Best Restaurants Readers' Poll Winners 2022

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Centro Centro is the focal point for Quincy Street tacos.

Medal We started scattering these medals around the Twin Cities back in the early ’90s.

It’s a little frightening to proclaim, “We’re in the clear!”—especially when so many restaurants didn’t get federal grants and still find themselves struggling with staffing and supply chain issues. And yet, there’s clearly reason to be hopeful and optimistic. We’ve seen some of our favorites work so hard to stay the course, and Twin Citizen eaters have rewarded them with love—both as guests in the restaurants and as voters in this poll. We couldn’t be happier to find this list as robust as it is and your love for your cities’ food scene as fervent as it was in 2019. I’m just going to say it: The future looks bright!

Top 5 Mpls. Restaurants:

Top 5 St. Paul Restaurants:

× Expand Estelle Pull up a chair to everyone’s favorite St. Paul neighborhood eatery, Estelle.

Best New:

Best TC Legend:

Bar/Drinks

UK/Pub

Takeout

Soul Food

BBQ

Burger

Pizza

× Expand Young Joni Young Joni shows up often on our list.

Seafood

Steak

Fried Chicken

Taco

Sandwich Shop

Global Eats

× Expand Khaluna Khaluna is a newbie on our list.

Coffee

Chinese

French

Greek

× Expand The Lexington The Lexington is an annual winner.

Italian

Indian

Japanese/Sushi

Mex/Latino

Middle Eastern

Thai

Vietnamese

× Expand HaiHai Enjoy the creative Vietnamese cooking of Hai Hai in Northeast Minneapolis.

Plant-Based

Breakfast/Brunch

Bakery Cafe

Top 5 Food Trucks:

× Expand Mr. Paul's Supper Club Mr. Paul’s Supper Club in Edina is new to the list.

Most Excited For:

Four Seasons restos Vinai Revival Smoked Meats

What food trend can take a hike?

Expensive/over priced foods QR code/counter ordering Charcuterie

What kind of restaurant do we need more of in town?