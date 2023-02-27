50 Restaurants That Changed the Way We Eat

× Expand Illustrations by Eric Hanson Wall of restaurant names

Cossettas

1911–Now

The same family runs the capital-city hero that started as a grocery store but has managed, over the last 100 years, to become an important source for pizza and imported Italian foods.

Al’s Breakfast

1950–Now

One tiny breakfast counter has fed, and thereby linked, thousands of U of M students over the years. Home is an open seat.

D’Amico Cucina

1987–2009

The proving ground for a generation of chefs, Cucina set the bar for Italian fine dining and see-and-be-seen restaurants.

Nankin Cafe

1919–1999

In an opulent dining space with Chinese lanterns and a grand staircase, this restaurant made chicken chow mein and chop suey mainstays for midwestern eaters.

Matt’s Bar

1954–Now

Take the i from Jucy Lucy and just stick it where it belongs—at the front of icon. It’s all parts: the dive bar, the griddle, the molten core, the legendary typo, the vinyl wallpaper, the paper wrapping, and the warning: Give it a minute.

Afro Deli

2010–Now

Weaving African, Mediterranean, and American food together at four spots in the community.

New French

1977–2002

Boho in all the right ways, with handwritten menus, candlelit tables, and standard-setting bread.

Red’s Savoy

1965–Now

Though the OG location closed in 2018, the spicy-sauced, square-cut, heavy-on-the-cheese pizza lives on. Earl “Red” Schoenheider didn’t invent the square tavern-cut style of pizza, but he evangelized it.

Leeann Chin

1980–Now

Cream cheese wontons and a national empire from one spot near Ridgedale.

Black Forest Inn

1965–Now

The Christ family still owns this anchor of Eat Street, which created one of the first outdoor dining patios in the Cities.

Market BBQ

1946–Now

The Polski family is still smoking with the recipes that launched their OG farmers’ market spot.

J. Selby’s

2017–Now

Taking the scold out of vegan food, this Summit-University spot celebrates plant-based eating as an easy and modern way of living.

× Expand Illustration of Murray's Steakhouse

Murray’s

1946–Now

It was the 28-ounce strip sirloin, priced at $9.50, that earned Murray’s the coveted Silver Butter Knife award from steak expert Maurice Dreicer in 1951. Still cuts like butter.

La Belle Vie

1998–2015

Tim McKee and Josh Thoma’s refined French restaurant in Stillwater eventually moved into the historic 510 Groveland space in Minneapolis. As it aged beautifully into the city, it earned one of the first James Beard Awards and defined fine dining for a new century.

Broders’

1982–Now

The Broder family championed fresh pasta, good olive oil, and exotic ingredients like pesto.

Fuji Ya

1959–2020

Reiko Weston built the first sushi bar in the state on flour mill ruins near the river because bridges and water were lucky. Her vision for our first Japanese restaurant was tranquility.

Figlio

1985–2009

When the wood-burning oven was installed, Parasole had to help the city write the health code, because it had never been done.

Nye’s Polonaise Room

1950–2004

A Polish supper club and piano bar that seduced generation after generation of cocktail singers.

Spoon and Stable

2014–Now

Gavin Kaysen came home to build his first restaurant, and he brought the national media along.

Cecil’s Deli

1949–Now

Simple and steadfast with family recipes, the closest thing we have to a New York deli has yet to be matched. Best chicken soup ever.

Town Talk

2006–2011

The Tim Niver and Nick Kosevich years showed us how to drink cocktails with our cheeseburgers.

Kramarczuk’s

1954–Now

Northeast Minneapolis was once a Polish neighborhood, with immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe bringing their cured sausages and fermented vegetable traditions to the Midwest. This deli-café continues to mark that era.

× Expand Illustration of The Lincoln Del

The Lincoln Del

1957–2000

From the top of the menu: “At the price we have to charge to serve LOX, we suggest you make a different choice from our menu.”

Charlie’s Cafe Exceptionale

1933–1982

Charlie’s set the tone for fine dining in Minneapolis, with suits and celebrities packing the oak-paneled room for squab, whole cold lobster, Wisconsin frog legs, and, of course, that potato salad of yore.

