Readers’ Picks for Best Restaurants, 2021

Normally, our editorial team starts the discussion of Best Restaurants with their picks for the MSP50 Best Restaurants in March, and then thousands of you chime in with your own personal favorites. But this year we thought, since you, the reader, are out there championing your locals through takeout, that you should go first. These local small businesses have survived this year because we needed them to, and they have felt that love. So send a note of congrats to—or better yet, grab food from—your Readers’ Poll picks for Best Restaurants.