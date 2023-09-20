Pocket Guide: Asian Eats

× Expand Photos by Caitllin Abrams sanjusan-full Sanjusan

Abang Yoli

Shatteringly crisp Korean fried chicken flows from this counter-service spot. If you’re in Kingfield, check out the extended menu and the ssam buns. 3749 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.; The Market at Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Mpls., abangyoli.com

Billy Sushi

The undisputed sushi king is Billy. He’s a character unto himself—just ask the Timberwolves—but his sushi spot brings in all walks for highly styled and super-fresh fish. The lower-level secret bar, Billy After Dark, is the most-sought hang in town. 116 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-886-1783, billysushi.net

Bober Tea and Mochi Dough

The Bui family brought these two international brands together in both Dinkytown and Asia Mall. Tea drinks and mochi donuts for all. 405 14th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-354-7869; 12160 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-426-4841

Caravelle and Pho 79 Mpls.

Consistent, affordable, and tasty—everything a little Vietnamese soup house should be. Find about 50 meal-in-a-bowl-style soups, along with the requisite Viet-style BBQ meats, plus good spring rolls and chili wings to boot. 2529 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4602, pho79caravellemlps.com

Dragon Star Supermarket

This supermarket boasts food from all across the globe, as well as plenty of food stations if you need a quick bite. 633 W. Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul, 651-488-2567; 8020 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park, 763-315-4322, dragonstarmarket.com

Em Que Viet

The egg roll king, Que Viet, has spun off a cute, more modern sibling with this spot. The next generation of family members comes together for this fresh take on Vietnamese. 1332 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-330-4363, emqueviet.com

Gai Noi

Ann Ahmed’s newest restaurant brings Southeast Asian street food eating to Loring Park. With more than a dozen cocktails on tap, a ton of communal tables, an already legendary rooftop, and no reservations, it’s not just the food that’s hot. 1610 Harmon Place, Mpls., gainoimpls.com

Hai Hai

Christina Nguyen’s Vietnamese restaurant is colorful, bright, and lush with plants, perfect sauces, standard-setting crispy rice, and great cocktails. 2121 University Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-223-8640, haihaimpls.com

Hmong Village

This amazing market offers eateries, fresh produce stalls, and plenty of vendors selling merchandise and cookware from SE Asia. 1001 Johnson Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-771-7886

Hoa Bien

Hoa Bien is one of the best entry points to the world of Vietnamese food and a welcome introduction to University Avenue. Winning dishes include pho, hot and spicy chicken, and stir-fries. 1105 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-647-1011, hoa-bien.com

Hot Pot City

On the top floor of Asia Mall, groups of friends sit down for a two-hour all-you-can-eat feast focused on cooking chosen ingredients in vats of broth. It’s a good time. Asia Mall, 12160 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-856-5880

iPho by Saigon

One of the standard-setting pho and banh mi experiences in the metro. Several metro locations, iphomn.com

Jasmine 26 Hot Pot

One of Eat Street’s stalwarts has reopened and refigured itself as a modern hot pot eatery. 8 E. 26th St., Mpls., 612-870-3800, jasmine26hotpot.com

Juche

The reimagining of the former Cook St. Paul space has brought this dark and edgy Korean restaurant to the scene. You can still find the best kimchi-loaded pasta, Mac n’ Chi, but also Bi Bim Bop and locally sourced galbi. 1124 Payne Ave., St. Paul, 612-490-3380, juchestpaul.com

Jun

Chef and owner Jessie Wong also owns the restaurant Szechuan in Roseville, but this spot is darker and edgier with a full bar of cocktails and an emboldened menu (her son Jack is the noodle man). 730 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-208-0706, junnorthloop.com

Khâluna

Ann Ahmed’s first foray into the city is a gift. The gorgeous room could be in any resort, and the brightly spiced Southeast Asian menu will light up your life. 4000 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5199, khaluna.com

Kimchi Tofu House

Sitting near the U of M campus, a brightly yellow house of heat and bubbling kimchi soup is waiting for your visit. 307 SE Oak St., Mpls., 612-331-1112, kimchitofu.com

Little Szechuan Hot Pot

One of the best Szechuan restaurants in town, serving up only hot pot (with hundreds of items for you to choose from). 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-222-1333, littleszechuanhotpot.com

Lu’s Sandwiches

Raising the art of the banh mi to new heights is the mission of this locally owned, family-run empire. 2624 Nicollet Ave., Mpls.; 10 NE 6th St., Mpls.; 309 SE Oak St., Mpls., 612-587-2694 (all locations), lusandwiches.com

Mandarin Kitchen

It specializes in Hong Kong–style seafood, but the roasted crispy chicken and traditional Cantonese favorites are also wonderful. A destination for weekend dim sum brunch. 8766 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, 952-884-5356, mandarinkitchen.co

Marc Heu Pâtissserie Paris

St. Paul’s favorite Hmong pastry chef has moved his iconic bakery to a new location. The colorful croissants and creative tarts remain amazing. 156 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 763-401-7930, marcheuparis.com

