One-Stop Shopping in East Town

Grocery stores have long acted like restaurants by providing hot meal bars and catering, but surprisingly, restaurants have only recently started acting like grocers, offering frozen meals and market ingredients.

Maybe this happy marriage can answer the challenge facing apartment developers looking for eateries to occupy the ground floors of their buildings. Look at what the Italian-influenced EaTo is currently bringing to the neighborhood on Washington Avenue in Minneapolis: It’s serving both the apartment tenants and nearby office workers (and hotel guests, event visitors, etc.) with a food mix that delivers both the soul of a restaurant and the ease of a market.

The private dining room in back can still be used as such, but the EaTo team also plans to launch more formal Italian steak house pop-up nights this spring.

× 1 of 5 Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Bottle of wine and a bottle of beer Bottle Shop: Getting the right permits wasn’t easy, and the space had to have a separate entrance, but it now holds a wine and beer store. Not trying to compete with the big-box liquor stores, the team is more motivated by finding something special than by price and volume. Sommelier Scarlett Carrasco Polanco has curated a smaller but finer selection of bottles that tend to tell a story. × 2 of 5 Expand EATO bag with food products Market Foods: Not only will you find imported treats that only specialty grocers carry, like tinned mussels and bespoke olive oils from the Mediterranean, but you’ll find locals too. Cheesecake Funk slices are ready to grab, and locally made nut butter might even make it home before you dip in. × 3 of 5 Expand Steak and salsa verde Meat Counter: If you’re planning to cook at home, or grill on your balcony, a deli case stocks Niman Ranch products, from single-portion rib eye steaks to pork chops and other cuts. Plus, you can score accoutrements like house salsa verde. × 4 of 5 Expand Baked Ziti Freezer Case: Pick up take-and-bake dishes like baked ziti, or choose house-made sauces, locally made fresh pasta from Aliment Pasta Co., and a hunk or two of frozen focaccia, and you’ve got dinner for next week. × 5 of 5 Expand Pizza and cocktail Eatery: There’s a street-side takeout window with patio seating for warmer months and casual, colorful indoor tables if you want to eat in. Pizzas, meatball sandwiches, schnitzel, Panzanella salad, snacky olives, and potato salad are all made well. The full bar offers craft cocktails. Prev Next

EaTo, 305 Washington Ave. S., Mpls., 612‑208‑1638, helloeatompls.com