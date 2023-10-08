× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams herbst-header The buzzy dining room and bar at Herbst.

How does life change when a new family moves onto your block? Anything could happen: The new group could contain a backyard yodeler, someone of such loving depths you finally leave your unhappy home for true romance, or even someone who brings you the secret to forever transforming your guacamole game! You just never know.

Our food scene is something like a big block, I’ve noticed. A person shows up, and suddenly the whole town is improving their hand-rolled pasta game or becoming clogged stem to stern with Buffalo cauliflower or sharing tales of financial disaster six months after the villain flees. A new person can change everything.

Meet the newest potentially scene-transforming person, Eric Simpson, chef at Herbst Eatery and Farm Stand.

I knew there had to be a fresh face in the mix the minute burnt eggplant puree arrived at my table—not charred, not roasted, not even blistered, just proudly, as stated on the menu, burnt. As promised, when it arrived, this burnt eggplant was dark as midnight, like a black hole on the plate, in the form of a long quenelle (a scoop that’s more oval than round) of silky paste that had the nicely bitter taste of, say, super-dark rye toast married to the mushroomy, vegetally bitter taste of eggplant. This black-as-ink puree sat beneath pure white slices of grilled cuttlefish, which were in turn tucked beneath a nut-brown crumble of roast cauliflower and tart, hot rings of pickled serrano. I slid a bite of cuttlefish with cauliflower through the burnt eggplant, and it was like a rainbow of adult flavors: bitter, tannic, dark, woody, subtle.

Many of Simpson’s dishes line up along a similar flavor profile. An original preparation of walleye tasted a bit like it was sauced with charred-tomato and almond romesco sauce, but it was in fact a nut-free version made with roast piquillo pepper and charred tomato, creating the driest, least fruity tomato sauce I’ve ever had. An astonishing rendition of new potatoes infused the little roots with all the woodiest herbal flavors, with peppercorn, bay leaf, and coriander predominant. They were then rolled in a seaweed-honey butter, which was much more savory than sweet, and finished with orbs of smoked trout roe, adding additional notes of cold fire. The potatoes were served topped with shards of thin-as-glass salt-and-pepper baking-soda-and-potato-starch crisps; I shattered them with my fork and found the shards bestowed a flavor a little like an old-fashioned lye- or baking-soda-soaked pretzel, while adding a little salt and pepper, too. Create a bite with all the elements of the plate—potato, seaweed butter, roe, salt-and-pepper crisp—and you end up with something that tastes of sea and smoke, brine and bite, and, surprisingly, underneath it all, comfort. These are buttery potatoes designed for scotch lovers.

Chef Eric Simpson.

A lot of the flavors adults most prize are, in fact, essentially bitter flavors, like coffee, chocolate, whiskey, grilled meats, and tannic red wines. Have we ever had a chef in the Twin Cities so fascinated by these flavors? Tannic cask-aged sherry vinegar is Simpson’s preferred way to add sour to anything, and if you’re of a mind to, you can hunt that deep accent’s telltale tingle throughout the menu. I’ve racked my brains and cannot think of another chef in town who does this, who so often layers bitter flavors like radicchio with tannic flavors like walnut, combines them with smoky flavors such as grilled lamb, and comes out a winner. Who? How?

The answer: Eric Simpson! Born and raised in Maine to a Czech mom and a dad who’d drive the family out for Maine roadside lobster rolls on the weekends, Simpson, now 41, was a teen who hated high school but watched a fair amount of Yan Can Cook and The Frugal Gourmet and thought maybe that was his way out.

He started cooking school at 17, at Miami’s Johnson and Wales, and soon found himself in the haute Miami food scene of the early aughts working for Norman Van Aken, where the plates were white and gargantuan and tropical fruit salsas were as popular as sunglasses at the beach.

“I was really one of those teenagers who wanted a Michelin star. It felt like, That’s the top. I’m competitive; let’s get to the top.”

He realized that most Michelin culture was in Europe and wanted to deepen his understanding of European food culture and history, so he went to work at the 700-year-old English dining destination in the Cotswolds, Calcot Manor. “It was a really hard experience for a soft 19-year-old,” he recalls now. “Like a really refined pirate ship. All the other kids even remotely near my age had been cooking since they were 14. My name on the schedule was ‘The American.’ I met the chef and said, ‘My name’s Eric.’ He slapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘Right. The American!’”

Thus began teenage Eric Simpson’s evolution into a Michelin-star skeptic. “I mainly remember feeling so painfully American. The layers of tradition and history you see everywhere in Europe, the old-guard fine-dining kings of San Sebastián”— as seen in legendary restaurants like Arzak and Mugaritz—“what does any and all of this mean to me? How would I ever fit in?”

He returned to the United States and found a home at the side of rising star Miami chef Andrea Curto-Randazzo, who was soon named one of Food & Wine’s top 10 new chefs. “I was 23. I was fairly overwhelmed. Gourmet called us one of the best new restaurants of the year. I was holding on for dear life.” And he was thinking: If he’d made it to the top of everything in Florida so quickly, what was to stop him from conquering the avant-garde in the world’s food capital, New York City?

