Creekside Supper Club's Ode to Pine Paneling and Old-Fashioneds

Not sure what exactly defines a supper club as a supper club? You’re not alone.

The term has been loosely applied and can mean everything from a small chef-driven spot in a strip mall to a huge and boisterous new-construction restaurant in Edina. We’re fine with both evolutions and don’t need to be sticklers when the food is good. But if you’re looking for a baseline, The Creekside Supper Club in south Minneapolis is as close to the northern Wisconsin/Minnesota supper club paradigm as you can get in the metro.

It’s not just the pine paneling and the porcelain knickknacks on the walls. It’s the come-as-you-are attitude, the welcoming fireplace, and the idea that comfort is key.

Of course, it has classic food, like a wedge salad or a prime rib sandwich, that recalls old American cuisine before it got all fancy. But dishes are made with great ingredients and care, which will go a long way toward keeping this place going when the fad subsides, the nostalgia wears off, and it is left with the diners who can’t shake their craving for the cherry-laden old-fashioneds and their new favorite fish fry.

4820 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-354-3675, creeksidemn.com