Master Noodle

This cult-favorite shop hand-pulls its noodles and works all kinds of Szechuan magic. In fact, it used to be called Magic Noodle, if you’re looking for that. 1337 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-369-6688, magicnoodleusa.com

Mizu Japanese

Overlooking the docks of White Bear Lake, this Japanese spot is owned by the same crew behind Acqua. The creative roll game is on point and much needed in the northern burbs. 4475 Lake Ave. S., White Bear Lake, 651-653-4888, mizuwbl.com

MT Noodles

Quietly sitting up in BP, this noodle shop is a destination for many who seek the authentic 30-year-old recipes of the Bui family. Go for noodles; stay for the banh xeo crepe. 8459 W. Broadway, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-3055, mtnoodles.com

Pagoda

Dim sum has moved to Roseville. This long-loved family-owned restaurant is the go-to for lovers of dumplings, chicken feet, congee, and carts that circle you until you toss up a white flag. 2401 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville, 612-378-4710, pagodaroseville.com

Pho Mai

The Bui family is on a mission to bring the perfect bowl of pho to everyone. The spot in Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall has a full bar, full service, and an extended menu of new Vietnamese dishes. Plus, cake! Several metro locations, phomai.com

Quang Restaurant

Foodies keep Quang packed, awaiting steaming bowls of pho, real-deal spring rolls, steamed buns, and grilled chicken. Waits can be long at this deserving Eat Street legend. 2719 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-870-4739, quang-restaurant.com

Rainbow Chinese

Tammy Wong’s Eat Street restaurant has been an anchor of the Twin Cities food scene for decades. It’s just as fresh as ever. 2739 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-870-7084, rainbowrestaurant.com

Ramen Shoten

From the noodle mavens behind Zen Box Izakaya, this stand-up ramen shop in the Eat Street Crossing food hall is great fun. 2819 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-345-4136, eatstreetcrossing.com

Sanjusan

The Italian-Japanese menu mash-up isn’t as far-fetched as some might think. It’s a creative menu from top-tier chefs with pizzas boosted with miso and pasta adorned with uni. 33 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-354-7763, sanjusanrestaurant.com

Saturday Dumpling Co.

Peter Bian and Linda Cao launched this dumpling company and are known to sell out on their weekly drop of Chinese dumplings. Order on Wednesday; pick up on Saturday. 208 29th Ave. N., Mpls., saturdaydumpling.com

Shuang Hur Supermarket

Two locations of this Asian foods market provide locals with the best ingredients to make pho, papaya salad, sticky rice, and the like in their own kitchens. 654 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-251-2196; 2712 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-872-8606, shuanghur.com

Sole Cafe

In the Midway neighborhood, this restaurant is known as a friendly haven with Korean home cooking. Japchae is a favorite here. Sometimes, the karaoke machine comes out on the weekends, too. 684 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-644-2068, solecafe.weebly.com

Sushi Dori

This creative counter anchors the sushi action in the new Eat Street Crossing food hall. Look for handheld sushi sandwiches (with nori as the wrap) and vibrant, playful rolls that push boundaries. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-345-4136, eatstreetcrossing.com

Tea House Chinese Restaurant

Go for the good stuff—the Szechuan specialties. Superb pork dumplings, cold Szechuan noodles, and shredded pork in garlic sauce are all outstanding. 2425 University Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-331-8866, teahouseumn.com

Tori Ramen

Instead of the more traditional pork, Tori uses chicken, duck, and pheasant for more inclusive ramen. The bowls are gorgeously packed with ingredients and overflow with flavor. 603 W. 7th St., St. Paul; Tori 44, 2203 44th Ave. N., Mpls., 651-340-5866, toriramen.com

Tous Les Jours Cafe

The international French Vietnamese bakery chain has come to town. Look for beautiful pastries and cakes, some green tea breads, and teas. 6601 Nicollet Ave., Richfield, 612-887-8668, tljus.com

Union Hmong Kitchen

In the Graze food hall, Yia Vang’s counter-service spot is a James Beard Award–nominated place to experience modern Hmong cooking. The Tiger Sauce bites, as it should. Graze Provisions and Libations, 520 N. 4th St., Mpls., 612-431-5285, unionkitchenmn.com

United Noodles

Find Sun Noodles and fresh dragonfruit along with all your Pocky stick needs at this huge grocery store. The Woodbury location is built for speed and has more grab-and-go. 2015 E. 24th St., Mpls., 612-721-6677; 7730 Hudson Rd., Woodbury, 651-756-8848, unitednoodles.com

Yangtze

Eaters find a wide range of authentic Chinese dishes, but this place is widely known for its great, busy-every-weekend dim sum brunch. 5625 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-541-9469, yangtzemn.com

Young Joni

Ann Kim’s James Beard Award–winning spot is a charmer, calling to you with trusty pizza pies and other worldly dishes, such as Korean sweet potatoes, beef short ribs, and hakurei turnips, zowie! Don’t forget to head down the alley and check out the secret back bar. 165 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-345-5719, youngjoni.com