× Expand potatoes Buttery new potatoes, Herbst style.

A stop in Manhattan at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Perry St followed, then a stay cooking beside Sam Mason at the very cutting-edge and short-lived Tailor. “We did a dish of corned veal breast with bone marrow caviar, huckleberry, and shiso. It was all an overcomplicated nightmare but also inspiring and delicious.” When the Great Recession closed Tailor, Simpson found his way to more traditional cuisine and became the long-term right-hand man of Missy Robbins at her acclaimed restaurants A Voce and Lilia. The elements were in place for what we see at Herbst today, the avant-garde and the traditional, the Michelin-star thinking and the questioning of the Michelin star system.

And then I bet you can begin to feel in your bones what happened next! He fell in love with a Minneapolis girl, and the Minnesota tractor beam began to exert its inevitable gravity.

“I did not realize I was becoming a very specific Twin Cities cliché,” Simpson laughs now. “But when COVID hit New York, it was like, Do I want to make tweezer food and put it in plastic to-go boxes? No.” His wife’s family talked them into visiting. Their swift verdict? “OK, we love it here; let’s move,” he recalls.

It just so happened that Simpson’s wife, Maria Simpson, had worked with Tilia’s Steven Brown at long ago’s Nick and Eddie, which led to drinks with Brown at Meteor. This led to the information that Tilia’s other founder, Jörg Pierach, had been looking for a chef for the St. Anthony Park restaurant he and his wife, Angie Pierach, were creating out of a former grocery store. And that’s how we ended up with a very interesting new chef joining our local mix.

The chef seems to be the big news at Herbst, but the Tilia connection is also key to understanding the new place. The two spots don’t have much in common culinarily. Tilia’s got that most-talented-chef-in-town’s-time-to-relax vibe, while I’d say Herbst rolls with an energy that’s more about pushing culinary boundaries. But both spots have interior design that’s so comprehensively developed that you feel like you have arrived at a destination real and entire, the way it feels when you step off a train into a foreign station.

The look at Herbst is unique. A gargantuan white glass flower-ball chandelier dominates the big, single open-kitchen room; sage-green velvet banquettes ring round the space; big windows fill most walls, and white glossy panels on another wall make the light bounce around. All of it comes together to create a Victorian garden conservatory feel, with the plants removed for a party—airy, elegant, delicate. The interior is largely the work of Abby Jensen of JDD Studio, who also did the Lynhall and Bachelor Farmer spaces, and it’s a triumph.

Herbst is equally accomplished in other areas. I adore the cocktail program, by former Meteor bartender Berit Johnson, who co-owns beverage consultancy Ženska Glava with Sarina Garibović. The primary cocktail menu is divided into five sections: mineral, bitter, funky, earthy, and seasonal. Within those sections are offered a full-proof, low-proof, and no-proof cocktail. So, for instance, the bitter section might offer something creative that’s like a rye Old Fashioned, using a blend of rye and amaro; then something similar, but unique and well-balanced, without the rye; and a third option that’s similar but made entirely with fruits and roots and non-alcoholic liquids. It feels very guest oriented. I appreciate the way that Herbst has allowed the culinary avant-garde and real-life customer needs to meet in new and nice ways.

× 1 of 2 Expand herbst-farm-stand The farm stand and the historic St. Anthony Park grocery store façade of Herbst Food Market now lending its name to our future. × 2 of 2 Expand herbst-food-market Prev Next

Sarina Garibović designed the initial wine list, and it, too, looks to flavors beyond the typically popular fruity and buttery. Head to Herbst for Croatian sparklers, Moravian whites, large-format reds from the Canary Islands, and other rarities. In a world where sweet and rich have become the international norms, Herbst is doing brave and interesting work fording into culinary territory we don’t often see explored in these parts.

Herbst opened in March of 2023 and announced intentions to be farm-driven, especially showcasing the products of the farms near a property owned by Jörg and Angie Pierach in Wisconsin. When I visited over the summer, the farm stand that is part of the Herbst concept—basically a store with fresh farm produce directly from farmers and also products that the Herbst kitchen creates from those products, such as pickles and jams—remained more an aspiration than a reality. It wasn’t often open, and when it was open, it had few fresh farm products. One happy day, however, it had phenomenal ultra-chocolatey brownies and the best raisin oatmeal cookie I’ve had in my life, by pastry chef Maria Beck, so let’s all hope for the future.

The future! Where we change and are changed by the people we meet. People new to our scene, like Eric Simpson. People who have been around for a long time, know everyone, and have cultivated some useful skills over the decades, like Jörg Pierach.

The longer I write about restaurants and food, the more I understand that what I’m really writing about is people, and Herbst is above all a collection of people bringing very well honed skills and very particular gifts to a very pretty new spot in the world—and that changes our whole food scene for the better. 779 Raymond Ave., St. Paul, 651-340-0254