Readers’ Picks for Best Restaurants, 2021

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Gorkha Palace
Gorkha Palace
Top 5 Mpls. Restaurants
Best restaurants medal
We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s.
- Spoon and Stable
- Young Joni
- Bar La Grassa
- Smack Shack
- Martina
Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants
- Meritage
- Handsome Hog
- Revival
- The Lexington
- Cossetta
Sooki and Mini restaurant
Sooki and Mimi
Best New
- Petite León
- Sooki and Mimi
- Billy Sushi
Best TC Legend
- Murray’s
- Christos
- Matt’s Bar
Bar
- Parlour Bar
- Back bar at Young Joni
- Psycho Suzi’s
UK/Pub
- Brit’s
- Anchor Fish and Chips
- George and the Dragon
Meal Kits
- Nixta
- Red Cow
- Travail
Spoon and Stable
Soul Food
- Soul Bowl
- Mama D’s / Wendy’s House of Soul
- Mama Sheila’s
BBQ
- Animales BBQ
- Revival
- Handsome Hog
Burger
- Parlour Bar
- Matt’s Bar
- Red Cow
Pizza
- Young Joni
- Pizzeria Lola
- Boludo / Punch Pizza
Seafood
- Smack Shack
- Sea Salt
- Anchor Fish and Chips
Steak
- Manny’s Steakhouse
- Murray’s
- Mancini’s Char House
Lowry Hill Meats
Lowry Hill Meats
Sandwich Shop
- Cecil’s Deli
- Kramarczuk’s
- Lowry Hill Meats / Lu’s Sandwiches
Global Eats
- World Street Kitchen
- Lat14
- Union Hmong Kitchen
Coffee
- Spyhouse
- Five Watt
- Dunn Bros.
Chinese
- Rainbow
- Tea House
- Shuang Cheng
French
- Meritage
- St. Genevieve
- Barbette
Union Hmong Kitchen
Union Hmong Kitchen
Greek
- Christos
- The Naughty Greek
- It’s Greek to Me
Italian
- Broders’ Pasta Bar
- Cossetta
- ie Italian Eatery
Indian
- India Palace
- Gorkha Palace
- Taste of India
Japanese/ Sushi
- Billy Sushi
- Kado no Mise
- Wakame
Mex/Latino
- Colita
- Centro / Chimborazo / Hola Arepa
- Boca Chica
Middle Eastern
- Holy Land
- Emily’s Lebanese
- World Street Kitchen
Thai
- Lat14
- Sawatdee
- On’s Thai Kitchen
Ngon Bistro
Ngon Bistro
Vietnamese
- Hai Hai / Quang
- Pho 79 / Que Viet
- Ngon Bistro
Veg Friendly
- Birchwood Cafe
- French Meadow
- J. Selby’s
Breakfast/Brunch
- Colossal Cafe / Keys Cafe
- Al’s Breakfast
- The Buttered Tin
Cafe Alma
Cafe Alma
Bakery Café
- Bellecour
- Patisserie 46
- Cafe Alma
Top 5 Ghost Kitchens
- Broders’ Pork and Piccata
- Woodfire at Eastside
- Marty’s Deli
- Pollo Pollo al Carbon
- Lake City Sandwiches
Most Excited For:
- 100 percent capacity!
- Butcher and the Boar
- Owamni by The Sioux Chef
What food trend can take a hike?
- Fried chicken sandwich wars
- Avocado everything
- Meal kits
What kind of restaurant do we need more of in town?
- Seafood
- Hot pot
- Cuban / Puerto Rican
Originally published in the June 2021 issue.