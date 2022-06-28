Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2022

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Centro
Centro is the focal point for Quincy Street tacos.
Medal
We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s.
It’s a little frightening to proclaim, “We’re in the clear!”—especially when so many restaurants didn’t get federal grants and still find themselves struggling with staffing and supply chain issues. And yet, there’s clearly reason to be hopeful and optimistic. We’ve seen some of our favorites work so hard to stay the course, and Twin Citizen eaters have rewarded them with love—both as guests in the restaurants and as voters in this poll. We couldn’t be happier to find this list as robust as it is and your love for your cities’ food scene as fervent as it was in 2019. I’m just going to say it: The future looks bright!
Top 5 Mpls. Restaurants:
Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants:
Estelle
Pull up a chair to everyone’s favorite St. Paul neighborhood eatery, Estelle.
Best New:
Best TC Legend:
Bar/Drinks
UK/Pub
Takeout
Soul Food
BBQ
Burger
Pizza
Young Joni
Young Joni shows up often on our list.
Seafood
Steak
Fried Chicken
Taco
Sandwich Shop
Global Eats
Khaluna
Khaluna is a newbie on our list.
Coffee
Chinese
French
Greek
The Lexington
The Lexington is an annual winner.
Italian
Indian
Japanese/Sushi
Mex/Latino
Middle Eastern
Thai
Vietnamese
HaiHai
Enjoy the creative Vietnamese cooking of Hai Hai in Northeast Minneapolis.
Plant-Based
Breakfast/Brunch
Bakery Cafe
Top 5 Food Trucks:
Mr. Paul's Supper Club
Mr. Paul’s Supper Club in Edina is new to the list.
Most Excited For:
- Four Seasons restos
- Vinai
- Revival Smoked Meats
What food trend can take a hike?
- Expensive/over priced foods
- QR code/counter ordering
- Charcuterie
What kind of restaurant do we need more of in town?
- Supper clubs
- Plant-based/ veg-focused
- Fusion