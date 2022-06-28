Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2022

The people have spoken, and our annual survey results are in.

by

It’s a little frightening to proclaim, “We’re in the clear!”—especially when so many restaurants didn’t get federal grants and still find themselves struggling with staffing and supply chain issues. And yet, there’s clearly reason to be hopeful and optimistic. We’ve seen some of our favorites work so hard to stay the course, and Twin Citizen eaters have rewarded them with love—both as guests in the restaurants and as voters in this poll. We couldn’t be happier to find this list as robust as it is and your love for your cities’ food scene as fervent as it was in 2019. I’m just going to say it: The future looks bright! 

Top 5 Mpls. Restaurants:

  1. Spoon and Stable
  2. Bar La Grassa
  3. Young Joni
  4. Martina
  5. Colita

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants:

  1. Meritage
  2. The Lexington
  3. Estelle
  4. Handsome Hog
  5. Cossetta

Best New:

  1. Owamni
  2. Mr. Paul’s Supper Club
  3. Khâluna

Best TC Legend:

  1. The Monte Carlo
  2. Jax Cafe
  3. W.A. Frost

Bar/Drinks

  1. Colita
  2. Back Bar at Young Joni
  3. Psycho Suzi’s/Meteor

UK/Pub

  1. Brit’s Pub
  2. The Anchor Fish and Chips
  3. George and the Dragon

Takeout

  1. Red Cow
  2. Broders’ Cucina
  3. Mucci’s

Soul Food

  1. Handsome Hog
  2. Soul Bowl
  3. Mama Sheila’s House of Soul

BBQ

  1. Animales Barbeque Co.
  2. Revival
  3. Handsome Hog

Burger

  1. Red Cow
  2. Parlour Bar
  3. Matt’s Bar

Pizza

  1. Young Joni
  2. Boludo
  3. Pizzeria Lola

Seafood

  1. Smack Shack
  2. Sea Salt Eatery
  3. The Anchor Fish and Chips

Steak

  1. Manny’s Steakhouse
  2. Murray’s
  3. Baldamar

Fried Chicken

  1. Revival
  2. Nashville Coop
  3. Bap and Chicken

Taco

  1. Centro
  2. Pajarito
  3. El Burrito Mercado

Sandwich Shop

  1. Kramarczuk’s
  2. Cecil’s Deli
  3. France 44 Cheese Shop

Global Eats

  1. World Street Kitchen
  2. Union Hmong Kitchen
  3. Lat14

Coffee

  1. Spyhouse
  2. Five Watt
  3. Café Astoria

Chinese

  1. Rainbow
  2. Tea House
  3. David Fong’s

French

  1. Meritage
  2. St. Genevieve
  3. Barbette

Greek

  1. The Naughty Greek
  2. It’s Greek to Me
  3. Christos

Italian

  1. Red Rabbit
  2. ie Italian Eatery
  3. Cossetta

Indian

  1. India Palace
  2. Gorkha Palace
  3. Dancing Ganesha

Japanese/Sushi

  1. Billy Sushi
  2. Wakame
  3. Kado no Mise

Mex/Latino

  1. Hola Arepa
  2. Colita
  3. Marna’s Eatery

Middle Eastern

  1. Holy Land
  2. World Street Kitchen
  3. Emily’s Lebanese Deli

Thai

  1. Lat14
  2. Sawatdee
  3. On’s Kitchen

Vietnamese

  1. Quang
  2. Hai Hai
  3. Que Viet/Lotus Restaurant

Plant-Based

  1. French Meadow
  2. J. Selby’s
  3. Good Earth

Breakfast/Brunch

  1. Hope Breakfast Bar
  2. Colossal Cafe
  3. The Copper Hen

Bakery Cafe

  1. Bellecour
  2. Patisserie 46
  3. Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

Top 5 Food Trucks:

  1. Nashville Coop
  2. El Norte Kitchen
  3. Soul Lao
  4. Wet Tacos
  5. Bad Rooster

Most Excited For:

  1. Four Seasons restos
  2. Vinai
  3. Revival Smoked Meats

What food trend can take a hike?

  1. Expensive/over priced foods
  2. QR code/counter ordering
  3. Charcuterie

What kind of restaurant do we need more of in town?

  1. Supper clubs
  2. Plant-based/ veg-focused
  3. Fusion

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.