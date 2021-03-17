× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Mpls.St.Paul Magazine Covers The Best Restaurants issue, usually in March, is moving to later this year.

It’s hard to believe that this month will mark one year: Twelve months ago, our dining scene changed forever when restaurants closed as a way to try to stem the emerging pandemic. Within that time, we’ve seen a record number of restaurants permanently shutter, among them some of the ones we thought might be around for the long haul, like The Bachelor Farmer and In Bloom. Others have stayed dormant, like all of Isaac Becker’s properties, or given up their street locations to move all business online, as with Grand Cafe’s meal kits, or launched ghost kitchen menus instead of dining rooms.

The vast majority of restaurants have hustled. And hustled hard. I can’t think of another industry that could take a year’s worth of changing winds, without significant governmental subsidy, and keep on sailing. They were asked to stop in-person service, so they created online ordering systems for takeout and delivery and carved pickup windows out of their buildings. They were asked to stick to outdoor dining, so the places without patios turned parking lots and alleyways into patios on a dime. They were asked to cut their capacities in half, to spend money on sanitizer and masks for their staff, and to act like the social-distancing police and say NO to the guests whose money they desperately needed. They did all of this, with masked smiles—as far as you know.

Yes, they stumbled along the way too. Maybe they put the wrong orders in bags or said your food would be ready by 6 pm while you waited in your car until 7 pm. They put everything online, which meant you couldn’t just call them from your car with a problem. Or they took your reservation on the phone but filled up with walk-ins before you got there because their systems weren’t connected. They wrote what they thought would be understandable directions for reheating their meal kits but missed the mark. Don’t even get me started on all the soggy takeout fries. And those are just my experiences.

But with all that’s at stake, I’ve come to think of those misses as blips: I kinda care, kinda don’t. The inherent chaos that is baked into restaurant life is really only being amplified by the added variables and obstacles. And since foibles abound everywhere nowadays due to the same obstacles, we can either lose our minds over forgotten silverware or employ some perspective. What I’m saying is, no one is really at their best right now. This is also why, as I’m sure you longtime foodists have likely deduced, we did not create a Best Restaurants issue this March, for the first time in some 30 years. It just feels right to wait.

Our tradition of naming what we like to call the MSP 50, or the 50 Best Restaurants, is grounded in celebrating the best—not just the finest dining to which we treat ourselves but also the places that fit with the way we eat every week. I believe that’s the true measure of a foodscape, and our job as local experts is to dig past the shiny press releases and find the good stuff. So with that in mind, and knowing that the way we are feeding ourselves every week seems to still be in mad flux, we decided to move our awards to later in the year to give everyone some time—and hopefully a big ol’ vaccine cocktail.

I hope you’re still out there supporting our restaurants and finding joy with the ones you love, mourning the ones you’ve lost, and discovering the innovations and reinventions from this creative industry as they continue to adjust their sails each time the wind changes direction. We know we’re not out of the woods yet, and there will likely be more loss in this industry, but we look forward to the celebrations and all the golden forks to come.