaurant workers, many on the frontlines, wanted a say in how to ensure their safety. The calls to action from Tattersall, Spyhouse, and Surly employees clearly specify their need to see not only follow-through but also collaboration with management about the safety protocols that impact the health of workers. For the owners’ parts, none outrightly recognized the unions at first, forcing a vote for unionization that passed at Tattersall and is pending at Spyhouse. In a surprising move, Surly chose to close the taproom and restaurant, which it claims had been planned weeks before the call for unionization.

What’s most interesting in all this is the social justice angle. The movements at both Tattersall and Spyhouse have, at their roots, a call that echoes the cry for change we’ve seen across the country. Tattersall employees demanded more diversity in hiring, citing the lack of BIPOC workers in the distillery. The collective at Spyhouse is fighting against bias in management systems, which they feel forces them to treat certain guests (homeless, people of color) unfairly. They believe it hurts them and their workplace’s reputation as a hospitable business that welcomes all. That’s significant, I think. This generation wants to be heard; they want to have a say in the way they work their jobs because it’s about their identity, their social obligation, their pride.

While formally organizing seems to be one means of being heard, it’s certainly not the only one. When Rustica Bakery was faced with rising costs and lower sales, owner Greg Hoyt made a change that took all baking out of his kitchen, allowing the proprietary recipes to be made by Rose Street Patisserie’s Bread Lab. This form of contract baking meant that he laid off his entire baking staff, which obviously didn’t sit well during record unemployment. The workers, both the laid-off bakers and many of their front-of-house friends, took to social media, blasting Rustica and Hoyt for the firing. Online friends, in solidarity, called for the boycott of the bakery. “We had an entire crew of people who devoted their time and passion to the job,” Matt Regan, former production director for Rustica, told me. “There was a wealth of knowledge at Greg’s fingertips—people who had studied in France, bakers who had owned their own business before working there. But he didn’t value or see worth in our input on how we could help make the business work.” Regan, and others I talked to, asserted that Rustica isn’t really defined by the recipes: it’s the skilled people and hands rolling the croissants and shaping the loaves that bring the high quality. “It was our family.”

We all know you can’t pick your family, so you try to fix it instead of leaving it. I get it. As I’ve said for years, restaurants are made of people. I have never believed it was just an owner or just a chef that made a place special. The changes barreling at this industry because of the global shutdown were going to prove unavoidably bumpy and uncomfortable, especially if those in the industry were going to actually use this opportunity to make it better. I still can’t say if unions are the answer or if social media mobs are the way to effect change, but I am open to the possibility like never before, and I am listening.