Lucia’s

1985–2017

Uptown was more about art than bars, and Lucia Watson ran a kitchen and wine bar that celebrated regional food and eating seasonally instead of shining on to any coastal trends of the day. Fresh, with an honest creativity, it was the pinnacle of the neighborhood.

Mickey’s Diner

1939–2021

The pleasures of all-night dining are fast disappearing. But there is hope that this iconic diner will rise again—the eggs demand it.

Cafe Brenda

1986–2009

Long before it became fashionable to pedigree your chicken with the farm name, Brenda Langton was linking our food to our farms in this veg-focused Warehouse District pioneer.

Goodfellow’s

1987–2005

In the historic Forum Cafeteria space, it played a national culinary game with a stable of star chefs.

Quang

1989–Now

When do you think the kids will stop thinking the best pho on Eat Street has just been discovered?

Lord Fletcher’s

1968–Now

Boat-up dining and drinking is something we’ve had for so long we take it for granted. It’s special; trust us.

The Loring Café

1986–2002

As one of the most imaginative dining spaces, it gave us artichoke heart dip and Steven Brown.

El Burrito Mercado

1979–Now

With their Mexican grocery store serving as the community hub, the Silva family helped the District del Sol thrive. Now with the restaurants and catering run by the women of the family, it serves as a beacon of Mexican American culture.

× Expand Illustration of The Lexington

The Lexington

1935–Now

The former speakeasy has changed many hands, undergone serious structural renovations, and even added a rooftop while continuing to anchor Old St. Paul. Nowhere are the generational stories of a city brought back to life so vividly while enjoying a famously elegant smoked chicken pot pie.

David Fong’s

1963–2022

A Chinese immigrant drove south of the city with a dream for a takeout spot. What he created was generations of community.

Travail

2010–Now

What if you eat a course off your hands? What if pizza comes under a smoke-filled dome? Successfully breaking all the rules of fine dining and food in Robbinsdale.

Jax Cafe

1933–Now

Can you name another steak house with a trout stream running through the patio?

Nikki’s Cafe

1989–2000

Before there was a North Loop, there was an indie café with a huge patio and Cornbread Harris weekly.

Aquavit

1999–2003

Marcus Samuelsson had a brief and shining moment here and reminded us to be proud of our Scandi heritage.

Heartland

2002–2016

Lenny Russo set mile limits for how far he would go to get his ingredients, just to show us what home tastes like.

Be’Wiched Deli

2007–2018

When other chefs were turning their technique on tasting menus, this place turned to the sandwich to humbly elevate.

Cafe Wyrd

1991–Now

In Uptown, it created a safe space for openly gay people to hang out, have coffee, and just be.

Lucille’s Kitchen

1996–2004

Lucille Williams had a way with peach cobbler, smothered chicken, and feeding her guests with community.

Barbary Fig

1989–2016

Brahim Hadj-Moussa cooked North African on Grand Avenue at this undersung gem.

Sri Lanka Curry House

1976–Now

Heather Jansz lit us up with her brightly spiced curries in the ’70s, and still does with her Curry Diva pop-ups.

× Expand Illustration of Dayton's Sky Room

Dayton’s Sky Room

1947–2017

In 1947, the Sky Room was built for women. Soaring windows, crystal chandeliers, and lobster thermidor for the ladies who lunched and then shopped.

Saffron

2007–2016

The Wadi brothers taught us that Middle Eastern cuisine wasn’t just for deli counters and takeout, but also for fine dining.

The Strip Club

2008–2017

Just outside of downtown St. Paul, and just outside of traditional steak house ways.

Tejas

1987–Now

Though now you’ll only find it at the State Fair, the restaurant once defined Tex-Mex for the hoi polloi.

Surly Beer Hall

2014–Now

The destination brewery and restaurant set the new table for craft beer drinkers.

Auriga

1997–2008

Doug Flicker, Scott Davis, Melinda Goodin, and Mark Reinholtz ushered in the chefs-as-owners era with this gem that pushed the boundaries of cuisine with a focus on local.